Han Solo Movie Loses Directors Lord and Miller





just cancel it. we dont want that guy as han. Reply

Aw, I like that actor. He was the highlight of Hail Caesar. Reply

he was great there. but Harrison is too iconic as han for me to want anyone else. Reply

He is ugly as sin Reply

he really was! he saved that film from its try hard humor and stale "golden age of hollywood" satire. Reply

MTE he stole every scene he was in. Boy can act. Reply

the actor they got for Han is one of the ONLY things I trust about this remake.



he's got really good timing, and his persona on screen fits pretty well so. Reply

Should have been Anthony Ingruber or nobody because who the FUCK was asking for a young Han Solo movie Reply

Dang. Oh well



Now get rid of Trevorrow? Reply

ya lets move on to the more pressing issue at Disney/Lucasfilm please and TY, KATHLEEN!! Reply

lol welp :/ Reply

That's crazy to lose the directors when they've already been shooting for four months. Reply

He looks like Taylor Swift's ugly brother in this GIF. (My apologies to Alden) Reply

this was one of my top 5 fave comic scenes in last 5 years. Ralph Fiennes CRUSHES it Reply

I have a bad feeling about this Reply

lol i chuckled. Reply

lmao I see what u did there. Reply

cancel it!

but for real I wonder what happened since their three previous films were comedies and idt they'd want to go darker than what disney would allow for star wars Reply

Cancel it. Fire Trevorrow too since it's too late to fire Rian. Kathleen can & should go too. Reply

a rian skeptic? that seems rare online but i'm actually with you. the tidbits we've got about the last jedi so far are quite whelming. my expectations are low tbh. Reply

People who seriously think Kathleen Kennedy could get fired make me laugh. Reply

Let me dream! Reply

Dropping directors right in the middle of production? That's so harsh!



Also I would hate to be the incoming director. Reply

The HAN SOLO MOVIE still has three more weeks of shooting to go. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 20, 2017

Reply





Reply

:o



Edited at 2017-06-21 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

as someone who dislikes the idea and half the cast, this just made it interesting to me Reply

yesssssssssss! i hope DC seize this opportunity and steal them back for the flash. Reply

lol I literally thought this when I saw the title Reply

YAS MFTE! Ever since the trades dropped this news, I've been taking this as a sign they could go back to collaborating with Warner Bros. The fucking speed force is calling for them.



They wrote the initial treatment for the movie a d were clearly WB/DC's first choice before they left for the Han Solo movie. Reply

please just cancel it Reply

can't they get sued for breach of contract over this? i assume it must've been a huge blow out for them to quit just like that. or it was an actual disaster and disney wanted to take over idk but i'm intrigued Reply

I mean...not if it was an amicable decision, the original directors will still get film credit, and they still got paid out (I assume).



they probably both (studio and them) signed documents releasing each other from liability I assume? Reply

