Han Solo Movie Loses Directors Lord and Miller
#StarWars Han Solo film loses directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller https://t.co/rLaKMYvej5 pic.twitter.com/rms6085Kmf— Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2017
- There were "Creative differences" according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy (& potentially bad acting)
- Has been shooting since February with several weeks and reshoots left, no word on replacement.
just cancel it. we dont want that guy as han.
he's got really good timing, and his persona on screen fits pretty well so.
or nobody because who the FUCK was asking for a young Han Solo movie
Now get rid of Trevorrow?
That's crazy to lose the directors when they've already been shooting for four months.
but for real I wonder what happened since their three previous films were comedies and idt they'd want to go darker than what disney would allow for star wars
Also I would hate to be the incoming director.
Lol damn.
They wrote the initial treatment for the movie a d were clearly WB/DC's first choice before they left for the Han Solo movie.
they probably both (studio and them) signed documents releasing each other from liability I assume?