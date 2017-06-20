Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate might be dating (they went to the movies together)

is he a major douchebag?

good luck jenny Reply

Thread

Link

Lol my exact thoughts when I read the headline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After reading about the hazing thing, I can't look at him the same. He was supposed to be a sweet Gregory Peck to George Clooney's Cary Grant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jenny needs to love herself. That man is a mess. Good luck, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

She has a thing for douchebros, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she can do better, I loved her with Evans, Jon is not worthy Reply

Thread

Link

Jon Hack is NOT attractive.



idc either way if they're dating or not, but are men and women not allowed to go to the movies as friends? are they never allowed to be just friends jfc

Reply

Thread

Link

No, if a man and a woman are photographed within three feet of each other, they're having sex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clearly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jon seems like a mess so I hope they're just friends. Reply

Thread

Link

Worked together on the 2017 film Aardvark together



In my head I still pretend this was a movie about Arthur.



Jenny you could do better bb. Reply

Thread

Link

Could she though? Judging by her twitter/interviews she seems like an emotional mess. Maybe they go together perfectly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how?? what has she said? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she seems honest about her emotions, which is off-putting to some because we typically see celebrities say nothing serious about them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He has a history of violence. She can do better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-06-21 01:27 am (UTC) *singing* A-a-r-d-v-a-r-k! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Get that d Jenny! Reply

Thread

Link

I heard about this but I thought maybe there was something going on with the Baby Driver director Edgar Wright. I think she went to a premier and he liked a comment where someone said they should date. Doesn't really mean shit but who knows Reply

Thread

Link

She's Edgar's type, so that would make sense on his end, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so weird lmao didn't he set someone on fire????? like he was arrested for it and everything some kid of university hazing thing?? he's nuts



anyway i just got back from watching baby driver and i'm honestly no longer attracted to him i thought he was so hot in mad men but meh he's lost "it" Reply

Thread

Link

Yeesh, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah imagine that hovering over you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, that's awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've taken such notice recently that so men white dudes in hollywood have absolutely NO lips??? it continues to shock me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think he drinking has affected his looks a lot tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how was baby driver?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he was really handsome in the first seasons of MM but i guess his awful lifestyle started taking a toll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess... Reply

Thread

Link

She has a type, lol Reply

Thread

Link

Get the d then leave, Jenny. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss I hope she's fucking her way through Hollywood. Get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess she likes frat boys Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she's been doing kegals and using her gwyneth approved jade egg because her pussy is in danger. Reply

Thread

Link