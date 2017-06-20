Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate might be dating (they went to the movies together)


  • They actually went to the movies a week ago, but no one cared until Lainey picked up the story today.

  • He was previously seen going to the movies with Kate Beckinsale to see Baby Driver.

  • Worked together on the 2017 film Aardvark.


Get it, Jenny!

