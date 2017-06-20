Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate might be dating (they went to the movies together)
Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate, who are both attractive and currently single, went to the movies together https://t.co/2dvUz9e0Kz— The Cut (@TheCut) June 20, 2017
- They actually went to the movies a week ago, but no one cared until Lainey picked up the story today.
- He was previously seen going to the movies with Kate Beckinsale to see Baby Driver.
- Worked together on the 2017 film Aardvark.
Get it, Jenny!
good luck jenny
idc either way if they're dating or not, but are men and women not allowed to go to the movies as friends? are they never allowed to be just friends jfc
In my head I still pretend this was a movie about Arthur.
Jenny you could do better bb.
anyway i just got back from watching baby driver and i'm honestly no longer attracted to him i thought he was so hot in mad men but meh he's lost "it"
That dick is lethal