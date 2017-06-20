[politics] comey:shrug

Goodbye Charice, Hello Jake Zyrus!




Charice Pempengco announced yesterday that he is no longer going under that name. He will now be referred to as Jake Zyrus.

Jake Zyrus opened up about his sexuality back in 2013 in which he revealed he was a lesbian. Since then, he has sporting a shorter hair style and tattoos. Along with the change in appearance, Jake clarified in interviews that they now identified themself as a man.


