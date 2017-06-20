Goodbye Charice, Hello Jake Zyrus!

To whomever added more tags for me, thanks! Reply

is he the one that was on glee for a hot second? and then his fans kind of turned on him when he came out? i hope he's happy and safe Reply

yes and yes Reply

yes. i think rachel sent the character to a crack house...? Reply

omg that show got so awful after first season, i might've blocked that part out lol i don't even remember that. i vaguely remember him so i might've quit the show near that time Reply

yes, that happened. it was stupid. Reply

yeah. the whole storyline with the character and how rachel treated them was so gross to me :( but rachel is awful so Reply

ahh, good times. glee was especially atrocious at handling celebrity cameos. Reply

Yeah, I'm pretty sure that's him. Reply

Yes. Filipinos are generally notoriously conservative and devout Catholics and they comprised the majority of his fan base. My own family chimed about how it was a shame that she was a "tomboy" now. Reply

i rly liked their cover of Telephone.



Good for him! Reply

congrats to him!!!! does he still sing? Reply

Yes, he released an album last year called Catharsis. Reply

I hope if he goes on hormones it doesn't affect the quality of his singing voice too badly. While I'm sure he feels a lot of positive feelings about transitioning, I could imagine as a performer having an impact on your talent would be difficult to deal with. Reply

Happy for him! I remember him on Glee, always had such a good voice. Reply

My favorite version of "All by Myself" is his cover. Reply

I love Charice's version as well. Here's another notable one from a Filipino in Taiwan.







Because I rarely get to hear the Spanish version of Celine's rendition of All By Myself. I present you Il Divo's version.



thats nice. pyramid was my pre-tween angst anthem. Reply

How is pyramid angsty at all? lmfao Reply

it so was, okay? i was in love and the song made me cried, so yeah - angst af. Reply

Good for him, he has a beautiful voice. Hopefully he has a good support system. Reply

Aw, cool! Good for him. Does he still sing? Reply

I'm so happy for him :) Reply

Congrats to him! Reply

Aw, congrats!



Also, I don't why ontd's format is all screwed up on mobile but I want to light lj on fire rn. It's semi-unbearable Reply

why "Zyrus", tho? Reply

a quick Google reveals that Zyrus is a FF character so maybe from that? Otherwise idk he hasn't explained that yet. Reply

Happy for him! :) Reply

