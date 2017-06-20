Goodbye Charice, Hello Jake Zyrus!
Charice Pempengco announced yesterday that he is no longer going under that name. He will now be referred to as Jake Zyrus.
Jake Zyrus opened up about his sexuality back in 2013 in which he revealed he was a lesbian. Since then, he has sporting a shorter hair style and tattoos. Along with the change in appearance, Jake clarified in interviews that they now identified themself as a man.
[TWEETS]
Charice changes name to Jake Zyrus https://t.co/YSbKI3wPDt pic.twitter.com/RF3L9VQC3X— CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) June 20, 2017
My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon.— Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 20, 2017
I won't let anyone ruin this moment. I won't let anyone ruin my happiness. Thank you to all the beautiful write ups about me.— Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 20, 2017
