Eli Roth Directing Jack Black in ‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’



Eli Roth has been tapped to direct The House With a Clock in its Walls for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Jack Black is set to star.

Based off a novel by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film tells the tale of a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic and danger in his Uncle’s old house.

