Eli Roth Directing Jack Black in ‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’

Please don't bring up this dark period in ontd's history



Eli Roth is ONTD's version of a regrettable night out in college. Bad choices were made, standards were lowered, and it'll stick with us forever. Reply

ontd was wild af back then. now it's like that comfortable relationship you've been in for too long so you just keep going with it. Reply

Parent

lmao @ this entire thread. ONTD has plenty of moments and sadly this is one of them. Reply

Get out of there Jack, you don't need to do this!!!!!!! Reply

Can someone please remind me about what happened with him and ONTD? I was on the site at the time but just wasn't paying attention. Reply

This is the straightest shit ever, omfg.



SMH @ all the people saying they were part of it. Reply

I think people here were sending him nudes? I don't know. I was here, but not in that post thankfully. Reply

he sent dirty messages to people on myspace and some people sent him photos of their breasts. Then he sent a photo of his ass. Scandalous!! Reply

this is his version of the story haha from a reddit AMA



Q: Does the Livejournal community Ohnotheydidnt (ONTD) and blueberries mean anything to you? Is it true that you sent some ONTD members naked pictures?





[–]realeliroth [S] 991 points 6 hours ago (1067|142)

Of course. That was a fun night. I fucked the internet. It started as a joke. Then girls started sending me pics. So I went to myspace and made them set up accounts proving they were 18 before I'd even look. But I never asked for them, they just started it. It was weird and fun. Look, I made money in college doing on line cyber sex. This was 1991 when doctors and scientists were on line. I knew how to type dirty things fast. I was surprised and how shocked and upset people were. It's just words on a screen between adults.

Parent

I'm fuzzy but somehow we had his phone number or something and there was a lot of flirty chatter. Reply

a bunch of people sent him nudes and he wrote some really nasty/raunchy shit back to them. it was super weird. Reply

Not a very vague title for a horror movie. Reply

Dead @ you using that picture, lmao.



Also, I just read a story about some dude who accidentally dropped a clock inside his wall and left it there for 13 years. His entire family was being woken up by the same alarm clock which would then ring for hours on end until shutting itself off--for 13 fucking years.



I would have murdered my father after 30 days. Reply

Open up the drywall and take it out. That isn't rocket science. Reply

My BROTHER has a fucking stopwatch that goes off twice a day. It used to happen every day and now it happens occasionally. We've moved house thrice and he still hasn't gotten around to throwing that piece of shit away. He's also a hoarder Reply

lmfao wtf Reply

i'd almost forgotten Reply

I didn't need to be reminded about the Blueberries scandal. Reply

i still think that of all the guys in inglourious basterds, THAT is who some people showed their tits to?? Reply

tbh he was rly hot in that movie (and that movie only) Reply

Mte I would've too Reply

Lol mte Reply

The House with a Cock and Balls. Reply

And cock push-ups. Reply

LMAO because of the picture I automatically read cock lmao Reply

what ever happened to omar doom? i remember he got in on the blueberries and i was more interested in him than eli lmao Reply

lmao I totally forgot about him. This was my jam

i remember he was dating this qt punk girl at the time and i had more of a crush on her lol Reply

John Bellairs doesn't deserve this :( Reply

I grew up on his books. This is heartbreaking. :(

i will always be sad i moved to la too late for #blueberrygate even though i probably would have been the awkward person just watching from afar. the whole thing is still hilarious to me. Reply

idk why people are so embarrassed by the blueberries thing...i watched from the sidelines but it seemed like harmless cyber sex stupidity. but if anyone felt shame for participating or regretted sending him nudes i'm really sorry :( Reply

seems like it's mostly people who didn't participate who keep going on about how embarrassing and shameful it was



I still remember ecctv's mod post about how it was ruining ontd's good name or whatever lol Reply

I didn't post here when it happened but I lurked, and it just seemed like stupid fun lol. If anyone regretted it that's a shame, but no one should be shamed for it. I'd send a tit to Eli Roth idc Reply

Right? That post was funny. Everyone needs to calm down. Reply

