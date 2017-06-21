ANNABELLE: CREATION - Official Trailer 2
Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.
I would immediately throw any toy or doll that resembles Annabelle into a fiery pit once I laid eyes on it.
I'm over these Conjuring spinoffs yet there's not much happening in mainstream horror nowadays.
but seriously can they stop? were the other Anabelle movies not flops?
So I guess that's why they are making more lol
Even though I hate dolls I'm kinda a masochist and see all the movies. I'm sad the first Annabelle wasn't scary at all cause I thought she was fucking terrifying in the beginning of the first conjuring lol
This really made me laugh. But honestly that would've fucked me up too.
Same. The first one was horrible.
I wonder how the "Nun" Conjuring spin-off is going to turn out.
oblig i hate the current hollywood horror aesthetic comment that i always make
We were all SOOOO excited to see the first Annabelle when it came out, and then soooo pissed off at how much it ended up sucking. The doll was barely even fucking possessed. It only even walked ONCE. AND it was impossible to suspend my belief to the point that I could see how ANYONE would want that uglyass doll in the first place. Like WHYYY did the lady buy that hideous thing?