DreadCentral gave this a good review, but I also don't trust DC or BD anymore. They give good reviews to a lot of dreck.



I would immediately throw any toy or doll that resembles Annabelle into a fiery pit once I laid eyes on it.



I'm over these Conjuring spinoffs yet there's not much happening in mainstream horror nowadays. Reply

This was the trailer before It Comes At Night and I yelled out "NOOOOOOOOOOOO MOOOORE"



but seriously can they stop? were the other Anabelle movies not flops? Reply

"The film received mixed reviews from critics but was a box office success, grossing over $256 million against its $6.5 million production budget." -wiki



So I guess that's why they are making more lol Reply

Thread



can scary film trailers only be played in front of scary films cos this fucked me up at the advance screening of baby driver. Reply

When I was around 10 I had a sleepover at my friends house and in the night her shelf of dolls fell off the wall and landed all over me and I screamed bloody murder and woke the whole house up. As a child there was nothing more petrifying than the Night of the Living Dummy goosebumps books.



Even though I hate dolls I'm kinda a masochist and see all the movies. I'm sad the first Annabelle wasn't scary at all cause I thought she was fucking terrifying in the beginning of the first conjuring lol Reply

This really made me laugh. But honestly that would've fucked me up too. Reply

Lol but omg poor bb Reply

Aww but Slappy was good! Also if you're really scared of dolls/dummies, check out Dead Silence. It's corny af but you might enjoy it. Reply

I'm seeing this and I hope it won't suck as hard as the first Annabelle movie. Reply

Same. The first one was horrible. Reply

I mean, it can't be any worse than the first Annabelle movie, I would hope?



I wonder how the "Nun" Conjuring spin-off is going to turn out. Reply

doesnt this go against the canon of the 1st movie tho? idgi



oblig i hate the current hollywood horror aesthetic comment that i always make Reply

Like when i went to see RINGS, i was so mad about them changing the whole story of the first two movies...like wtf? Reply

I was expecting the first movie to be way worse than wat it really was...it has its good parts Reply

