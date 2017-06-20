And They Don't Stop Coming: FOX Allegedly Developing another, younger Fantastic Four movie

Give up already, FOX. Reply

lmaoooo Reply

The latest was so damn boring and that's especially terrible when the movie is meant to be mostly action. Reply

Delete It Fat Reply

But we already had one, and it was perfect! Reply

and we have another next year! Reply

I thought that was Jonny Quest in the photo and was confused/excited for a second until I read the post. Reply

Supposedly being written by Seth Grahmne-Smith, who cowrote things like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Abrahamn Lincoln, Vampire Hunter

Smells like a future oscar winner!! Reply

It's remarkable how a man can write 2 flops one after the other and still get work Reply

Ikr? Kind of similar but i'm still mad WB gave away Justice League to Joss Whedon after that shit Wonder Woman script he wrote Reply

Idk I enjoyed them but then again, I'm trash. Reply

This franchise is just a bad omen at this point Reply

or you could not suck and make a 1960s, F4 period piece instead. i deserve one good silver age marvel movie in the style of phil noto. Reply

If they had a better writer and based it off of Matt Fraction's FF run on the comic it could actually be good.



Fox will fuck it up tho. Reply

So basically Spy Kids 4 but with superpowers. Why not just do a Teen Titans Go type show if they really need to keep such a weak property going? Reply

Because they have to make a live action movie. I'm pretty sure Marvel has the animated TV rights to FF still, but the whole situation is confusing. Reply

I thought you'd be excited, sandstorm XD Reply

I would tbh Reply

lmao Reply

Valeria????? Yessssss.



I mean: I am a rational adult who has no faith in Fox to make a good F4 movie.



(But omg, Valeria, yessssss.) Reply

lmao same though Reply

enough Reply

how are there two smash mouth-related subject lines in a row in the year of our lord 2017? Reply

lmao Reply

Also I feel so spoiled by this pitch for a F4 film we'll never get:











Reply

I feel like these Power Ranger uniforms held up...they don't look that bad to me Reply

Stop trying to make Fantastic Four happen, it's not going to happen! Reply

Just give it back to Marvel already. You obviously have no real interest in making a successful film that is interesting. Though I flove the OG film with Alba/Evans, it was fun. Reply

NOOOOO GIVE US BACK THE FANTASTIC FOUR, DAMMIT



I want Annihilus, Kang, Galactus, Namor, Doom... 😖 Reply

Namor, a barrel, a dog... Reply

Yk Bob Iger and his team of Disney lawyers don't even care about F4. Marvel dont need it back you guys, why you spending up your cash?







Attraction rights on the other hand... They want those bad lmao Reply

Missing the "Who asked for this" tag Reply

This is what I feel about the new movie already This is what I feel about the new movie already Reply

I just want a Silver Surfer movie Reply

Stop Reply

There is no God Reply

