And They Don't Stop Coming: FOX Allegedly Developing another, younger Fantastic Four movie
New Kid-Friendly FANTASTIC FOUR Film Reboot Reportedly In The Workshttps://t.co/x1WOMupL3a pic.twitter.com/XEqt0opp1O— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) June 20, 2017
- Anonymous sources from Bleeding Cool say Fox is developing yet another Fantastic Four movie aimed at children, based around Franklin and Valeria, with an Incredibles like tone.
- The Thing and Human Torch would also be here.
- Supposedly being written by Seth Grahmne-Smith, who cowrote things like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Abrahamn Lincoln, Vampire Hunter, and was a script doctor on F4 3.0.
There is nowhere to go but up. 94 >>> 2015 >>> 2005
Smells like a future oscar winner!!
Fox will fuck it up tho.
I mean: I am a rational adult who has no faith in Fox to make a good F4 movie.
(But omg, Valeria, yessssss.)
I want Annihilus, Kang, Galactus, Namor, Doom... 😖
Attraction rights on the other hand... They want those bad lmao
This is what I feel about the new movie already