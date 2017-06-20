The Mummy

And They Don't Stop Coming: FOX Allegedly Developing another, younger Fantastic Four movie


  • Anonymous sources from Bleeding Cool say Fox is developing yet another Fantastic Four movie aimed at children, based around Franklin and Valeria, with an Incredibles like tone.

  • The Thing and Human Torch would also be here.

  • Supposedly being written by Seth Grahmne-Smith, who cowrote things like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Abrahamn Lincoln, Vampire Hunter, and was a script doctor on F4 3.0.

source

There is nowhere to go but up. 94 >>> 2015 >>> 2005
