Slipknot’s Corey Taylor responds to Nickelback beef as Smash Mouth get involved
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger has "got a face like a foot" https://t.co/JfhsuOpkkr pic.twitter.com/kvTHWqUR5V— NME (@NME) June 20, 2017
The biggest beef of 2017 started when Chad Kroeger said Corey Taylor's side band Stone Sour tried to rip off Nickelback, Kroeger said “Yeah, because they’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”
The Slipknot frontman went on to describe Kroeger as an “idiot”, adding “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice. Taylor also said that he had no issues with the other Nickelback members before saying that Kroeger has “got a face like a foot”, adding “Dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”
Smash mouth got in the mix defending Slipknot saying they are American Icons.
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/877269504639856640
the fuck is going on with these Hot Topic bands
Reading is hard
MandyAvril?
Literally me right now at this feud and the Hanson one the other day.