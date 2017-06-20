king Gavin helping the less fortunate. Reply

Thread

Link

he's so cute Reply

Thread

Link

He's such a cute kid and I never say that lol Reply

Thread

Link

its a hard pass for me on that song lol but i love king gavin!! Reply

Thread

Link

king of pop Reply

Thread

Link

he's an icon Reply

Thread

Link

This video should get a VMA Reply

Thread

Link

How will you feel when Gavin is grown and we're old Reply

Thread

Link

there's a gavin meme for everything, i swear



my cousin had a baby last year and she named him gavin and all i could think was that it was a bad idea because he'll never live up to the name Reply

Thread

Link

This is the earliest known meme of Gavin to exist. It is extremely rare. Retweet for 7 years of good luck. pic.twitter.com/ThBvnuIAXr — Gavin Memes (@TheGavinMemes) August 7, 2016 Reply

Thread

Link

Awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo side eye from infancy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's such a cute kid



No thanks to the song though Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Him and Chloe Queen of Everything are so cute Reply

Thread

Link

gavin is super cute and i swear he has a meme for everything.



not really feeling the song tho. they sound and look really dated. its like a mix of the chainsmokers and every 2007-2009 ~neon pop punk band. Reply

Thread

Link

i find the obsession w/ this kid weird and uncomfortable. esp when ppl use him in like sexual memes Reply

Thread

Link

More than half the time Gavin looks like he has no idea wtf is going on.



My favorite video is when he finally learned how to say blueberry. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww I love Gavin memes. He's so adorable. Also I'm upset cause I know that coffee shop in dallas and I was in that area hrs later. Reply

Thread

Link