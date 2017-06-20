June 20th, 2017, 06:06 pm peddlestools Meme Prince Gavin Stars in Recent Rumors' New Music Video Idk who Recent Rumors is (Chainsmokers Lite?) but I know who Gavin is and he will steal yo girlSource Tagged: internet celebrities, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
my cousin had a baby last year and she named him gavin and all i could think was that it was a bad idea because he'll never live up to the name
my fave
Re: my fave
Re: my fave
No thanks to the song though
this is never not relevant to my life
not really feeling the song tho. they sound and look really dated. its like a mix of the chainsmokers and every 2007-2009 ~neon pop punk band.
My favorite video is when he finally learned how to say blueberry.