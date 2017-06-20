Celebs tweet their support for Jon Ossoff and talk about the #GA06 Special Election

Expecting the worst. Reply

same :"(

Me too.

But hoping for the best!

Honestly, the fact that it's this close is a great sign. This is a great step, no matter the outcome.

That's probably for the best.

Pretty much but if it goes the other way I won't be surprised since the polling has it so close. I've just learned we can't have nice things.

lol you know if Ossoff gave off Christian Grey vibes suburban mom's would be positively swarming the polling sites.

suburban moms are actually the ones behind this. they've campaigned like crazy for him.

His most ardent supporters are soccer moms.

He's cute tbh lol

he's def easy on the eyes in some pics 👀

My husband and I voted this morning! 🤞

How was the turn out? I heard its been raining a lot.

My polling location was the busiest I've ever seen it be.



We went at about 7:15 and there was no line whatsoever, but I heard it got much busier throughout the day.

I'm trying very hard not to get my hopes up.

Same :/

Mte

Brace for the APOCALYPSE TBH

it's hard not to tbh

I'm expecting the worst :/ But also crossing my fingers that he'll win.

I can't afford to get my hopes up again but I really want to hope lol

It's so hard. Stupid hope...

same i keep wavering from hope to despair

I'm so happy I have no plans tonight so I can follow this and eat chicken soft tacos.



Also, I hate this new lj format or whatever because I can't see my whole comment or scroll to edit it. Reply

I turned my phone to landscape mode and it helped a little.

But yeah this is dumb and I hate it. Reply

Last time I got my hopes up Trump won. So I'm gonna sit here quietly and wait for the results.

there could potentially be 250K votes cast today compared to 210K back in 2014.

I wanted to cry from happiness at the amount of people I heard honking for the Ossof crowd at my poll place.

Lets hope he wins

that makes me feel better, regardless of the result

Link





Excited for tonight's takes.



guys, it turns out a single special election 17 months out won't determine if Democrats can take back the house in 2018 — Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) June 19, 2017

Looking forward to another night of Republicans voting against their own interests and survival and then going nuts at town halls because their lives are ruined!Excited for tonight's takes. Reply

That tweet is right but I still want Ossoff to win tonight. I'm ready to pull out my rosemary beads.

Rosemary beads is killing me.

well obviously dude but hopefully this gets the ball rolling for grassroots dems

true! hopefully it gives people some motivation to get out and vote tho

ugh that tweet, way to miss the point. this will send a strong message if ossoff wins. is he a breitbart "writer" or something?

Is there any station I can watch live results?

Is there anything locally? I know CNN, 538, and NYT have the live election results on their websites.

I was really surprised that Channel 2 wasn't covering it, honestly. Usually they're good about this and they're the only one who had the live debate.

