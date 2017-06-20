Celebs tweet their support for Jon Ossoff and talk about the #GA06 Special Election
Ga Voters, get out there & VOTE OSSOFF!! The Future is now, make a Change!! You're our First Step on the Road to Recovery!!!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 20, 2017
- Theres a special election going on today in Georgia! Jon Ossoff (D) is facing off against Karen Handel (R) which is most likely going to be a tight race. The enthusiasm around Ossoff had led to record donations and contributions. People have been lined to vote since 6:50 this morning, some have been waiting in line 45 minutes before polling stations opened. This is the first legit chance Democrats have to take over a Repugnant district. This district has historically been red. The WaPo earlier said Ossoff has a 55% chance of winning. Handel is a problematic candidate as she doesn't support a living wage and doesn't believe that same sex couples should be able to adopt.
FOLLOW THE ELECTION HERE
[MORE TWEETS]
TODAY IS THE DAY. SEND ME A PICTURE OF YOU WITH YOUR VOTING STICKER ON AND I WILL PROUDLY RT. #VoteYourOssoff #flipthe6th https://t.co/oTqwMmMm2O— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 20, 2017
That's right #GA06 NOTHING more important for your community today than getting out to #VOTE!! #VoteYourOssof https://t.co/OJuupABYlm— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 20, 2017
#GOPCare is coming for you #Georgia #VoteYourOssoff https://t.co/3Cj3fRrHiZ— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 20, 2017
#VoteOssoff #VoteYourOssoff https://t.co/z6tuWjimqD— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 20, 2017
sources:1 2 3 4 5
[Thanks for the post, OP! <3]
Also, I hate this new lj format or whatever because I can't see my whole comment or scroll to edit it.
But yeah this is dumb and I hate it.
Excited for tonight's takes.