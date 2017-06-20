sixties;

Celebs tweet their support for Jon Ossoff and talk about the #GA06 Special Election



- Theres a special election going on today in Georgia! Jon Ossoff (D) is facing off against Karen Handel (R) which is most likely going to be a tight race. The enthusiasm around Ossoff had led to record donations and contributions. People have been lined to vote since 6:50 this morning, some have been waiting in line 45 minutes before polling stations opened. This is the first legit chance Democrats have to take over a Repugnant district. This district has historically been red. The WaPo earlier said Ossoff has a 55% chance of winning. Handel is a problematic candidate as she doesn't support a living wage and doesn't believe that same sex couples should be able to adopt.

FOLLOW THE ELECTION HERE

[MORE TWEETS]







sources:1 2 3 4 5
  • Current Music: Lorde - Liability (Reprise)
Tagged: , , ,