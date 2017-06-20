Trailer for 'Bluebeard'
In a town with a history of unsolved murders, neurotic doctor Seung-hoon (Cho Jin-woong, The Handmaiden) is given cause to believe the residents of the butcher shop he lives above are processing more than just meat after spotting a bloody bag and over-hearing a half mumbled confession. Could the creepy butchers possibly be a pair of serial killers or is the doctor losing his mind? In psychological thriller Bluebeard, director Lee Soo-yeon (The Uninvited) lays a trail of gruesome hints to keep the truth just out of reach of her paranoid protagonist.
Looks interesting though.