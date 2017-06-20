Lucy Hale Responds to Backlash Over Calling Herself 'Fat' on Instagram

that's....not rly offensive. just sad Reply

uhh yeah mte. especially considering how thin she is now- like thin enough she has to give interviews talking about how she lost her baby weight Reply

Same here Reply

I totally agree, but I get why some people would take offense to it. Fat is being seen as gross, bad, wrong, etc. But, like you said. It's just sad she saw/sees herself like that.



What bothers me the most about it is how she's lost a lot of weight recently, and I had written it off as "getting older" (she's 28, not 21 anymore), but now I wonder if there's more to the story. Reply

esp bc she's publicly talked abt having an ED Reply

What a big fat load of a non-apology! Reply

you mean people of all sizes are insecure about their bodies? i for one am outraged Reply

Seriously. Women who aren't fat are often made to feel fat. But sure, let's jump on her for making a comment about herself after internalizing society's attitudes. Reply

Lol mte people will get offended over anything. Reply

It's the fact that she's lost a lot of weight recently and is calling a pic of her from before "fat" and treating it like a bad thing. Her insecurity is her issue, and I don't think this is inherently "bad", but I'm not going to shame people for feeling some type of way about her being probably 120 and acting like she's, not only FAT, but that it would be bad if she was. Reply

we know what the point is, buddy. tone down on the mansplaining. Reply

Tbh, I think it's really helpful and important for women to open up about their insecurities...in a way I almost might feel it's more so helpful when she, a skinny woman, says this



It's good to point out that beauty standard bullshit hurts everyone and I'm sure it helps a lot of insecure younger girls feel better about themselves to know that *everyone* feels this way sometimes Reply

Didn't she used to have an eating disorder? Reply

Ooh, I didn't know that. Context is defintely needed in this case Reply

Is it, though? Are we going to police the way people feel about their own bodies? Reply

Yup Reply

Honestly she looks like she still struggles. Her head appears to be too big for her body. Reply

She's talked about struggling with bulimia I think Reply

That's what I was wondering. Maybe I'm confusing her with Troian. Reply

Yeah, which is why her original comment would make so much sense.

Reply

Everyone says stuff like that about themselves. Reply

I drag the shit out of myself. I've looked into the mirror and talked shit to my face, like "bitch you can't walk around all night sucking it in, go to the gym asshole." Reply

Speak for yourself?



I'm skinny and always look fab. Reply

She looks fine in that pic, but people giving her crap for her comment are ridiculous Reply

she's gorgeous no matter what. i get the backlash or well, their side of it i guess, but i feel like it's more of a throwaway comment. i mean, she's lost a ton of weight, i doubt she thought anything of it when she wrote it. Reply

Who's that in your icon? Reply

hailey baldwin Reply

I mean, she's recovering from an eating disorder? Self-image is something she's going to struggle with, probably for the rest of her life. Reply

lol people are so damn sensitive these days. that's how she felt, you rando on the internet do not need to internalize it and make it about your own struggle. Reply

it reminds me of the post we had a few months ago where there was an actual discussion about whether or not pregnancy announcements were offensive to people with fertility issues Reply

Yeah, the Man Repeller wrote an actual long article about how insensitive Beyonce's pregnancy announcement was. Reply

I suppose we are the me, me ,me generation. Everything that has nothing to do with us has absolutely everything to do with us. Can't just look at anything without trying to relate it to MEEEEEEEE!!! Reply

Yea I'll never be on board that train. Some people don't seem to understand that sometimes something upsets you but it;s about you and not whoever made some random comment and that;s something you need to work on, not something they need to refrain from expressing. Reply

I used to be on a message board where there was a whole set of rules about posts regarding pregnancy and kids to protect people who had infertility or losses. I don't have a horse in the fight, but people used to get very pissed if you broke the rules. Reply

it was in that shawn johnson post where she april fool pranked by wearing a fake pregnant belly and some people went nuts saying how insensitive it was to ppl who cant get pregnant so she had to apologize. lmfao. people are too much. Reply

ia Reply

Exactly. She's not obligated to love her body at all times. Reply

Yup. I'm so tired of people acting as if others directed a comment specifically at them. Reply

Absolutely everything is offensive. On the Internet at least. Reply

Think of how Jack Pumpkinhead felt! Reply

Link





http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/new s/lorde-sorry-for-taylor-swift-friendshi p-disease-comparison-w488790 People need to stop apologizing for nonsense like this. It just feeds in to it all. Lorde just apologized for comparing her friendship with t-swift to being friends with someone with allergies (lmao). But like fuck off, that's not offensive. You can't say anything these days without someone crying about how insensitive it is. Apologies are issued on a daily basis for non-issues. It's insane. Reply

Yeah, I rolled my eyes at that too.



I'm offended at how easy other people take offense. Where's my apology? Reply

i laughed so hard when i saw this, like we can't even use metaphors? Reply

Speaking as someone with an autoimmune disease, it is sooo fucking lame some people were coming for Lorde over that. Reply

I thought she was apologizing to Taylor for saying that lmao. Reply

ppl with allergies hav become so weird & extra ever since being gluten-free became trendy Reply

Parent

it's exhausting Reply

That's just sad more than anything... Reply

She shouldn't have apologized. She's allowed to make comments about her own body. Reply

Couldn't agree more Reply

For real. It's sad that she feels that way, but it's about her and her attitude towards her body, not others. Reply

I for one HATE having to listen to my thinner friends call themselves fat when I'm standing right there like "haha ok cool guess I must disgust you then". How you feel about yourself and talk about yourself DOES affect other people. It's not about the internet being overly sensitive, it's about basic awareness. Reply

so people can't express how they feel about themselves because it might affect someone else negatively?Do you even hear what you are saying? Your "thin" friends saying they feel fat has absolutely nothing to do with you. its how they are feeling, your perception and theirs are different. Reply

thats not what the person is saying at all and it's ridiculous to pretend otherwise. words fucking matter. are we going to pretend they dont now? Reply

Fun fact: I never said people can or can't do anything. People can express themselves however they want, I'm just saying that it affects more than just you when you post it online or say it in the company of others. All I'm saying is it's important to be MINDFUL of that. Like when a Mom looks in the mirror and attacks her body in front of her daughter-- it's sad and it is going to be something that changes how that little girl looks at herself when she grows up. Reply

fucking thank you. like so sorry you're unhappy with yourself to a point that every little thing people complain about seems like a dig @ you but this bullshit idea that people shouldn't/can't complain bc someone else's got it worse is pathetic. someone will ALWAYS have it worse, this time so happens to be you vs. thin friends so you might as well get over it. Reply

I'm a big girl, and yes it's annoying, and it can be grating, and sometimes I inwardly roll my eyes at those comments - but I'm also fully aware that not everything is about me, and they probs don't give a damn about my weight. They care about their own.



It's kinda like forbidding people to point out they have a spot and don't like it when in the presence of someone with acne, it's ridic. Reply

I feel you. I have been on both sides of that. I've always been thin but one year I had this modelesque roommate and she'd always put herself down and refer to herself as fat and I remember thinking "wow if you think you're fat, what do you think of me?" Now, years later, I work in an office with ladies who are a bit bigger and I'm very careful about saying stuff about my weight like that in front of them or anyone because I def know how it feels. It's just a matter of thinking of other people first before you speak. Reply

I know how it feels and it sucks, but your friends, if they are women, are subjected to a ton of shit, just like you are. Body-shaming, fucked-up ideas about the perfect body blasted at them from the media, etc. Women, even beautiful women, are made to feel like we are never good enough and are always in competition with each other. When you get to a place of acceptance and a healthy relationship with your body, you are obviously going to affect others more positively, but people who are not there are not at fault for voicing their unhappiness, anxiety, etc. especially in the company of their peers.



Starting a conversation about how it affects you and other people might be helpful and important, but it shouldn't be with the purpose of shutting other people who have body issues up, but increasing mutual understanding. Reply

I definitely understand that feeling, as I've felt it too. However, I will say that a lot of people tend to judge themselves far more harshly than other people. I'll think I look disgusting, but think that someone who's 50+ lbs heavier looks fine or even great. Reply

maybe not everything your friends say has to relate to you hmmmm. just tell them theyre beautiful and get on with yourself. Reply

Link

I care about what others think, so I tend to be aware of what effect my words can have, but I really don't think your friends look at you that way. Their feelings about their weight come from personal insecurity and vanity and only relate to themselves

Reply

I agree. Normally thin people who say they feel fat are fishing for compliments. I ignore it. Especially if it's in front of someone who is bigger. They could always say they feel bloated instead of using the word "fat". Reply

Exactly. I used to work with a girl who constantly did that. I have my own body image issues, but it's just irresponsible and annoying to other people who may be triggered by comments like that. Especially I they are bigger than you Reply

Either these people are self deprecating and have shit self esteem about themselves and don't realize what they're saying in their surroundings. I have friends who we make fun of ourselves with each other which is a bad habit. If its someone I don't know doing this it's weird as hell.

Or they're an attention whore. The people who go by someone who is obviously bigger than them know what they're doing. "Ugh I'm so fat" and my response to this used to be, "If you're fat than what am I?" and it would get awkward which I would get a laugh at. My new thing is to respond with telling them something like "You really are a fatass" but with mock condescending. The response is always hilarious cause they are so shocked(they are expecting praise, fuck that shit!)they usually stfu right away, or they are laughing saying "oh my gahd shutup" So it always gets them to stop talking and people fishing for compliments are the worst and I don't want to talk to them.



Edited at 2017-06-21 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

I wish I had known this when I was 14~. I was constantly putting myself down and hating myself for being "too fat" around my bigger friends, and I didn't think at all how it would affect them because I didn't think that their weight made any difference to their value as people, while my crazy self-hatred made me think that mine did. Reply

That's sad bc I know she's struggled with an eating disorder but you legit can't say anything about yourself without people taking it and applying it generally, it's ridiculous. But sometimes instagram comments make youtube ones look sane so that's saying something Reply

She did get used to call fat sometimes though on twitter & stuff... so I get her being insecure.



I'm thin too... many of my friends are not though so I never say stuff like that. I usually don't talk about my weight cause weight seems like a sore subject for them. -_- Reply

I'm not fat and I a very large friend. We relate on our perceptions and how we feel when we are "out of shape" and just not comfortable. Our description and feelings are the same, sizes are different.

Just because your struggle is smaller or a different type doesn't make it invalid. Reply

