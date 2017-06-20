Lucy Hale Responds to Backlash Over Calling Herself 'Fat' on Instagram
Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) 20 juin 2017
Offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) 20 juin 2017
Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me ! ❤️— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) 20 juin 2017
Lucy Hale posted this throwback photo of herself and her father in honor of Father's Day on Sunday. She wrote in the comments "Ugh, I was so fat." (she deleted this comment after the backlash)
What bothers me the most about it is how she's lost a lot of weight recently, and I had written it off as "getting older" (she's 28, not 21 anymore), but now I wonder if there's more to the story.
It's good to point out that beauty standard bullshit hurts everyone and I'm sure it helps a lot of insecure younger girls feel better about themselves to know that *everyone* feels this way sometimes
Exactly. She's not obligated to love her body at all times.
It's kinda like forbidding people to point out they have a spot and don't like it when in the presence of someone with acne, it's ridic.
Starting a conversation about how it affects you and other people might be helpful and important, but it shouldn't be with the purpose of shutting other people who have body issues up, but increasing mutual understanding.
Or they're an attention whore. The people who go by someone who is obviously bigger than them know what they're doing. "Ugh I'm so fat" and my response to this used to be, "If you're fat than what am I?" and it would get awkward which I would get a laugh at. My new thing is to respond with telling them something like "You really are a fatass" but with mock condescending. The response is always hilarious cause they are so shocked(they are expecting praise, fuck that shit!)they usually stfu right away, or they are laughing saying "oh my gahd shutup" So it always gets them to stop talking and people fishing for compliments are the worst and I don't want to talk to them.
I'm thin too... many of my friends are not though so I never say stuff like that. I usually don't talk about my weight cause weight seems like a sore subject for them. -_-
Just because your struggle is smaller or a different type doesn't make it invalid.
I know weight is touchy but at the end of the day we both feel the same things and empathize and make sure we tell the other when their ass is looking amazing and that kind of communication is so much better than avoiding the topic imo lol