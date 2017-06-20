carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Kim Kardashian West Addresses The Blackface Controversy

This is an update from the previous post.


In a new interview with The New York Times, she said: "I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to so many people in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."

She then added: "But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.

The photo in question:




Her latest photo after the "changes" were made:




Source 1 and Source 2

