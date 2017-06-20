Kim Kardashian West Addresses The Blackface Controversy
This is an update from the previous post.
"I would obviously never want to offend anyone," Kim Kardashian said in response to blackface allegations https://t.co/brhLEcEK73— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 19, 2017
In a new interview with The New York Times, she said: "I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to so many people in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."
She then added: "But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.
The photo in question:
#KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8 pic.twitter.com/hXLa3XHuVB— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2017
Her latest photo after the "changes" were made:
One day to go!!! @kkwbeauty pic.twitter.com/Sq20jbVBgu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 20, 2017
Source 1 and Source 2
Thoughts, ONTD?
But were any of them black?
wtf
Your team sucks.