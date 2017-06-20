Kim Kardashian West Addresses The Blackface Controversy

Uhu sure. Never had anything happen like this before. Reply

"No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it"



But were any of them black?



i would not be surprised if a black person didn't speak up in fear of losing their job/not being taken seriously Reply

I don't think the new one looks much different. Reply

It's still nowhere near her natural skin tone. Reply

I don't either Reply

yeah she's still way darker than her normal complexion Reply

"Clyde Haygood and Joyce Bonelli glammed me up and we went for a fun, crazy look, channeling Diana Ross. Definitely a new look for me." Reply

channeling Diana Ross



wtf Reply

-new york gif face- DIANA ROSS?!? Reply

gross Reply

ugh, just look at the difference between her hands and face ffs Reply

Someone find that post with all the receipts about the Kardashians doing blackface. It was an ontd original Reply

Still a white girl putting on 5 layers too many of self-tanner tho so... Reply

But I showed the image to so many people in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.



Your team sucks. Reply

This has happened before and it will happen again with this family Reply

she's abominable but people are reaching with this one imo. Reply

The certainly are. Reply

She's disgusting. Every aspect of her relationship to Black people is frightening. Reply

Her boobs like like an emoji to me. Its weird. Reply

i keep thinking the same! Reply

lol



She'll never learn. Either the people around her were all non-black or they're just going along for a paycheck. I'm pretty sure she's not the type that wants to get checked on anything by people around her. It's so sad considering she has black kids and I can only imagine all the fucked up shit this family will be putting in their heads be it intentional or not. Reply

I think I haven't had enough gin to have this discussion again. Reply

