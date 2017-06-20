Hillary Clinton Likens Herself To Wonder Woman
In a surprise video honoring actress Elizabeth Banks for winning the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film, Hillary Clinton mentioned her plans to see Wonder Woman.
“Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley,” Clinton said in the clip.
“Wow, amazing!!! Thank you @HillaryClinton!!” Director Patty Jenkins tweeted. “I really hope you like it.”
