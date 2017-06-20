Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ paycheck was surprisingly small
- Gal Gadot initially signed on for three movies : Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, and the upcoming Justice League.
- She was paid $300,000 per film.
- Gadot will probably end up with more than that (Actors often receive a bonus when their film passes a box office milestone).
$300,000 for batman vs superman seems fair since her role was kind of small in it, but she should have made 1 mil for just wonder woman
hopefully she pulls a j law and negotiates for 10 mil for the sequel
Now, the gender pay gap in Hollywood is very real, so I wouldn't want to be construed as denying that in any respect. But Chris Hemsworth got $200,000 for Thor; Chris Evans got $300,000 for The First Avenger; I believe RDJ's paycheque for Iron Man was in the range of $500,000.
Gadot was pretty close to a nobody when cast; she wouldn't have any leverage to negotiate a large fee.
Now, for the sequels her salary should skyrocket. If she's not making eight figures for Wonder Woman 2, then there's a problem.
Thanks for this info! It makes a lot more sense when explained like this.
it's not unusual at all.
This is for the assholes to claim sexism is a liberal construct
This is unacceptable, even for a new actress. This franchise can afford to pay significantly more.
Cavill’s $14 million earnings include bonuses for box-office performance, while Gadot’s $300,000 is just the base salary for each movie she’s made thus far in the DC Universe
IMO actors should be paid less & the unseen help should be paid more and executives should be payed way fuckin' less.
It's definitely not a lot compared to the amount of money the average blockbuster makes but so much work goes into making a film and so many people are involved that this doesn't surprise me.
For superhero franchises just getting started, though, the process is usually simple: find a star on the rise, pay him or her relatively little, and then offer more if the franchise takes off. Marvel pioneered the effort with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, all of whom were reportedly paid less than $500,000 for their first solo superhero outings but eventually landed much bigger paydays for subsequent entries.
I'd expect her to get more money now, but isn't it known that actor's for superhero franchises are not paid huge sums? RDJ is the only one who got a great deal.
Now it's the sequels and anything else after we have to worry about
jlaw got 500k for thg and then 10 million for cf. gal'll be fine.