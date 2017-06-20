Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ paycheck was surprisingly small

I would have hoped she got at least 1 million for it



$300,000 for batman vs superman seems fair since her role was kind of small in it, but she should have made 1 mil for just wonder woman



hopefully she pulls a j law and negotiates for 10 mil for the sequel Reply

is this confirmed? I heard it was fake news lol Reply

i think the fake news part of it were the reports that were like "gal gadot made 300k and henry cavill made 14 MILLION!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Reply

Cavill's numbers are wrong Reply

oh i see! thank you! (how much did he earn though?) Reply

What are they? Reply

Surprisingly? Nah. But nice that she will get more now. Reply

lol oops wrong comment!



Edited at 2017-06-20 08:18 pm (UTC)

I need gifs of the cave and boat scenes uuughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh



I am now watching all of Chris Pine movies.................................i can't Reply

I cycle back to Chris Pine / watching all his movies every couple years. Just My Luck makes great weekend chore background noise! Reply

i just saw these gifs and now i have to watch this shit:



i watched it recently again, he's so cute <3

This is one of those reports that ignores the realities of how franchise movies generally work.



Now, the gender pay gap in Hollywood is very real, so I wouldn't want to be construed as denying that in any respect. But Chris Hemsworth got $200,000 for Thor; Chris Evans got $300,000 for The First Avenger; I believe RDJ's paycheque for Iron Man was in the range of $500,000.



Gadot was pretty close to a nobody when cast; she wouldn't have any leverage to negotiate a large fee.



Now, for the sequels her salary should skyrocket. If she's not making eight figures for Wonder Woman 2, then there's a problem. Reply

Thanks for this info! It makes a lot more sense when explained like this. Reply

yeah Reply

I hope everyone else got RDJ's agent who knew to get him signed on for profit participation before these types of movies exploded like they've done. Reply

spill that tea Reply

yeah, isn't that how it was for jlaw with hunger games? she had only done winter's bone at the time so her first paycheck for HG was $500k. after that movie made bank, she signed on for catching fire at $10 mil.



it's not unusual at all. Reply

BUT THERE IS NO SEXISM.....



This is for the assholes to claim sexism is a liberal construct



This is unacceptable, even for a new actress. This franchise can afford to pay significantly more. Reply

No, Wonder Woman is not making 46 times less than Superman https://t.co/tjXlXlFFST — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 20, 2017

Need a tl;dr sis Reply

They said $14 million would be including all the box office bonuses and they couldn't actually confirm it. The $300,000 figure is just the base pay so she'll be making a lot more than that for this movie and it's pretty standard for rising stars in their first big franchise film and she like the others will be able to negotiate higher pay for the sequels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's in the first paragraph bb



Cavill’s $14 million earnings include bonuses for box-office performance, while Gadot’s $300,000 is just the base salary for each movie she’s made thus far in the DC Universe Reply

Yes, thank you! I was just about to post this myself. Reply

For the size of the budget these movies have, it baffles me the actors get paid so little. Wasn't it similar with the phase 1 Marvel movies (aside from RDJ and ScarJo)? It does make me curious about Chris Pine's pay compared to hers, since he sorta has a franchise of his own on the side. With that said, given the success of WW she has serious leverage for renegotiating. Reply

oh damn I bet they paid a lot more for Pine. I mean on the one hand he is a bigger name than Gadot but on the other...he's a supporting role. Reply

he's a supporting role but he gets almost as much screentime as WW i think? Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if he got paid more up front, but isn't going to get the same box office bonuses that seem to be a part of the DCEU multi-film contracts. Reply

It's more for the executives because god knows the screenwriters, hired hands, extras, cameraworkers, people who let them into their town to film are getting paid the other 100$m.



IMO actors should be paid less & the unseen help should be paid more and executives should be payed way fuckin' less. Reply

I'm pretty sure $300,000 is the base minimum set by the guild that you get as a relatively unknown actor in a main role.

It's definitely not a lot compared to the amount of money the average blockbuster makes but so much work goes into making a film and so many people are involved that this doesn't surprise me. Reply

Wasn't this the same amount Chris Evans was given for Captain America? Reply

I think so



Reply

http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/201 7/06/gal-gadot-wonder-woman-salary



For superhero franchises just getting started, though, the process is usually simple: find a star on the rise, pay him or her relatively little, and then offer more if the franchise takes off. Marvel pioneered the effort with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, all of whom were reportedly paid less than $500,000 for their first solo superhero outings but eventually landed much bigger paydays for subsequent entries.



Edited at 2017-06-20 08:07 pm (UTC)

Is it really that bad? She was hardly a box office draw beforehand. I'd never heard of her before this role.



I'd expect her to get more money now, but isn't it known that actor's for superhero franchises are not paid huge sums? RDJ is the only one who got a great deal. Reply

not surprising at all. she wasnt famous before. I feel like this is the usual. I remember JenLaw got a similar amount for the first Hunger Games, and would get more based on box office just like in this case (she renegotiated for the other movies). Reply

It seems low considering but this amount isn't surprising since she's not a household name and it seems a majority of first movies in a franchise get paid about this much. JLaw got a shit ton of money for Catching Fire after not even getting a million for THG.



Now it's the sequels and anything else after we have to worry about Reply

does she get a % of the profits or nah?



jlaw got 500k for thg and then 10 million for cf. gal'll be fine. Reply

Gal won't win any Oscars between her DC movies tho Reply

