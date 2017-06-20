Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting

Again? He already ~retired back in the late '90s before Leo and Scorsese convinced him to do Gangs of New York. Reply

No actor has ever wanted to act less than DDL. The worst part is he doesn't even hate it he just likes making fucking jam in Ireland better. Every time he makes a movie it's the story of how everyone involved had to buy him dinner and stick a pinky in for the deal. This basically means nothing because with ~the right script anything can happen, Scorsese and the like climb in through his window at night, he can't turn off his workphone. Reply

I'm cackling Reply

omg lmao Reply

lmaooo @ these mental images Reply

This comment is so right. Reply

Is he just method acting retirement for a new role? Reply

lmao seriously Reply

The Reluctant Actor, September 2019 Reply

lol surejan.gif Reply

Yeah right! Reply

i was just making a post



anyways im sure every actor in hwood is throwing a party, except for the one that were hopeful for the 2018 oscars lol Reply

lol, sorry! <3 I rushed to make a post despite the tears in my eyes. Reply

lol its ok sis <3 Reply

I do not accept this.



I do not accept this.

Kinda Random, but I just rewatched My Beautiful Laundrette yesterday. Reply

damn, he really wants another oscar that bad?

im excited for phantom thread nonetheless.



Edited at 2017-06-20 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Don't all actors say that only to continue acting anyway? Reply

lol you fucking careerspanning troll



that's cool you leave it to chris evans we're brimming with talent this generation Reply

yeah I feel like there are no decent younger actors out there at the moment Reply

I don't believe ha. Reply

Aw but I don't believe ha. Reply

I think actors or musicians who "retire" are annoying



They always come back



Just saying you're taking an indefinite break Reply

not Gene Hackman Reply

Try again sis, he's in the new Transformers















































Just kidding Reply

Um but has he finished that alleged PTA fashion movie? Reply

That's going to be his last film. Reply

Yeah, I guess filming for that must be over? I hope he didn't drop out. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

DDL plays a pretty misogynist fashion designer who meets a young model, falls in love, and she hooks him onto drugs and they develop some sort of master-slave relationship, with him as the submissive.





Edited at 2017-06-20 08:14 pm (UTC) i really hope the leaked plot for this is true Reply

Sounds pretty similar to Venus in Fur. Reply

ooh, I'd love that, kinda doubt it though. Reply

YES PLEASE Reply

Yeah that wrapped in April Reply

