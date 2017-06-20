Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting
EXCLUSIVE: 3-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is done acting. https://t.co/syDD3uXI3R pic.twitter.com/Wgwkm8PMdw— Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2017
Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."
He's the only actor to ever win three Academy Awards for Best Actor, for his roles in "My Left Foot", "There Will Be Blood", and most recently "Lincoln".
Source: 1, 2
anyways im sure every actor in hwood is throwing a party, except for the one that were hopeful for the 2018 oscars lol
I do not accept this.
im excited for phantom thread nonetheless.
that's cool you leave it to chris evans we're brimming with talent this generation
They always come back
Just saying you're taking an indefinite break
Just kidding
DDL plays a pretty misogynist fashion designer who meets a young model, falls in love, and she hooks him onto drugs and they develop some sort of master-slave relationship, with him as the submissive.
