Hilary Duff talks 'Younger', turning 30, and #tbt to Lizzie McGuire on Good Morning America



- 'Younger' is on its fourth season, already picked up for a fifth season. Hilary describes the show as, "a little white lie that has gone too far, and everybody can relate to that."
- Hilary says creator Darren Star "knows how to write for women" and that the show is "a tale of friendship between women"

- Looked sick when GMA brought up her birthday coming up, but then says everyone tells her it's amazing, so she's excited
- Wants to take a girls' trip to Europe with all of her friends for her birthday

- Doesn't miss Lizzie McGuire, but "I loved it, and honestly, it prepared me for so much. And I think, just like everyone else, it hit them when they needed it to at that time of their life; it did the same thing for me."
- Lizzie McGuire had the first Bitmoji

