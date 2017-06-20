Hilary Duff talks 'Younger', turning 30, and #tbt to Lizzie McGuire on Good Morning America

I had such a amazing trip for my 30th Birthday this year - my best friend and I went to vegas to see Britney (huge stan, never saw her live before) and went on a roadtrip through Arizona and Cali.



We're in Europe, on Friday it's my friends turn and we're going to Barcelona tomorrow for his birthday. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i just did the same 30th bday trip for my friend! we didn't do CA, but we did LV/britney and then a road trip in AZ :) happy bday bb! are all your friends turning 30 this year too, hence all the travel? my year is the same! did costa rica in feb for my friend and will be doing cuba for my own! <3 hell yeah 87 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always think she's older than she is, like 34 or something. Reply

Thread

Link

She peaked during those walking posts.



Ha most iconic era. Reply

Thread

Link

I have been listening to Sparks a lot recently. It's a lowekey bop. Reply

Thread

Link

i still listen to Sparks too. It's a bop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still remember her sweet 16 hawaii trip special and being so jealous. Reply

Thread

Link





Also, RIIIISE



I need Younger to come back NOOOOW! Also, her veneers are so distracting!Also, RIIIISE #TeamCharles Reply

Thread

Link





2005







2006





her new distraction is her lip injections and botox - she can't really move her lips so it looks like she has too many teeth in her mouth again

she got them fixed a long ass time ago bb20052006her new distraction is her lip injections and botox - she can't really move her lips so it looks like she has too many teeth in her mouth again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll turn 30 next september and i'll be the first of my friends to do so

i have decided that i'm going to use that as an excuse to fore them all to come with me on a BIG ASS celebration. if i have to be the Old One first, y'all can celebrate moi. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my GOD that ronnie episode really truly broke my heart. i don't think i ever fully recovered. those emotions were real. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so weird to me that people are so worried about and dread getting older. Reply

Thread

Link

I just turned 30 last week, but it's been great! 'Bout to start a new job making more money, about to be free from the roommate life (for a while anyways) and I just started school again. Feeling good about life. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm 31 and loving my 30's way more than my 20's. Probably bc I spent my 20's giving myself to other people and this decade it's all about giving myself to me. It's sounds very Oprah*~ but it's working. I actually feel more rebellious and don't give as many fucks.



And 29 was horrible bc I just felt used up and was ready for a restart. Now I go to older people parties and I'm the young one again. It's great! Reply

Thread

Link

Hey same age here and feeling the same way. I just got out of a serious long term relationship earlier this year and have been loving life ever since. Just feeling like I have my life to myself again and don't have to use my energy on other people. Gives me a lot more time to find myself again. It's honestly great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I turn 30 in 3 months.

Aye aye aye.

I'm a gay man and that means I'm basically 60. Reply

Thread

Link

I am attracted to her. Reply

Thread

Link

she and paris Hilton are the only two girls of their era who have managed to look even better now than they did then Reply

Thread

Link