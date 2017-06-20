Hilary Duff talks 'Younger', turning 30, and #tbt to Lizzie McGuire on Good Morning America
WATCH: @HilaryDuff talks about @YoungerTV, turning 30 and a throwback about Lizzie McGuire: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/3vjMAc2TOz— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 19, 2017
- 'Younger' is on its fourth season, already picked up for a fifth season. Hilary describes the show as, "a little white lie that has gone too far, and everybody can relate to that."
- Hilary says creator Darren Star "knows how to write for women" and that the show is "a tale of friendship between women"
- Looked sick when GMA brought up her birthday coming up, but then says everyone tells her it's amazing, so she's excited
- Wants to take a girls' trip to Europe with all of her friends for her birthday
- Doesn't miss Lizzie McGuire, but "I loved it, and honestly, it prepared me for so much. And I think, just like everyone else, it hit them when they needed it to at that time of their life; it did the same thing for me."
- Lizzie McGuire had the first Bitmoji
