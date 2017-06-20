June 20th, 2017, 02:48 pm mistqueens Drew Barrymore Makes Cameo Appearance in SZA's Drew Barrymore MV The first single off SZA's album CTRL, out now!Source Tagged: drew barrymore, music / musician (r&b and soul), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
This song touches me too. I think it's just nice to have an album by a Black woman about going through the same kind of quarter-life crisis. lol.
this was a fun video. it's cool they got drew to cameo and i love the song too. the video reminded me of "criminal" when she was in the tub. love it!
I feel rly guilty, but I really like Melodrama LMALO
This song is one of my least favorites, overall it's catchier than Z
Also H.E.R's new stuff came out too and you guys should def give it a listen if you like SZA
My fave song is always changing. Today it's "Normal Girl".
This video is nice and I like Drew Barrymore actually popping up, too.