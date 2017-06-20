Garden needs to be the next single‼️ Reply

Ctrl is so good. This is cute.

i know everyone and their mother is obsessed with her album but i honestly thought that i'd hate it bc none of these new artists impress me but damn, this is a good! brb downloading her album.

she pops up at about 2:15 if you're like me and had trouble finding her lol

Bless u, sis. I'm at work so I can't really watch the whole video. Lol that was a cute cameo.

Beautiful woman, beautiful voice, and beautiful music <3

Aye! I'm listening to her right now. The Weekend makes me laugh.

i made a twitter status the was like ~i wanna be your 9-5 and make you lose your mind every weekend~ /eyeroll at self.

Edited at 2017-06-20 10:14 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-20 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Go Gina is my fav <3

good mv and song. i recoiled a little bit at the lying on the ground part though.

Me tooooooo

same, that shit was gross.

I don't know why this video touched me. lmao.



This song touches me too. I think it's just nice to have an album by a Black woman about going through the same kind of quarter-life crisis. lol. Reply

y'all i just want to say "20 Something" is so real right now. CTRL and Melodrama... filled my 2017 music needs

20 Something is too real. This is me when I hear it:

lmao i took some mushrooms last week and listened to that song as i was coming down and let me TELL YOU...

20 something snatched me up so quick.

Ok am I stupid and missing something or is this song not actually about Drew Barrymore.

No you're totally right. I think she said somewhere it was somehow inspired by the way watching Drew's movies made her feel.

its more like the characters she played - the beginning of the song sounds a lot like those Rom Com movies she used to be in "never been kissed" and etc.

i've been listening to ctrl and melodrama all week! ctrl is so cool and laidback and sza has a great vocal range. it's such an awesome, chill summer album. makes me wanna roll the windows down even if it's like 100 degrees out.



this was a fun video. it's cool they got drew to cameo and i love the song too. the video reminded me of "criminal" when she was in the tub. love it! Reply

same! I just started listening to Melodrama and Perfect Places sounds like something that should have been on Pure Heroine lmao

I feel rly guilty, but I really like Melodrama LMALO



I feel rly guilty, but I really like Melodrama LMALO Reply

She should have done Prom or Broken Clocks





This song is one of my least favorites, overall it's catchier than Z Reply

Prom is such a bop.

ahhhh i always forget how much i like prom!

Great video! My favorite song changes every time I listen to Ctrl. Really love Pretty Little Birds right now. The "I wanna be your golden goose" line just gets me

This is my favorite song off the album that I know every word too.

I can't decide if this is my fav on the album or not. This video is so cute and interesting. It's cute that Drew agreed to make a cameo. This album has given me so much life. I really love it.

the drew cameo is so funny to me for some reason

I fucking love this album UGGGHHHHHHH



Also H.E.R's new stuff came out too and you guys should def give it a listen if you like SZA Reply

i love the album. i had to set some time aside to just vibe with it, and now i listen to it when i'm driving to work and stuff. faves: love galore, go gina, the weekend, broken clocks, drew barrymore, and honorable mention is the garden. it's def gonna be on rotation the next time i'm in "fuck dudes, they're just here for my use" phase aka thotting before i start dating.

Really, really love the album. Everything and more.

My fave song is always changing. Today it's "Normal Girl".



This video is nice and I like Drew Barrymore actually popping up, too. Reply

supermodel rendered me bald

