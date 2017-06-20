rafa

Jose Mourinho accused of tax evasion in Spain


- two counts of alleged tax evasion (2011, 2012) during his tenure as Real Madrid manager
- supposedly owes Spanish authorities €3.3m after failing to declare revenues from his image rights "with the aim of obtaining illicit profits"
- Mourinho released a statement saying he has not received any notification from Spanish authorities with regards to this news

source 1, 2
