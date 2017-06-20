Seth Rogen, Stephen Colbert troll Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter
Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert troll Donald Trump Jr. and it is amazing: https://t.co/YHyzIPmoU3 pic.twitter.com/Vdcw5DSgL8— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 20, 2017
In February, Rogen realized Trump Jr. followed him on Twitter and decided to take advantage of the happenstance. “Hey man! It’s Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment,” the comedian wrote in a message that was later screenshot in a tweet. “It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to being a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”
