Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively to Star in Paul Feig's Upcoming Thiller 'A Simple Favor'

"The adaptation of Darcey Bell's thriller centers on a mommy blogger whose best friend suddenly disappears from their small town."
  • Filming will start this August in Toronto

  • The Script is by Jessica Sharzer (American Horror Story)

  • Paul Feig will also produce the film


