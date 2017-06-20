Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively to Star in Paul Feig's Upcoming Thiller 'A Simple Favor'
"The adaptation of Darcey Bell's thriller centers on a mommy blogger whose best friend suddenly disappears from their small town."
.@PaulFeig to direct @AnnaKendrick47, @BlakeLively in 'A Simple Favor' https://t.co/vBnD0wC9DY pic.twitter.com/5OuAYIjz2T— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 20, 2017
Source
- Filming will start this August in Toronto
- The Script is by Jessica Sharzer (American Horror Story)
- Paul Feig will also produce the film
ONTD, do you have a BFF?
Or it's The Girl on the Train and it's both.
Edited at 2017-06-20 06:35 pm (UTC)
those girls by chevy stevens (same)
the woman in cabin 10 - ruth ware
the killer next door - alex marwood
dangerous girls - abigail haas (YA but still good)
The Frontier
Mindhunters
13 Sins
i just started "the case for impeachment" and i know it was a rush job and i understand why (although it seems to be pretty well researched) but there are SO many basic editing mistakes. it's driving me crazy.
I do have a bff! She lives in PA and I live in CA, so we don't get to hang a lot, but we always pick up right where we left off. She's come out to see me three or four times, and I always visit her when I'm back on the East Coast. We have pretty different lives - we're both married, but she has two kids and I have zero, and she is getting out of her first career (teaching) and I don't have a first career yet. Her kids are pretty cool, but they make me glad I don't have kids.