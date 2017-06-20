Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively to Star in Paul Feig's Upcoming Thiller 'A Simple Favor'

will it be as horrendous as the girl on the train Reply

Thread

Link

girl on the train was soooo bad. i'd read the book a few weeks before and thought it was pretty interesting, so i wanted to see the film version + i love emily blunt... but the movie was awful. my husband guessed the killer and fell asleep within the first 20 minutes, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like so many thrillers these days fall into two categories: mysterious disappearance and the husband has a ~secret~ Reply

Thread

Link

I cannot wait for the eventual Bunny Lake Is Missing ripoff: "secret husband mysteriously disappears" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Bunny Lake is Missing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or it's The Girl on the Train and it's both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love a good thiller. Reply

Thread

Link

I need some good thriller recs Reply

Thread

Link

the gift (2015 one).



Edited at 2017-06-20 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the one with Jason Bateman? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Personal Shopper Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pretty girls by karin slaughter (v graphic though)

those girls by chevy stevens (same)

the woman in cabin 10 - ruth ware

the killer next door - alex marwood

dangerous girls - abigail haas (YA but still good)

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exam

The Frontier

Mindhunters

13 Sins Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OT but does ontd have a new layout or is it just me that maybe clicked something?



How can I get the other layout back???



Reply

Thread

Link

it's just you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See, this is so weird. In the post I can only see your reply but in my mailbox I can see 3 replies



Ugh what the fuck is happening Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

r u on mobile? i've been getting this weird white and blue layout on mobile when i'm not logged in -- and i get logged out every time i close my phone so it's been annoying af. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are you on your phone? bc my layout looks totally different Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's on my to read list!



i just started "the case for impeachment" and i know it was a rush job and i understand why (although it seems to be pretty well researched) but there are SO many basic editing mistakes. it's driving me crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing ruins a book faster for me than editing mistakes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sounds like a Netflix watch for me.



I do have a bff! She lives in PA and I live in CA, so we don't get to hang a lot, but we always pick up right where we left off. She's come out to see me three or four times, and I always visit her when I'm back on the East Coast. We have pretty different lives - we're both married, but she has two kids and I have zero, and she is getting out of her first career (teaching) and I don't have a first career yet. Her kids are pretty cool, but they make me glad I don't have kids. Reply

Thread

Link

Blake will play the mommy blogger, won't she? Reply

Thread

Link

Disappearing mommy blogger ? Sounds like the drama of Barefoot Blonde suddenly moving in the middle of the night or whatever it was. Reply

Thread

Link

I love thrillers! Lately I've been reading a lot of them(always love more recommendations!). I did just read Dangerous Girls and while I got through it really fast, I saw the twist from the first chapter. Reply

Thread

Link

straight to lifetime. And why this casting choice? Blake can't act worth shit. Savages was so ridiculous and her narrating the whole movie was hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm kind of into it Reply

Thread

Link

Only if the twist is that the shark from the Shallows learned how to kidnap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it already learned how to behave like a non-real shark ever would so anything's possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of them is too quirky for & the other one is too bland for "DON'T KILL ME, I HAVE BAHBEHS, LOYAL BLOG FOLLOWERS & A BFF WHO IS THE ONLY PERSON TO USE FB TO FIND A MISSING PERSON!" Reply

Thread

Link