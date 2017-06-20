Piper and Leo

Kim Rhodes to star in Supernatural spin-off, "Wayward Sisters"




An episode in season thirteen of SPN is set to be a backdoor pilot for a spin-off called Wayward Sisters starring Kim Rhodes. It'll be about Jody and a group of female hunters (Alex and Claire, presumably) and others who been orphaned because of the supernatural. Under Jody's leadership, they will become a supreme monster-fighting force.

