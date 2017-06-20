Kim Rhodes to star in Supernatural spin-off, "Wayward Sisters"
#Supernatural spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’ starring Kim Rhodes set as backdoor pilot for Season 13 of @TheCW series https://t.co/9W1yjJFIAQ— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 20, 2017
An episode in season thirteen of SPN is set to be a backdoor pilot for a spin-off called Wayward Sisters starring Kim Rhodes. It'll be about Jody and a group of female hunters (Alex and Claire, presumably) and others who been orphaned because of the supernatural. Under Jody's leadership, they will become a supreme monster-fighting force.
Donna better be in this too!
Same about Donna..... I love her.
The show is way past its heyday for a spin-off.
Trying a Better Call Saul... but spawned from a 3 times regurgitated taco show, not sure it stands a chance...
That is a hell of a description, lol.
I wanted that last spinoff to work just because I wanted to see more of the guy who plays Kol in TVD.
They can retcon their deaths though, or pull some angel crap or god crap or whatever, something if the writer's realllllly wanted too bring them back (they don't tho).
Never over it :(
*cries*
Thirsty teens and sad Twilight moms are the worst.
I did a double take when I saw Claire in BLL, like, how do I know this person??
It's about 8 or 9 seasons too late for this.
...actually.
why will i take what i can get?? i started watching spn for sam and dean and their bond and their family shit and didn't even like when the angels come around.
FUCK IT, I'M OFF THIS TRAIN.
so it was nice to see them not being the nice angels everyone in religion think they are.
Yay!