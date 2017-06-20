Kim Rhodes to star in Supernatural spin-off, "Wayward Sisters"

I'M SCREAMING. THIS IS WHAT I'VE WANTED FOR A WHILE AND IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING. OH MY GOD.



Donna better be in this too! Reply

My first thought, Donna better be there. Reply

Same about Donna..... I love her. Reply

Donna is so cute lol Reply

the actress who plays donna has said previously she isn't going to be on board with this. i don't know if she's changed her mind since then. Reply

The show is way past its heyday for a spin-off. Reply

+1



Trying a Better Call Saul... but spawned from a 3 times regurgitated taco show, not sure it stands a chance... Reply

3 times regurgitated taco



That is a hell of a description, lol. Reply

A tale of two first comments. lol Reply

LOL Reply

I'll watch it if it happens.

I wanted that last spinoff to work just because I wanted to see more of the guy who plays Kol in TVD. Reply

Should have been Jo and Ellen Harvelle's spin off Reply

I would have given anything for a spin off with the Roadhouse crew. Some of the show's better characters, imo. Reply

Yeah, they fucked that up pretty good. Reply

Yes.



They can retcon their deaths though, or pull some angel crap or god crap or whatever, something if the writer's realllllly wanted too bring them back (they don't tho). Reply

With special appearances by ash and Andy



Never over it :( Reply

Why were they ever killed, it hurts Reply

Because they were female characters on Supernatural. Reply

yaaassss Reply

i love how so many people agreed with you on this. their deaths (and Rufus later) made me so mad, they were completely unnecessary. especially since literally every white straight dude has died 6867385725275 times and still come back. Reply

Agreed. And if Ruby s3 kept going on I wouldn't have minded a show for her. Reply

people always talk about grey's anatomy but this show is the perfect example to 'how the fuck is this shit still on?'. GA at least has appeal, good writing (now not so much but oh well) and a talented cast. Supernatural's got what, two conventionally hot male leads.



Thirsty teens and sad Twilight moms are the worst. Reply

I mean, I don't think GA ever had good writing either. I couldn't make it through the first season. Reply

It was pretty heavily acclaimed the first few years. Reply

And you are entitled to your wrong opinion. Reply

I'm neither a teen nor a twilight mom but I still love this show lol Reply

I stopped watching this show after season 5 because I thought it had run its course and was out of ideas. I cannot believe it's still on the air. Reply

i mean why not Reply

best Reply

And they'll all die horribly because they're women Reply

This is a nice (and very belated) idea, and serves all of those characters better than popping up in the occasional episode to be a help or a hindrance, depending on what the plot calls for this time.



I did a double take when I saw Claire in BLL, like, how do I know this person?? Reply

Sounds better than Bloodlines? I doubt I will ever watch it but I am shocked that something related to Supernatural could actually have female leads. Reply

Women? Not getting murdered and called whores? In relation to Supernatural? That doesn't sound real.



It's about 8 or 9 seasons too late for this. Reply

mte Reply

Hope it does better then the last spinoff Supernatural tried.



hmmm. let's hope it fares better than their last attempt at a spin-off (which i actually liked bc it wasn't soooooooo fucking white). i like claire, but i can't even remember if i'm supposed to know who alex is, and jodie's hit or miss. she's no ellen and claire's no jo, but i'll take what i can get.



...actually.



why will i take what i can get?? i started watching spn for sam and dean and their bond and their family shit and didn't even like when the angels come around.



FUCK IT, I'M OFF THIS TRAIN. Reply

lmao, i love this comment! that escalated quickly Reply

i had an epiphany mid-thought lol Reply

I loved the angels cause I'm Catholic LMAO

so it was nice to see them not being the nice angels everyone in religion think they are. Reply

