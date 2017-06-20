Bachelor in Paradise resumes production
Bachelor in Paradise has been cleared of misconduct allegations: https://t.co/S6M6J3tQuR pic.twitter.com/LCEXxQSPbV— E! News (@enews) June 20, 2017
*Show says investigation by a third party law firm is complete
*Tape will not be released
*Says tape does not show any misconduct by any cast member or crew member.
*Says new procedures will be put in place to ensure everyone feels safe
*No word if Corrine or Demario will be included when production resumes
Maybe they'll give them competitions they'll have to do to win drink tickets.
so were they not actually having sex (or building up to it). because the fact that corinne has said she doesn't remember anything means she couldn't have been sober. but idk what the law would say if both people are drunk but equally and actively participating. and it's interesting that corinne said she only blamed production.
There have been so many different versions of this story out there, it's nuts.
My guess is no more open bar. Maybe they'll give them drink tickets.
just make adam jr. the star of the show tbh
IA, the only reason I hope boring-ass Adam comes to paradise is so he'll bring AJ
I also really hope Corinne has plenty of supportive people around her, especially since production resuming is only going to further the "she made it up/it's her fault" narrative that so many people are perpetuating :/
They're being super petty, just because their free vacation got cancelled. That whole crew from Nick's season are so nasty to fans who try to defend Corinne while proclaiming themselves as protectors of ~THE TRUTH~
like, it's a fucking tweet, not an excerpt from a book