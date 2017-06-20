Bachelor in Paradise resumes production





Warner Bros. says no misconduct happened on "Bachelor in Paradise" set. Production on this season is resuming w/ "changes" to show policies. pic.twitter.com/QvBYrAFKBk — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 20, 2017

i hope at the very least they monitor ppl's alcohol intake much, much more closely than they have (tbh they probably should have when all that nonsense w/chad happened last season) Reply

They got rid of Jorge as the bartender (he left to start his own business) and were bringing in Wells....so I don't know if is still happening or if they'll just cut out the booze altogether.



Maybe they'll give them competitions they'll have to do to win drink tickets. Reply

Are Demario and Corinne coming back? Reply

They didn't say, but my guess is no. Reply

Reality Steve guesses they might address it by having them both come briefly on the show or something but I doubt it Reply

this doesn't make any sense



so were they not actually having sex (or building up to it). because the fact that corinne has said she doesn't remember anything means she couldn't have been sober. but idk what the law would say if both people are drunk but equally and actively participating. and it's interesting that corinne said she only blamed production.



I guess they are saying either it didn't happen the way it was described, or Corrine was sober enough to give consent.



There have been so many different versions of this story out there, it's nuts. Reply

oops i was gonna edit t say i actually can't find corinne saying anything about blaming production so i must've made that up :/ Reply

That was the original line they tried to put out there, but IDK if she actually ever came out and said it. Reply

Nah I definitely saw it in one of the articles, where she said she didn't blame DeMario and instead blamed the producers for what happened. Who knows if it was legit though, I think it was before she said she was a victim and it could have been made up by one of the tabloids. Reply

New Producers is code for " we fired the producer who made us take accountability, " right? Reply

New procedures, not new producers.



My guess is no more open bar. Maybe they'll give them drink tickets.



Edited at 2017-06-20 05:42 pm (UTC)

lol i thought it said "new producers" too until i read it out loud to my husband Reply

well damn. hope they learnsomethingfromthis.gif



just make adam jr. the star of the show tbh Reply

just make adam jr. the star of the show tbh



IA, the only reason I hope boring-ass Adam comes to paradise is so he'll bring AJ Reply

This is a strange turn of events. How are you going to resume production as if nothing happened...? Are they going to address this on the show?



are you fucking serious? Reply

So, y'all are going to stop supporting the show and the spin offs? Cause fuck this Reply

lol ofc not Reply

gurl, I don't pay for this shit, get outta here with your piracy erasure Reply

I've never seen a minute of anything Bachelor related. Reply

they should all start supporting Unreal, which is the superior, fictional (yet deeply accurate) version of The Bachelor. Reply

I hope Corinne sues. Although, they probably paid her so they could just sweep it under the rug. Reply

like why do you hope she sues?? Shouldn't we hope it was a misunderstanding instead of hoping she was assaulted?? Reply

are you really trying to pretend nothing happened? Did you even read Corinne's statement? Reply

If they paid her, then there's likely an NDA so she can't sue... Reply

I hope the changes they're putting in place will actually make a difference to protect people in the future.



I also really hope Corinne has plenty of supportive people around her, especially since production resuming is only going to further the "she made it up/it's her fault" narrative that so many people are perpetuating :/ Reply

Mte Reply

yeah, this doesn't make me feel less bad for Corrinne. She probably believed what was told to her, and having people on the cast come out and trash her must have hurt. Reply

Wow this is very surprising. Since bachelor/bachelorette franchise seems to be liked by so many people, i always wondered if it was somehow less sleazy than what i assumed based on the premise. Now i think it really is not, and am low grade judging everyone who is into these shows. Reply

The Bachelorette is so much better than the Bachelor (although I've only watched the latest seasons of each). Watching men fight over a woman, while she kicks them off one by one (and some of them cry) gives me enough life to survive each week. Reply

i guess... updating my judgement rules to exclude people who are ONLY into bachlorette! Reply

though honestly it still seems sleazy :( Reply

Jasmine and Raven must be so happy their gravy train is back. Maybe now they'll stop trashing their "friend" Corinne all over social media. Reply

ooo what were they saying?? Reply

http://www.refinery29.com/amp/2017/06/1 59991/raven-gates-jasmine-goode-bachelor-i n-paradise-tweets



They're being super petty, just because their free vacation got cancelled. That whole crew from Nick's season are so nasty to fans who try to defend Corinne while proclaiming themselves as protectors of ~THE TRUTH~ They're being super petty, just because their free vacation got cancelled. That whole crew from Nick's season are so nasty to fans who try to defend Corinne while proclaiming themselves as protectors of ~THE TRUTH~ Reply

I wonder what Corinne has to say Reply

Wasn't she the same one that was all "Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise is trashy" even though she was on both of them? Reply

Yup, that was her! Reply

Yep Reply

I didn't think I could love Rachel any more but she keeps on getting more and more perfect Reply

lol at her defense. she used the laughing emoji so she clearly thought it was funny Reply

i love that "we took it out of context"



like, it's a fucking tweet, not an excerpt from a book Reply

Omg. I love Rachel's reply. Reply

i love when racists expose themselves Reply

so....... Rachel doesn't choose Lee then.....? Reply

Oh shut up.



I haaated her on BIP (never saw her previously). Her personality is so off-putting. Reply

these shows are trash and are contributing to our toxic culture re: sex, relationships, gender roles, and consent Reply

