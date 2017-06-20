Jeffree Star makes video about his racist past
-Basically he says that 10 years ago the world was different and he would constantly be subjected to homophobic attacks when he left the house, and his way of responding was with rage.
-"The intent behind my words back then — it was not about race. Racism does not live inside me. I don't even know what the fuck — I don't even know how that exists into people. I said really horrible, vicious things back to people to hurt them, to harm them, to shock them, and to let them know that 'You're gonna call me something? I'm gonna cut you back so hard and make you feel like a piece of shit because you made me feel low.' And that is not ok."
sources: 1 2
ok buddy
the word you missed out changes the entire sentence and meaning
clearly its not cause he wouldn't have clapped at Jackie and called her a rat if that was the case, he's so full of shit
I'm all for believing people can learn and change but you need to at least be living the change you claim before you reap the benefit of the doubt, you know?
He could've kept this non-apology-i-was-a-wee-baby justification. Is he going to apologise for still being awful today?
Like he said, he handled it wrong and he is sorry!
I haven't seen him use anything close to a racial slur outside of those old videos.
My gay white hubby received alllll the homophobic words in the book growing up, but he fights against racism. So these
shitty make up wearing hoe apologist can fuck all the way off.
Disclaimer: I'm black and most of the homophobes were probably white. I doubt OC Jeffrey was around many people of color himself as well tho.
it's not right and it's not an excuse but who hasn't said some fucked up shit in anger to someone and regretted it later because they realized the err of their ways?
This isn't a genuine apology, he's just trying to protect his brand.
good...i hope he eventually goes bankrupt then, since he's still a racist, miserable person.
I still think he is a P.O.S