Jeffree Star makes video about his racist past

lmao @ "I don't even know that exists into people"



Mte. I think you do sis 👀 Reply

*how



the word you missed out changes the entire sentence and meaning Reply

Seriously tho lmao Reply

i c/p from the post tbh. it must have been edited since then. lmao i guess the sentence makes a little bit more sense, but it's still a crock of shit. Reply

Not buying it... Then again I don't really give a shit about this person so I'll see myself out Reply

Right behind you. Reply

What's the second word he's saying? Reply

LOL, in the video he is saying "oh if you don't like me its okay" .......



clearly its not cause he wouldn't have clapped at Jackie and called her a rat if that was the case, he's so full of shit Reply

that's good but he was acting like a dick literally three days ago, and the next time someone criticizes him he's most likely going to fly off the handle again. just get some therapy dude. Reply

mte he's a constant whiplash. Reply

there's no therapy for being a twat Reply

therapy and some english lessons while he's at it. Reply

that's the thing about him, like girl pick one? Reply

Yeah. I don't want to give him views but did he address the racially charged (I'm saying 'charged' at the very least but tbh I believe him using the insults he did was very intentional) way he was addressing Jackie?



I'm all for believing people can learn and change but you need to at least be living the change you claim before you reap the benefit of the doubt, you know? Reply

his racist past, present, and future Reply

aka 'ugh people won't let this go and I don't want it to affect my bottom line'. Did the beauty community finally decided his lipsticks aren't worth what an awful person he is?



He could've kept this non-apology-i-was-a-wee-baby justification. Is he going to apologise for still being awful today? Reply

no one i know that i take seriously or that takes their work seriously as a MUA has no time or coin for him. Reply

He tried the wrong person (auntie Jackie A.) Reply

"people made fun of me so i responded with racism" Reply

EXACTLY. That's never okay... what a tool Reply

The black community is still super homophobic in 2017, so idk what you don't grasp about fighting fire with fire but k lol.



Like he said, he handled it wrong and he is sorry! Reply

Are you always this messy? Reply

Take a nap, Chad. Reply

oh honey please..... Reply

You could use some of your time edcuating yourself and reading than trolling ontd. I mean, what a concept. Reply

Whatever helps justify your racism. Reply

Ehh you think you'd care about feelings when you're constantly being harassed and thrown every name in the book like faggot, tranny etc by literally everyone once you leave your house. i would be desensitized too growing up like that *sigh* especially as a young teen. I totally get why he was like that. I'm happy he changed from that and grew up Reply

You acting like this is brand new and people don't do this to this day?



I haven't seen him use anything close to a racial slur outside of those old videos. Reply

Like the bullies in middle school that didn't know what else to say and would call you fat just to throw an insult. Reply

lmfao mte he's a POS Reply

lol right Reply

He's from Orange County, CA that's typical of those people. Reply

These dummies in here trying, and failing, to cum for you.



My gay white hubby received alllll the homophobic words in the book growing up, but he fights against racism. So these

shitty make up wearing hoe apologist can fuck all the way off.



Disclaimer: I'm black and most of the homophobes were probably white. I doubt OC Jeffrey was around many people of color himself as well tho. Reply

I mean... Reply

I think he was trying to explain what his thought process was then given where he was emotionally; hurt people hurt people.



it's not right and it's not an excuse but who hasn't said some fucked up shit in anger to someone and regretted it later because they realized the err of their ways? Reply

The accusations must be starting to harm his bank account. There's no way he would have made this video if they weren't. People have been calling him out for years and he retorted with a sad little "that was in the past", or completely ignored it, or just outright attacked them using various other nasty,degrading insults and various threats.



This isn't a genuine apology, he's just trying to protect his brand.



pretty much! wallowing in the privilege of self-pity. Reply

I literally saw one of the drama channels (rich lux) say like a couple of days ago that he needs to do a video. That he probably didn't do it because he would bring attention to his past for people that didn't know. I guess he watches drama channels. Reply

"The accusations must be starting to harm his bank account"



good...i hope he eventually goes bankrupt then, since he's still a racist, miserable person. Reply

yeah I've had some homophobic shit my way and yet I never resorted to racism as a way to respond with rage. Reply

cool but he was still blocking people who said they weren't going to support him due to his racist past, like, yesterday. if he felt so bad why didn't he confront it earlier instead of blocking it out? and he also called jackie aina an irrelevant rat like, 4 days ago, which is incredibly mean, does he feel bad about that too? Reply

he also tried to claim that she wasn't paying her taxes and just made up some nonsense about her having a december wedding in order to try to hurt her. he's weird and needs to apologize to jackie too imo. Reply

that would mean admitting he's wrong in the present Reply

mte this all means shit till he apologizes to her. Reply

give him another ten years Reply

So this might be one of the worst "apologies" i've seen in a while Reply

Thanks for the breakdown, I don't want to give him 1 view from me.

I still think he is a P.O.S Reply

only reason he's made this video is because his racist comments are affecting his brand. that's it. Reply

exactly Reply

If I'm gonna click on any male cisgender beauty vlog (correct me if he doesn't identify that way but last I knew he did) it's gonna be one from Kimberly Clark thx. Reply

kimberly clark clark clark Reply

I love that her last video demonstrated a genuine apology about shitty stuff she said. Reply

basically. she is very receptive to criticism and strives to practice what she preaches. that much is evident in her latest anti-haul video. i really appreciate her for that because i seriously can't see others responding that way. Reply

