audrey2

Jeffree Star makes video about his racist past



-Basically he says that 10 years ago the world was different and he would constantly be subjected to homophobic attacks when he left the house, and his way of responding was with rage.

-"The intent behind my words back then — it was not about race. Racism does not live inside me. I don't even know what the fuck — I don't even know how that exists into people. I said really horrible, vicious things back to people to hurt them, to harm them, to shock them, and to let them know that 'You're gonna call me something? I'm gonna cut you back so hard and make you feel like a piece of shit because you made me feel low.' And that is not ok."




sources: 1 2
Tagged: , , ,