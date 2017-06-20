Rihanna Wants To Collab With Christina Aguilera

I swear if X doesn't take this opportunity to collab with bad gal... My two favorite girls singing together 😵😵😵😵 just Lana is missing to be ideal Reply

that sounds like it would be a terrible combo tbh Reply

if this happens it could turn out to be a bop or it could be a hot mess since everything Xtina touches lately is a hot mess. Reply

its gonna be a no from me Reply

sis when are you going to make an ontd original again? i miss them Reply

Lol that Rihanna comment is basically an invite for Xtina to call her but Christina won't be smart enough to do so. Reply

This is what I fear Reply

idk if it'll be because she isn't smart enough or if she's just fucking lazy tbh Reply

I think she's smart enough. It's her limitless laziness that's gonna stop that. Reply

Xtina is going to release her album when Summer graduates from HS, so... Reply

that's too soon for ha lbr Reply

Good or bad, I want to hear this. Please Xtinaaaa



*bops to Cruz* Reply

Por favor XTina Reply

HERE FOR THIS! I will also be forever mad at Gaga for releasing that trash DWUW R Kelly version instead of Xtina from the get-go. Reply

but .. rkellys verse goes off Reply

he fucks children, sis...there is no verse hard enough to make up for that. Reply

pls drag me sis & maybe my inner sabetour can peel haself from the bops & have some common sense Reply

I'd love this so much! Reply

Xtina better release something, anything! Also this new layout is shot, fuck u russia Reply

Rihanna's goat vocals mixed with Cookie Monster's off-key wailing. No thank you. Reply

woohoo part 2 Reply

If the number of comments is any indication, nobody checking for this colab. Reply

This would take a very specific song to not sound like a mess... But if they had that song, I'd love it and it would probably amazing.



I just wish my lazy Queen would release some damn music already. When I think of things I'll probably die of old age before ever seeing it's always Kingdom Hearts 3 and new music from Xtina... Reply

i'm down for this but they are the two slowest pop stars of all time, i'm sure we won't see this collab for 84 years Reply

So the way to get Rihanna to collab is via social media...hmmm maybe she and I can collaborate on a savings account. No shade, but has Rihanna shared any tracks with vocally superior artists? I can't think of any. Reply

Nah i wouldnt be here for it at all. Xtina is vile and i hardly ever like any of her music just genie in a bottle if that Reply

that's a fake just jared account... Reply

i try and try to understand these social media screencap posts but i can never tell what's going on no matter how long i stare Reply

this will never happen cuz xtina has basically retired from music, but i would be hf it. Reply

