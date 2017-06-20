Rihanna Wants To Collab With Christina Aguilera
Rumors of a collaboration between the two for Xtina's upcoming(?) album (dubbed X6) have been circulating since the two were seen at the same restaurant, and Christina followed Rihanna on instagram shortly after.
Fans have been posting about these rumors for a while now, and Rihanna took notice, only to dash our hopes :(
While the singer has confirmed that she has not collaborated with Christina yet, she's expressed her interest in doing so!
Twitter has proven its power in fans bringing projects to fruition. From getting Netflix to develop the Rih/Lupita scammer movie,to bringing the Gaga/Xtina duet together, anything's possible.
Would you be here for a RihTina collab, ONTD?
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Fans have been posting about these rumors for a while now, and Rihanna took notice, only to dash our hopes :(
Hello, @xtina. Have you called @rihanna yet? ☎ #X6 pic.twitter.com/y9Qt5ZV7Hu— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) June 19, 2017
While the singer has confirmed that she has not collaborated with Christina yet, she's expressed her interest in doing so!
Twitter has proven its power in fans bringing projects to fruition. From getting Netflix to develop the Rih/Lupita scammer movie,to bringing the Gaga/Xtina duet together, anything's possible.
Sent Etienne this (and other stuff in a separate message) and he opened/screenshotted it. Hoping he sent it to Christina. pic.twitter.com/qQPOLfidE2— incarnate. (@ethanxrih) June 19, 2017
Would you be here for a RihTina collab, ONTD?
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
*bops to Cruz*
I just wish my lazy Queen would release some damn music already. When I think of things I'll probably die of old age before ever seeing it's always Kingdom Hearts 3 and new music from Xtina...