AAA - The AAA Girls (Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Willam Belli & Courtney Act)
.@Alaska5000, @courtneyact & @willam reteam for eye-popping "AAA" video (premiere) https://t.co/vX0fsclVfq pic.twitter.com/w7XGZeMIFY— billboard (@billboard) June 20, 2017
- AAA is the brand new song from The AAA Girls debut album Access All Areas, which is coming out this summer.
- The song was written by Alaska, Courtney, Willam, and Sam Sparro, who did the Grammy-nominated Black and Gold. Sparro also produced AAA.
- Alaska told Billboard that there may be surprise cameos from some of their famous friends on the album, as well.
theonlyalaska5000: Thanks for keeping our new song #AAA at number 1 on the @itunes comedy charts 💜 And if you haven't gotten it yet, it's available on iTunes 🐷🐍🐨
courtneyact: Hello my loves! Some very exciting news to share with you- I will be a part of @mtvsingleAF where I’ll travel around the world with MTV to find love- and I need all of your help! Since you know me so well, if you think that you or someone you know is the one for me- Shane AND Courtney, then tag them below and comment why! Link in bio!🖕🏼And make sure you follow @mtvsingleAF to follow along our journey #mtvsingleAF
Also here is the questionnaire if you wanna date me or know someone who does!! FILL IT OUT!! https://t.co/j55OqdnZA4— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) June 19, 2017
