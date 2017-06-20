AAA - The AAA Girls (Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Willam Belli & Courtney Act)

lmao i love it Reply

My love for Courtney has made me reconsider Willam and Alaska.

Come to the dark side. They're adorable together.

omg i love sam sparro

i saw him in mcdonald's by the wiltern recently



Edited at 2017-06-20 05:49 pm (UTC)

Sorry to go OT but does ontd have a new layout for every or is it just me?



How can I have the old one back???

if you mean the mobile site, then for me on an iPhone i clicked the little icon at the bottom (the arrow in a box pointing up) and scrolled to the right and then "Request desktop site" or whatever, that way i got it back to normal

Yes I mean the mobile site and I'm also on iPhone but I don't see that icon you talking about. Where is it exactly?

Please halp! 😩😩



Please halp! 😩😩 Reply

Ahhh yess that also helps! I'm gonna tell a few other users that are also having the same issue

Thanks!



Thanks! Reply

Omg ty. I hate the mobile layout. Idk why it all of sudden defaulted to mobile, it just happened today for some reason.

Ah I found another way using the refresh icon on the URL bar. Thanks for your help tho 😊

Praise your light

I'm glad I'm not the only one this was happening to!

Yay! Now we can have pink ontd again. I hated that white-blue thing

I applied to date courtney. Will report back.

meh. i did snicker at the trinity k bonnet part.



the padding looks horrible on alaska. girl stop.

I've been watching Drag Race for the first time this week. I watched all of Season 5 and parts of Season 6 and All-Stars 2. I love Alyssa Edwards.

back rolls! 5 and 6 were the best seasons

Stan ha!

the chirping gets me every time

She's the best, so hilarious <3 Most importantly she's an amazing person.

Aw, that's good to know. I haven't learned much about everyone yet except for what's on the show.

yaass queen take the dive

i'm pretty much over drag race at this point but i'll forever stan willam

I really didn't like Alaska on AS2, but I love these 3 together. This song is so fun, but the video editing is really dodgey. Their dance at the first chorus really should have been broken up with some alternate angles, and the wide shots at the end have so much dead space that they should have cut the ratio and added some colourful bars at the top and bottom.

Also, is this song really comedy??

So what does ONTD think about Willam doing AS3? I'm really starting to actually believe it tbh

i fucking hope, i love willam <3

did WoW finally get over their grudge with willam?

Who knows tbh but the reddit detectives have been on the fucking case lately. Willam has deleted multiple old tumblr posts shit talking them and has been especially kind towards RPDR and Rupaul lately so fingers crossed. Also he has the same gaps in his schedule that other rumored AS3 queens do.

oh, wait, they're doing as3 this quick? as2 was just last year!

The ~rumor is that AS2 was so successful, they're going to try and film AS3 after filming RPDR S10 and air it next summer after 10 ends.



I'm down bc I think there are still plenty of worthwhile queens, but once AS3 is down they'll really be scraping the bottom of the bucket lol. I want Ongina back, damn it!!!



Edited at 2017-06-20 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I'd love it-he has been very vocal with rupaul girls lately without the past snark

I love Alaska so much and the AAA Girls music is a blast <3

