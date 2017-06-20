AAA Boys

AAA - The AAA Girls (Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Willam Belli & Courtney Act)


  • AAA is the brand new song from The AAA Girls debut album Access All Areas, which is coming out this summer.

  • The song was written by Alaska, Courtney, Willam, and Sam Sparro, who did the Grammy-nominated Black and Gold. Sparro also produced AAA.

  • Alaska told Billboard that there may be surprise cameos from some of their famous friends on the album, as well.





theonlyalaska5000: Thanks for keeping our new song #AAA at number 1 on the @itunes comedy charts 💜 And if you haven't gotten it yet, it's available on iTunes 🐷🐍🐨


