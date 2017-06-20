Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will be honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Well today I completed 100% A Link Between Worlds in hero mode without a walkthrough. I was pretty proud tbh. I consider it winning. (Getting Breath of the Wild tomorrow).

*Nooo why is this first comment wtf

Alright hmm, Jeremy Renner deserves nothing.



Edited at 2017-06-20 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I got accepted to grad school! I'm ivy league bitches!! 💅💁



and none for jeremy renner bye Reply

Thread

Link

congrats! me too! not ivy league tho :D but one of the oldest ones in Europe plus gazzilion times better than my current uni so I'm excited as fuuuuck :D



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get that higher education sis!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks, mr. rose <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When is he just going to faaaaaade away Reply

Thread

Link

On Saturday morning I won a set of bag clips for drawing the best landscape scene on a paper plate on my head. You know, to keep all six of your chip bags closed. That's what happens when you let the oldest woman in your church organize the games and prizes at your church picnic lol. Reply

Thread

Link

idg why jeremy renner has a career. eaux. i have no idea the last thing i won Reply

Thread

Link

visiting Karlovy Vary during the festival is on my buckets list, I'm dying to go there Reply

Thread

Link