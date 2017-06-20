Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will be honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
"The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious such festival in Central and Eastern Europe."
Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Give Awards to Jeremy Renner, Uma Thurman https://t.co/l2YFmFay11 pic.twitter.com/DboefyWYAE— TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 20, 2017
- Jeremy will introduce his upcoming movie 'Wind River'
- Uma will receive her award at the opening of the festival
- Jeremy will recevie his award at the festival's closing
Alright hmm, Jeremy Renner deserves nothing.
and none for jeremy renner bye