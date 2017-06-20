Jeremy outside Spago

Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will be honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

"The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious such festival in Central and Eastern Europe."


  • Jeremy will introduce his upcoming movie 'Wind River'

  • Uma will receive her award at the opening of the festival

  • Jeremy will recevie his award at the festival's closing




Source
