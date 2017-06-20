Foo Fighters announce new album, say it'll "feature the biggest pop star in the world"
Dave Grohl says the new @foofighters album will feature "the biggest pop star in the world." Who could it be? https://t.co/oN6ZCYDJ4G pic.twitter.com/aAveMIRy9B— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) 20 de junho de 2017
- The band's new album will be released this September
- Dave Grohl said the album features a lot of guests and that "there’s one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world and-- I’m not kidding-- sings backup on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we're not telling anybody who it is."
Your turn, ONTD detectives!
(source)
Prob not, so it's Madonna.
...I'm not sorry.
I would legit spit fire if its Harry Styles.
