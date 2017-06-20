andrew bird

Foo Fighters announce new album, say it'll "feature the biggest pop star in the world"




- The band's new album will be released this September
- Dave Grohl said the album features a lot of guests and that "there’s one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world and-- I’m not kidding-- sings backup on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we're not telling anybody who it is."

