Kim Raver set to return to Grey's Anatomy for an arc

OH MY GOD. I just figured they'd awkwardly mention her a few times and that would be it. Definitely excited for next season now!

GREAT! While I hated the In-Love-With-Owen storyline, I liked her character alot.

omg. i was never too invested in teddy as a character but i love that someone that isn't isaiah washington is coming back!

Owen is seriously the WORST

I hate him so fucking much.

I wish he would die already.



His arcs are fucking dumb. Let me marry TWO different women on the fly without talking about kids and then get pissed when I find out they don't want kids.

ok but bring Cristina back too for this arc!

i see it was good i left this show a few episodes ago. If this is who they're bringing back...



Reply

Omg yay, finally something in this show to look forward to!

Owen/Amelia are the WORST part of the show. Can they get killed off please?

Drop a helicopter on them both

That gives me ER flashbacks

Lol that's why I said it. They dropped a helicopter on the most hated character then. They can do it again.

Twice! Why isn't ER on Netflix. If Netflix can pay Adam Sandler boatloads of money, they can put 15 seasons of ER on.

Actually, he got his arm cut off by a helicopter and then later met his fate by having the helicopter crash on him. My mom and I did not miss him.



I bought the first 11 seasons. I'm hesitant to buy any more since Carter is gone.

I figure two runs ins is close enough. I couldn't believe that the show was that campy (for lack of a better word) to have him get squished like that. It was like that guy in the disaster movie who doubts the protagonist and gets killed because of it.

I'll be honest, I didn't watch much after he left either so I think I missed the entirety of the last few seasons.



I'll be honest, I didn't watch much after he left either so I think I missed the entirety of the last few seasons.

Wasnt it just his hand? I could be wrong but thats how I remembered it.

Nope! It was his arm!



Reply

HAHAHA! Man, I really wish I could stream ER from start to finish. How come its not on Amazon or Netflix?



Also, tell me how he was killed by the helicopter? Was it in the same season or much later lol?

s1 started airing last week on Pop during the day. it's on the second season now and i'm loving it so much. i watched it from 1-9 about 10yr ago but haven't watched it since. there are so many shows i wish were on netflix. i wish there was just 1 streaming service where i could see everything i wanted. i mean there are places on the internet that have most everything but i need special cables to connect it to a television

They should do a quarantine episode, where one of them are in quarantine for some shit. And then are allowed 1 stupid cry scene. Thing is, the ad hoc quarantine arena is in some like hazardous waste burning trash area. And there's an intern who doesn't know about the quarantine...and was yelled at by a resident recently for not disposing of stuff properly. So he goes down there and dumps some nasty rags and trash in that quarantine trash zone. And sets it on fire. It was a "terrible mistake". How can the intern forgive himself? (Probably by driving too fast and ending up in Gray Sloan and/or sleeping with a resident). How will Amelia/Owen (whoever didn't die) survive without the other? (Probably by getting a job at a different hospital).

Oh and Teddy is brought back... as the resident who told the intern to throw his trash away! Huahuehuehue.



Oh and Teddy is brought back... as the resident who told the intern to throw his trash away! Huahuehuehue.

I really liked Teddy. She even made me like Owen a bit and I liked their relationship.

mte! only time owen was EVER bearable (kind of). i even shipped them for like 2 seconds, and i've never shipped him with anyone (because i hate him lol).

MTE

I am so behind on this show, but this makes me happy! I really liked her character.

I was cool with Teddy. I really liked her Scott Foley is my Insurance Husband storyline.

Now I just need them to bring back Izzie to end Alex/Jo once and for all and Cristina to make Meredith realize what a shit person she is and make everything better.

the teddy/scott foley storyline was my jam, back in the day. such a cute ship :'(

I like Teddy. I was upset when she left - now bring Izzie back, cowards.

Excellent. I loved Teddy and I'm glad they had her leave in a way that allowed her to come back. I would like some Teddy/Arizona scenes especially, pls.

'im glad they had her leave in a way that allowed her to come back' lol mte god bless

OH FUCK



ok they got me back (for her episodes only). i ADORED her. i stopped watching regularly when she left, no lie.



only problem is, her storyline will obviously involve owen and he is the WOOOO-OOORST~~ so idk how i'm gonna be able to sit through that. i just hope she'll also have, like, a separate love interest or a connection with another character too (like she had with christina), maybe with owen's sister, and it won't be all owen, all the time for her.

Ugh noooo, I hated her. She was so desperate. I could not @ her pretending her marriage to Henry was real when she just did it for the insurance (and the desperation). And she says "I want Owen!" to Cristina, her subordinate, and Cristina's the bad guy for blurting out "take him!" in response?? Bye @ that.

what do you mean pretending? she grew to genuinely care for and love him and obviously she had to put on a show for other people



Reply

I hated her annoying self-centered ass. If I hadn't already stopped watching, she'd make me drop it.

OH MY GOD IM SO FUCKING SHOOK I LOVE(D) HER YAS QUEEN

I didn't like her character, but her and owen were actually tolerable together.

lmao I wonder if she thought she was cast in a reboot, not that it was still on the air

yawn

I've been marathoning Grey's from the beginning. I started watching when it started but I don't remember a lot of those seasons because I was in high school at the time. Then I watched most of S11, 12 and 13.



Now I kind of changed my mind on some characters.



-At first I didn't like Teddy but knowing Owen's trajectory as a character I think Teddy made him less insufferable. I hated the way he treated Cristina bc of her abortion/not wanting kids.



-I don't hate Amelia but I find her so boring. She doesn't bring that much to the show. Then she was paired with Owen and that's like watching paint dry x 2.



-I go back and forth on Arizona. Especially with Callie gone now. I still wasn't here for her cheating storyline.



-April is still sooo fucking annoying to me. I realize now from the moment she appeared on the show until now she's still whiney and annoying.



-I still miss Cristina. She really made the show for me and I always liked her more than Meredith. Yang's Anatomy >



-I still like Alex.



Edited at 2017-06-20 06:50 pm (UTC)

Just this morning Turn To Stone by Ingrid Michaelson (Iggy & Alex wedding song) came on shuffle today and I thought of season 5 Grey's

Link

That episode was nearly flawless. What a beautiful episode.

Link

My friend recently marathoned Grey's and she was texting me her feels. We both liked Arizona in the beginning but once she started blaming Callie for her leg, she lost my support. She cheated on Callie, I hated her more. She told everybody about April being pregnant when it wasn't her story to TELL and I was done with her. She thinks she's always in the right and I hate her.

I'm sick of Owen and he's an idiot for jumping into TWO marriages without talking about kids first.



I'm sick of Owen and he's an idiot for jumping into TWO marriages without talking about kids first.

I loved Teddy's relationship with Cristina so I am happy to see her back. I kinda hope Teddy and Cristina kept in touch and we get



Bet her Teddy's arc involves Amelia realising she over her baby drama and wants 8 million kids.



Also can the someone tell me what makes Owen and Amelia such a healthy relationship (aside from the both wanting kids thing) because with his PSTD/occasional violent ass behaviour and her being an addict ...... 👀 or are we just gonna pretend that doesn't exist?



Edited at 2017-06-20 07:19 pm (UTC) Reply

The only returning characters I'd be interested in would be Cristina and Izzie. And the later will probably never happen because Shonda is a petty asshole who have no problem bringing back violent homophobes, but refuses to work with someone who stupidly admitted how shitty the writing of her character was but has since grown and apologized for acting like a brat. Reply

