Kim Raver set to return to Grey's Anatomy for an arc
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kim Raver To Make A Return In Season 14 https://t.co/zIY8hRtxs6 pic.twitter.com/bOtDSlOB8h— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 20, 2017
Kim Raver, who portrayed Teddy Altman and left the show after season eight, is returning for a guest arc. She was mentioned at the end of last season after Owen's sister, Megan, was found.
His arcs are fucking dumb. Let me marry TWO different women on the fly without talking about kids and then get pissed when I find out they don't want kids.
I bought the first 11 seasons. I'm hesitant to buy any more since Carter is gone.
I'll be honest, I didn't watch much after he left either so I think I missed the entirety of the last few seasons.
Also, tell me how he was killed by the helicopter? Was it in the same season or much later lol?
Oh and Teddy is brought back... as the resident who told the intern to throw his trash away! Huahuehuehue.
Now I just need them to bring back Izzie to end Alex/Jo once and for all and Cristina to make Meredith realize what a shit person she is and make everything better.
ok they got me back (for her episodes only). i ADORED her. i stopped watching regularly when she left, no lie.
only problem is, her storyline will obviously involve owen and he is the WOOOO-OOORST~~ so idk how i'm gonna be able to sit through that. i just hope she'll also have, like, a separate love interest or a connection with another character too (like she had with christina), maybe with owen's sister, and it won't be all owen, all the time for her.
Now I kind of changed my mind on some characters.
-At first I didn't like Teddy but knowing Owen's trajectory as a character I think Teddy made him less insufferable. I hated the way he treated Cristina bc of her abortion/not wanting kids.
-I don't hate Amelia but I find her so boring. She doesn't bring that much to the show. Then she was paired with Owen and that's like watching paint dry x 2.
-I go back and forth on Arizona. Especially with Callie gone now. I still wasn't here for her cheating storyline.
-April is still sooo fucking annoying to me. I realize now from the moment she appeared on the show until now she's still whiney and annoying.
-I still miss Cristina. She really made the show for me and I always liked her more than Meredith. Yang's Anatomy >
-I still like Alex.
I'm sick of Owen and he's an idiot for jumping into TWO marriages without talking about kids first.
Bet her Teddy's arc involves Amelia realising she over her baby drama and wants 8 million kids.
Also can the someone tell me what makes Owen and Amelia such a healthy relationship (aside from the both wanting kids thing) because with his PSTD/occasional violent ass behaviour and her being an addict ...... 👀 or are we just gonna pretend that doesn't exist?
