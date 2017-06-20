Scarlett Johansson Out On A Date with New Mystery Man

Thought she was dating some dude from SNL Reply

She's probably just ~playing the field~/casually dating a few different ppl rn. Reply

figures. some paper said it was getting serious with the SNL guy, but of course you can't believe everything you read. Reply

damn if i was dating every dude i made out with at a party id have 10 boyfriends just from this past week Reply

Is she contractually obligated to keep that hair? Is it the trend for Asian actresses? I just don't get it Reply

Probably easier to fit a wig on shorter hair Reply

I'm glad she's keeping it! It matches her hideous inner self. Reply

lol Reply

don't even need to look at the pics to tell he's gonna be ugly lol Reply

she has the worst taste in guys



she has the worst taste in guys

she rly does Reply

lawd @ their outfits Reply

Something tells me that monogamy (or at least the long term, marriage-y type) ain't for her. Reply

"“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” she said, before countering, “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person.""



http://www.vanityfair.com/style/201 7/02/scarlett-johansson-marriage-and-mon ogamy You would be correct"“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” she said, before countering, “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person."" Reply

Keep getting that D Reply

he's ugly af, wyd scarlett Reply

Yessss come to me Colin Jost Reply

i saw him live a couple of weeks ago and tbh i get it now Reply

I'm glad you've seen the light Reply

lmao i always thought he was kind of cute but he's much better looking irl and soooooooo charming omg it was bizarre Reply

frugal gourmet chef apron looking dress



frugal gourmet chef apron looking dress

omg it really does look like a chef's apron Reply

Sis wants to play the field a bit post-divorce, let her live. Reply

i noticed recently that a lot of those i know/see who are anti-monogamy are also the type to never want to be single. that is, the idea of not being with 'one person' long term seems more about loving the rush of new relationships, rather than the idea of letting go of stale relationships and valuing just yourself *more* than being in a couple over the long term.



i mean, on one level i do at least understand the thinking behind 'being with one person forever is illogical', but then i also don't get why you're always a person pouring energy into relationships too. Reply

Oh my god, yes. I've known so many men who insist on always being in serious relationships even though they're incapable of fidelity Reply

How far as at was the Pap tho?? Grainy ass photos. Messy creeper Reply

What are those glasses. Are we really. Reply

Scarlett I wish that "I wanna speak to your manager" haircut would stop. Reply

i want a timeline of who she has dated in the past lol i can't keep up with dis girl Reply

i still don't like her hair. short hair can be awesome. she has can i speak to your hair Reply

he has a sole patch, eww Reply

i can't believe her and jack antonoff dated in high school. what a small world Reply

