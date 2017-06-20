Scarlett Johansson Out On A Date with New Mystery Man
Scarlett Johansson holds hands with mystery man during flirty date night outhttps://t.co/xFSDIO4Lob— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 20, 2017
Johansson was spotted holding hands with a mystery man following dinner at Scalinatella in New York City on Saturday night.
Earlier this year, Scarlett filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac.
source
Edited at 2017-06-20 05:05 pm (UTC)
"“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” she said, before countering, “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person.""
http://www.vanityfair.com/style/201
Edited at 2017-06-20 05:41 pm (UTC)
i mean, on one level i do at least understand the thinking behind 'being with one person forever is illogical', but then i also don't get why you're always a person pouring energy into relationships too.
Oh my god, yes. I've known so many men who insist on always being in serious relationships even though they're incapable of fidelity