Chicago Cubs Javy Baez, World Champ and owner of the best brows in baseball, covers ESPN Body Issue








PRAISE THE OLD GODS AND THE NEW! Which athlete do you want to see in the next body issue, ONTD? ESPN Santa gave me my wish this year. also lol at all the insecure straight men doing their yearly whining on twitter about how gay ESPN is making them feel.
