Chicago Cubs Javy Baez, World Champ and owner of the best brows in baseball, covers ESPN Body Issue
Cubs second baseman Javier Baez will bare it all in this year’s ESPN body issue. https://t.co/UBrsiCLeAb— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 20, 2017
Curse-breaker. World Series champion. Cover star.@Cubs second baseman @javy23baez kicks off ESPN the Magazine's 2017 Body Issue. pic.twitter.com/m9y8vRRjZp— ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2017
PRAISE THE OLD GODS AND THE NEW! Which athlete do you want to see in the next body issue, ONTD? ESPN Santa gave me my wish this year. also lol at all the insecure straight men doing their yearly whining on twitter about how gay ESPN is making them feel.
Baseball players have the best bodies.
Not overly muscular which is what I like.
or thicc guys like Prince Fielder:
and everywhere in between and beyond
And it's to answer the question in the post, I would like to see what's under fellow giant who murders balls, Aaron Judge's clothes. If they could work that into the hr derby this year, that'd be cool.
(I'm an A's fan, but I love me some Javy)
great job bb
I think soccer players have the best bodies, lean and toned but with a juicy booty
I never get the obsession over swimmer's bodies, giant broad shoulder and small sad ass
I think people like swimmer bodies because they tend to be tall? but so are basketball players and they're not nearly as assless