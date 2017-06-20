ONTD Roundup
For Monday, June 19, 2017:
- Celebs React to London Finsbury Park Attack
- Miles Teller arrested and charged with public intoxication
- Josh Peck got married this weekend and Drake Bell was not invited
- YouTube Post: Beauty Gurus Go Glamorously Grappling
- Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones is a ratings flop
- The Bachelorette is back from vacation
- Carrie Fisher had relapsed at the time of her passing
- Celebs react to latest terrorist attack near London mosque + the murder of a Muslim teen
- Lorde opens up about Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham and Melodrama
- Celebs tweet about #Trumpcare as Dems try to drag it out
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Song of the Day: Tigers Jaw - June
indie rock / 2017
I made vegan quinia chili but I think I was missing something
Now he's sending me articles about how the libraries are open 7 days a week there so I should apply for a job. I doubt they pay enough to afford living there.
He's crazy to even suggest that
One woman feared she would not escape the 10th floor, until a stranger knocked at her door.
http://www.bbc.com/news/video_and_a
I started bawling
RIP Khadija and Adele as always is the coolest.
:/
For me, it has decreased. There are moments were I meet a child that is mannered and respectful. That makes me be like "aw, I want a kid". But for every one of those types of children, there's 3 unruly ones
If it's one and they're asking me questions or there's a baby having a staring contest with me while I'm helping the mom, I think it's cute but it doesn't make me want a kid.
still don't want any, tho
Edited at 2017-06-20 04:40 pm (UTC)
I good see myself genuinely getting upset my kid is growing lol. "I just bought you a pair of shoes! WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOUR FEET ARE GROWING?"
Edited at 2017-06-20 04:47 pm (UTC)
Not looking forward to this wearing off though, sigh
oop.
And GOOD LUCK with your applications! What are you looking into studying?
I was hoping she got at least 1 mil
Hopefully it will be a hunger games situation and she'll get like 10 million for the sequel
i find it amazing she only made 300K for WW.
http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/201