ONTD Roundup

Does anyone in NYC area happen to know a real estate lawyer? Reply

Thread

Link





indie rock / 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

What are the quintessential chili spices?



I made vegan quinia chili but I think I was missing something Reply

Thread

Link

i use cumin, smoked paprika, hot paprika, hot chilli powder, dried oregano and serve with fresh coriander Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always put a spoonful of cacao or dark chocolate in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe your chili powder was stale? you can grind up your own whole dried chilies into powder for better flavah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use oregano, cumin, chilli pepper, cayenne pepper and cinnamon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chili powder, oregano, cayenne, cumin, smoked paprika. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My brother is REALLY starting to irritate me. Once again, he's wanting us all to move up to one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. so we can babysit for him once his baby is born.



Now he's sending me articles about how the libraries are open 7 days a week there so I should apply for a job. I doubt they pay enough to afford living there. Reply

Thread

Link

what city is he in? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

San Francisco Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We don't need more traffic here, shoo! 😉 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He sounds selfish. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He sounds like someone who shouldn't be having a child tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As someone who absolutely loves my nieces and nephews: doooooooont!



He's crazy to even suggest that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

loool, what kind of person suggests that? He's the one who's having the baby, that's on him. Stay where you are and live your life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i cant imagine the massive pair required to badger people to not only move, but move somewhere expensive, to be a free babysitter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he has a lot of balls telling you to move so you can babysit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes he's still asking you guys to move up. that's so rude to ask someone to uproot their entire life to take care of their kid. especially if moving isnt in your parents' plans at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My commute took an extra hour today 😤 now I have to stay later to get in my hours. I'm so annoyed.

Reply

Thread

Link

Boo. No thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't focus at all, I'm tired and the whole 2 hour train ride has soured my mood Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In memory of Khadija Saye and all who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower on 14 June. Khadija Saye, Sothiou 2017, on view at Tate Britain pic.twitter.com/oa5f6koU3b — Tate (@Tate) June 20, 2017





Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Grenfell Tower survivor: 'You saved me'

One woman feared she would not escape the 10th floor, until a stranger knocked at her door.



http://www.bbc.com/news/video_and_a udio/headlines/40333946/grenfell-tower-f ire-survivor-reunited-with-her-rescuer



I started bawling I started bawling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My coach passed by the tower today. I was looking out anyway and didn't register the building at first. When I did phew. The scale of it.



RIP Khadija and Adele as always is the coolest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm melting. It's meant to be 34 degrees C tomorrow. My Irish blood can't handle this. Reply

Thread

Link

It was 37.7 degrees at 6 pm last night when I left work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooooo >.<

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's freezing. 9C over here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My Scottish arse is hiding inside with the curtains closed and a fan 2 ft from my face. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to Vegas this weekend and it's going to be 110 (43c). No hiking for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's cloudy and cool up norf today Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mom lives in Phoenix, Arizona and it's so hot they cancelled a bunch of flights. It's too hot for the damn planes to fly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Soooooo it really sucks when your closest relationship has to change because it's become to mean more than it should for yourself. Vague as fuck but getting emotionally attached to someone is far worse than a physical attachment. I'm just so sad :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sorry :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks love <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know what you mean

:/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it most definitely is, getting emotionally attached. I had this happen to me and its taken me about a year to really move on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, my love, I know this is vague but I felt like you wrote this about me. I understand what you mean. I would rather take a long time to recover from a physical pain than an emotional one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ONTD, has your tolerance for children increased or decreased as you've gotten older?



For me, it has decreased. There are moments were I meet a child that is mannered and respectful. That makes me be like "aw, I want a kid". But for every one of those types of children, there's 3 unruly ones Reply

Thread

Link

Decreased. I get more and more annoyed with being around children, especially if they're being disruptive in public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never in my life cared for children, but I continue to have zero tolerance for bad parenting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea that def annoys me more than a disruptive child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased. I work in a library with a lot of kids too. If I'm in the children's department and they're all screaming, I want to lock myself up in a quiet room.

If it's one and they're asking me questions or there's a baby having a staring contest with me while I'm helping the mom, I think it's cute but it doesn't make me want a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's the same. Sometimes Ill see an adorable kid and think "aww" but the next minute I'll run into an annoying as fuck one and think "yep". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess it’s stayed the same, I’m generally indifferent to children unless I they mean something to me. My tolerance for bad parenting gets lower and lower by the day tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The closer I get to my ~ideal age~ to have kids, the less I want them. I have a 4 year old nephew who is so cute and sweet, but we watched him over a long weekend recently and MAN, it was exhausting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's basically stayed the same, I've never liked children Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mostly stayed the same, i've always liked kids, my sister has a 5 month old and it's amazing how attached you get to babies. I see him once or twice a week and i always look forward to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I guess. I've never had much tolerance for kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased. I work at a movie theater and MY GOD I do not have the tolerance. Truth be told working here has decreased my tolerance for MOST people. Customer service SUCKS and I would only wish it on my enemies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never liked small children, tolerance has decreased as I got older because I spend less time in areas with children so when I actually see them it's worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm good with kids, even better now, but I still don't want any of my own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely increased. as i've matured, i've gained patience, understanding, and perspective, which keep me from being an asshole about the necessary existence of children. they're pretty great actually, even the jerks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

decreased in my twenties, increased in my thirties. like, I like my niece and nephews, and enjoy spending time with them for like, four hours! that's something I never thought I'd say because I really developed a strong dislike for them in my twenties.



still don't want any, tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

increased, still don't want any of my own though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased, I know I don't have the energy for them and I'm constantly side-eying family members who decide to have them despite knowing they can't meet the costs and the energy required and want to lean on me.



Edited at 2017-06-20 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's hard to say. I love my niece and nephew but only them. I prefer babies because they can't talk and are just cute little blobs that you can hold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Increased. I think it's because I have friends who are having kids and all their kids are amazing and sweet and adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My tolerance hasn't increased or decreased but since nannying, I know now I probably don't want kids. Just... so much work... I couldn't imagine doing this 24/7. Like, oh god they're here on the weekend too? There's just so much more I could do with my time and money.



I good see myself genuinely getting upset my kid is growing lol. "I just bought you a pair of shoes! WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOUR FEET ARE GROWING?"



Edited at 2017-06-20 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased, but I definitely think that it's more about the parents than the actual children. Although, I would rather not be around kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably decreased though to be fair I am not around a lot of kids. As long as they are quiet I'm fine but the minute they start to act up and cry and shit I am all over it and happy I dont have any Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's about the same. I don't seek children out because they're tiring but I greatly prefer them to adults. I can't stand the aggressive ignorance so many people have - at least children have a reasons behind their behaviour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its increased! like I still hate bratty little shits but I'm okay with nice polite well adjusted kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased for sure. If I do find it increasing, all I have to do is stay with my boyfriend's brother and SIL for a few days. They have two middle schoolers and after 2-3 days I'm done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's hard to tell. I'm not around children all that often to really tell but, even as a child, I didn't want children and continued to care less and less about having them as I got older. I'm gonna be 31 and I still have next to zero desire to have them (my biological clock kicks in sometimes. Like you, I think sometimes it would be nice to have a kid but then I barely take care of myself). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased. Especially since having my own. I know there are exceptions to everything but I get so annoyed with people who can't do basic parenting things or just teach their children some damn manners or something. Maybe I got lucky with mine because they aren't assholes in public but it just doesn't seem that hard to not raise heathens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

increased. I want to have kids later even though I'm not really the mommy type. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Decreased. Those life force draining parasites should be locked up until they are 21 or can not be racist or send death threats to queens who've called out Valentina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the first 2 weeks of Zoloft tbh Reply

Thread

Link

the first 2 weeks of sertraline are no fun :( that 5th week buzz thoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I get that buzz within the hour of my first dose! I don't like the shaky feeling, but everything else is amazing. I can think of a handful of things that I coped with normally this week, which I would have gone crazy over before



Not looking forward to this wearing off though, sigh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The jaw clenches were something else, i thought i was going to crack my teeth. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish I got that buzz lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

interesting, i've never heard of that before and i've taken zoloft a couple of times throughout my life. what's it like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm on prozac rn but am gonna start zoloft if this doesn't work. jealous of you tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm off to get a blood test, I forgot my health card so hopefully they'll still take me...I'm starving and it looks like it's gonna pour soon.

Reply

Thread

Link

two days of WFH and wishing this was my reality 100% of the time Reply

Thread

Link

I need academic references for my masters applications but I'm 100% sure none of my lecturers will remember my flop self. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a bit worried about that if I do apply to school...I do have some good relationships with a couple of profs but I didn't get good marks in their classes, and the ones I did get good marks in, I didn't really keep in touch... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Contact the ones you got good marks with. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep i'm the exact same. i met with only one lecturer frequently and that was my lowest module mark. whereas my highest mark was with a lecturer i met just once for 10 minutes.



oop. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It can't hurt to remind them what modules you took with them, and anything you particularly enjoyed or stood out to you from your time with them. A lot of institutions keep student files staff can access for precisely this situation, though, so don't sweat it.



And GOOD LUCK with your applications! What are you looking into studying? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh good luck! I was stressed about the same thing when it was time to apply. Have you saved any papers that your professors wrote grades/notes on? I had one prof I wasn't sure would remember much about me but I sent him a paper like that and he wrote me a letter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gal Gadot made $300,000 for Wonder Woman as compared to Henry Cavill's $14M for Man of Steel. The most compelling DC villain is the pay gap. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 20, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh



I was hoping she got at least 1 mil



Hopefully it will be a hunger games situation and she'll get like 10 million for the sequel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

& his superman hasn't been in a critically successful film yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gal definitely signed a multi-film deal, so i wonder what the total payout will be? how much did she make for BvS?



i find it amazing she only made 300K for WW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she's getting 300k per the three pictures in her contract, so bvs was bank for like a month of work lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk how to tell you gullible kids this, but that 14 million figure is almost certainly not true. also, chris evans made the same as gal for cap 1. it's pretty standard. now, if she makes 300k for JL2 or ww2, get worried. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I got a big ass inflatable duck for the pool. I had a good time on it yesterday but the pool still feels like bath water. Reply

Thread

Link

why was I not invited?? I want one :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that sounds like so much fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feels like bathwater? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link