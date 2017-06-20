Lena Dunham: The Revolution Has Red Lips
.@LenaDunham on why the revolution will wear red lipstick. https://t.co/h3vRw1WpWX— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 20, 2017
Lena Dunham writes about the changing nature of lipstick in the feminist movement from its 1970s rejection to current embrace by powerful women in politics and entertainment for Vogue.com.
Source
ONTD, do you wear red lipstick to fight the injustices of the world?
The lip injection trend is ridiculous and out of control tho, it needs to go.
I like makeup but I wear it because I have self-steem issues and part of that it's because women have to look hot 110% of the time and if not they are nothing, not because I want to crush the patriarchy with my high heels and my eyeliner lmao. (And I know some women wear it for artistic reasons, but at the same time when those women don't follow the norm in makeup they get mocked, so...)
I'm so sick of this type of feminism
I'm sure Lena is the type of "feminist" who thinks a female drug dealer is empowering, lbr.
I hate this trend of weaponizing beauty as if the idea of weaponizing isn't problematic as hell. How is beauty protective? What is beauty giving someone advantage over? Who does it give someone an advantage over?
And maybe in places where it's literally outlawed. But lol @anyone who thinks wearing red lipstick in 2017 is challenging the beauty standard or fighting it in any way. And I say this as someone who owns 7 different red lipsticks.
Edited at 2017-06-20 06:09 pm (UTC)
But no??? And I prefer a dark lip rn! Why do red when you have green tbh
I wish the trend was valuing and understanding vulnerability + differences but I guess that can't be marketed with all of the same harsh, dramatic imagery that's popular now.
I strongly recommend it