Lena Dunham: The Revolution Has Red Lips

No, neither lipstick nor other make up usually, it's too much of a hassle imo Reply

Thread

Link

no my lips are too dry for lipstick Reply

Thread

Link

i love chantecaille lip chics. they are like chapstick. but lipstick coloured? idk if that makes sense. they're not cheap but they're sooooooooooo lush on the lips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that boob job Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slacktivism Reply

Thread

Link

I have 6 different red lipsticks. I need more. You can never have enough variety of red in your arsenal. Reply

Thread

Link

i always wear red lipstick for every occasions cos im into the vintage look.

Reply

Thread

Link

I have toothpick lips, too thin to look acceptable in lipstick. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh I'd wear lipstick every day if my lips were thicker. I'm waiting for the lip injection trend to go away and people to embrace what they're given, the whole thing has made me so self-conscious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just wear your lipstick anyway, you guys sound like my mother (who is actually v full-lipped but never wore lipstick that wasn't nude until she was 35 bc she didn't want to draw attention to her mouth. It's the same w thin lips, I've seen thin lipped ppl look great in red lipstick, it's just a mental block.



The lip injection trend is ridiculous and out of control tho, it needs to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think thin lips look super-cute in bold lipstick! it's a very coquettish look imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's funny because I would wear lipstick everyday if my lips were thinner. I have a TON of lipsticks. I LOVE dark red lipstick but I think it looks gross on me because of my thick lips. ☹️ I love seing girls with thin lips wearing a bold red lipstick. It's very cute and chic. 🤘🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same but I overline the shit out of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd prefer maroon or a purple-red shade Reply

Thread

Link

i like makeup but the whole ~i wear makeup to fight the patriarchy makes zero sense to me Reply

Thread

Link

because they ~~~chose~~~ to wear makeup and no man influenced their decisions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And if you say maybe this sexist society influences women about caring more about their looks you are an anti-feminist because then you are implying women have no agency or only do things for men!!!



I like makeup but I wear it because I have self-steem issues and part of that it's because women have to look hot 110% of the time and if not they are nothing, not because I want to crush the patriarchy with my high heels and my eyeliner lmao. (And I know some women wear it for artistic reasons, but at the same time when those women don't follow the norm in makeup they get mocked, so...) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's only slightly relevant if you wear sth that men hate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will the revolution look like little critter ? Reply

Thread

Link

will she ever fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

Will it also have winged eyeliner so sharp it could cut a man? If not, she's doing it wrong imho!!!



I'm so sick of this type of feminism Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, IA with everything, the eyeliner so sharp it could kill a man line makes me cringe tbh



I'm sure Lena is the type of "feminist" who thinks a female drug dealer is empowering, lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never forget that weird time on tumblr when that woman was everywhere and people were like yes queen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i'm over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i came here to make the exact same comment lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so reluctant to even call it feminism! It's reactionary, angry, and not really based in any kind of meaningful discourse from what I have observed to date (pls call me out if I'm wrong).



I hate this trend of weaponizing beauty as if the idea of weaponizing isn't problematic as hell. How is beauty protective? What is beauty giving someone advantage over? Who does it give someone an advantage over? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last time wearing red lipstick was revolutionary was p much a hundred years ago when no respectable woman ever wore visible makeup bc lipstick was only for prostitutes.



And maybe in places where it's literally outlawed. But lol @anyone who thinks wearing red lipstick in 2017 is challenging the beauty standard or fighting it in any way. And I say this as someone who owns 7 different red lipsticks.



Edited at 2017-06-20 06:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. Lipstick is about drawing attention to your lips, d'uh. Not about scaring men with the color of blood. Unless a dude believes in vampires. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOL same. Sometimes I go on Etsy and look at the sew on patches that say shit like "Put on your war paint!!!", or just like an avocado that says "bitch" on it just cos I enjoy getting angry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have like two makeup bags full of red lipstick in various shades and undertones



But no??? And I prefer a dark lip rn! Why do red when you have green tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Weaponized femininity is useless Reply

Thread

Link

It gives a false sense of empowerment.



I wish the trend was valuing and understanding vulnerability + differences but I guess that can't be marketed with all of the same harsh, dramatic imagery that's popular now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

P much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It usually very privileged women who's defending femininity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen Girls. Is it worth watching? I know a bunch of people who think it's great, but Lena Dunham annoys me so I never bothered starting it. Reply

Thread

Link

nope, you're good where you are buddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's ok, but definitely overhyped. for some reason it did end up endearing me to lena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, it has everything: great acting, directing, production, comedy and is completely self aware. (It even has some episodes mimicking Lena Dunham book scandal)



I strongly recommend it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't bother. The characters are all super annoying! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch Insecure and Master of None instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked it, and I thought I was going to hate it because I dislike her. She's a good writer. But in season 5, the characters all become completely unlikable, and the show/characters never really rebound from the drop in quality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh. I started it and stopped about half way through season 3-- it's hard to binge, too much cringe. I keep saying I'm gonna go back to it but I haven't yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link