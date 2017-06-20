The View talks about the attack ad used against Jon Ossoff
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Today's an important day. It's the culmination of the battle for Georgia's Sixth Congressional District seat between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff. The panel talks about the attack ad being used against Ossoff that uses the events that happened to Steve Scalise. They talk about who holds PACs accountable.
I was listening to Minnesota Public Radio this morning and they were talking about healthcare. A woman in Tennessee can't afford, and doesn't have dental insurance. She uses a free dental clinic. She voted for Trump and doesn't like Obamacare. When asked if the government should be more responsible for healthcare she responded that she didn't think that was the answer.
I would have asked her how private market health insurance and healthcare policies were working out for her pre-Obamacare.
I hope I'm wrong.
That sounds like I'm victim blaming but...just don't go to North Korea.
Also, your icon is the best. XD
I legit feel like I'm living that meme where the dog is in the fire saying this is fine. Except its not fine and the whole world knows it but doesnt care
Fucker. I appreciate that Chelsea Clinton called him out on the fat shaming. Like she said, even if Bannon was joking about Spicer, the connotation is so rude.
I'm trying to find out more info about the Champs-Elysees attack but there's hardly any reports stateside. I had to use my rusty French to figure out what was going on, but I've barely seen developments.
Speaking of campaigns, this man wants to defeat Paul Ryan in WI. His ad is excellent.
Damn, that's a good ad.
I'm just north of Ryan's district but occasionally make it down to Janesville for work. Janesville is really suffering since many of the manufacturing jobs pulled out. From this ad, it seems like he is the right person to run. (Plus, since he's an iron worker, I hope it means he is union)
I'm kind of all over or the place right now. My mom was diagnosed with cancer, and I just found out on Saturday. From what it looks like, they caught it extremely early and she just needs surgery and probably no radiation/chemo, but since its lung cancer, she isn't sure how much of her lung they will take. With republicans now fucking around with employer health insurance and preexisting conditions, I'm a little bit of a mess. We both also have thyroid issues, that of left untreated, could kill us (it almost did kill my Grandma back in the 1970s).