The View talks about the attack ad used against Jon Ossoff

I think Ossoff is going to lose because white people will vote against their own interests if it means hurting minorities. Reply

Thread

Link

Tale as old as time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True as it can be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep



:'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know a former close friend of mine who is a Mexican immigrant voting against him. She joined a church and is a born again Christian who married a redneck who hates Latinos and is basically brainwashed. It's depressing. She campaigned and voted for Obama TWICE. It's insans!



Edited at 2017-06-20 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Basically this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I expect him to lose.



I was listening to Minnesota Public Radio this morning and they were talking about healthcare. A woman in Tennessee can't afford, and doesn't have dental insurance. She uses a free dental clinic. She voted for Trump and doesn't like Obamacare. When asked if the government should be more responsible for healthcare she responded that she didn't think that was the answer.



I would have asked her how private market health insurance and healthcare policies were working out for her pre-Obamacare. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God I hope Ossoff wins. Reply

Thread

Link

He's not going to win, but it's great that it's gotten so close. HOPEFULLY (not counting on it) this trend continues through next year. Reply

Thread

Link

Today is gonna suck, I have no hope that he's gonna win. It feels like the hype has died down, and also I never count out a corrupt-ass Southern state. There will be shenanigans, just enough to stop him from winning.



I hope I'm wrong. Reply

Thread

Link

i have no faith anymore. I doubt he'll win. we're so utterly fucked as a country. Reply

Thread

Link

of course the scumbag in office is making comments that are basically blaming Obama for Otto's death at the hands of NK Reply

Thread

Link

Everything bad that happens in the world is the fault of Obama or Clinton, according to Repugs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His family is blaming obama too :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This kid and his family seemed like a bunch of dicks in the first place anyway. I'm sorry he died and obviously North Korea is truly at fault here but he went on a tourism trip to North Korea and stole a propaganda poster. I don't know what they were expecting to happen here. They only let him go because he was going to die and they didn't want that on their soil.



That sounds like I'm victim blaming but...just don't go to North Korea.



Edited at 2017-06-20 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sorry, I wasn't active yesterday in posting on politics threads. Been suffering from a weird bug after drinking some bad water over the weekend. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Hope you're feeling better bb! That sounds miserable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm better compared to yesterday. So I'm on the up and up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope you're feeling better! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh no! I hope u feel better soon babes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Get well soon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hope you're feeling better! <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that sounds awful :( Hope you're feeling better! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feel better bb!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feel better bb! and thanks again for all your work on these posts <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, feel better bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uuugh, stomach bugs. D: I hope you're feeling better!!



Also, your icon is the best. XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This happened --> Steve Bannon says the WH briefings are being held off-camera because Sean Spicer got fat. https://t.co/8FlclPQnab pic.twitter.com/PsPHHh0TNr — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 20, 2017

Spicey will do an on-camera briefing today! But lol Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how these are real government employees. Embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope someone asks him about Bannon saying he got fatter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm crying omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well Steve Bannon would know all about being ~fat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, that man has nothing but moonshine and unchurned butter running through his veins. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's literally the most hideous (ostensibly) human being in existence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Bannon even own a mirror?! Because he is one to talk when it comes to looks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok I laughed wtf is going on here



I legit feel like I'm living that meme where the dog is in the fire saying this is fine. Except its not fine and the whole world knows it but doesnt care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the type of response I'd expect from this administration Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

😂😂😂😂😂 I can't I'm laughing so hard I'm tearing up fml Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this can't be real omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit @ bannon. I know he's being facetious but like that decrepit sentient dickcheese has any room to talk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well if that ain't the pot calling the kettle a negro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucker. I appreciate that Chelsea Clinton called him out on the fat shaming. Like she said, even if Bannon was joking about Spicer, the connotation is so rude.



Edited at 2017-06-20 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bannon, you're no trip to Hollywood either bro Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karen Handel is such a terrible human being. Reply

Thread

Link

God, has actually become even more orange? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking he'd gotten more white. His hair isn't pee colored anymore and he looked just kinda pale and grayish in some speech I saw over the weekend. I hope he's suffering from all the hate in his system Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mangoes get sunburns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It will never not depress me that people truly believe this idiot has the answers to everything. Imagine being that fucking stupid? Whew! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not trying to be vain but GOOD LORD why are they all so ugly. 45, Bannon and Kelly Anne are some of the nastiest looking ppl I've ever seen on TV it's like the rot in their souls is showing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I want to be optimistic but I don't see Ossoff winning unfortunately. I do like seeing a young fresh faced dem getting a lot of attention though. Reply

Thread

Link

So, is Osoff really dedicated to the position? Cause I understand the bigger reason why Dems want a win. But not if the person who wins DGAF. That's not a good strategy for the Dems going into 2018 Reply

Thread

Link

I think he's actually a really good candidate? So I'm told Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sally Harrell would have been a better candidate IMO but she didn't have the $$$ that Ossoff has. Ossoff has raised a lot of money, mostly from outside donors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hehe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that that's trending Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe this heffa deadass said she didn't believe in a minimum wage.



I'm trying to find out more info about the Champs-Elysees attack but there's hardly any reports stateside. I had to use my rusty French to figure out what was going on, but I've barely seen developments. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah fam, she said she didn't believe in a liveable wage. It's way worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Speaking of campaigns, this man wants to defeat Paul Ryan in WI. His ad is excellent.



Holy shit. This ad from @IronStache announcing his run against Paul Ryan is something. Take a couple minutes. Watch. #WI01 pic.twitter.com/oveJZVle2c — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) June 20, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-20 03:48 pm (UTC) Republicans will always vote Republican even over their own literal survival. The GOP platform at this point is "I'll vote for this is if means liberal tears!!" Even though they might lose everything. They'll do the same in Georgia tonight.Speaking of campaigns, this man wants to defeat Paul Ryan in WI. His ad is excellent. Reply

Thread

Link

This ad is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They rather lose healthcare than see the dirty liberals win. I have a bad feeling Ossoff is going to lose by a very small amount. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow that is a great ad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GO IRONSTACHE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he takes Paul Ryan down! He seems like he'd have a great chance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he unseats Paul Ryan so hard that he never shows his face again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And THIS is how we'll win back the House and Senate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will definitely donate to this guy so he can crumble Paul Ryan into dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg made me cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay, good, I'm not alone. I did not expect to cry watching that.

Damn, that's a good ad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This ad is amazing. I want to vote for this guy and I live in Canada. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That ad was like a punch in the gut. Wow! I hope he is able to unseat that asshole Ryan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so perfect.



I'm just north of Ryan's district but occasionally make it down to Janesville for work. Janesville is really suffering since many of the manufacturing jobs pulled out. From this ad, it seems like he is the right person to run. (Plus, since he's an iron worker, I hope it means he is union)



I'm kind of all over or the place right now. My mom was diagnosed with cancer, and I just found out on Saturday. From what it looks like, they caught it extremely early and she just needs surgery and probably no radiation/chemo, but since its lung cancer, she isn't sure how much of her lung they will take. With republicans now fucking around with employer health insurance and preexisting conditions, I'm a little bit of a mess. We both also have thyroid issues, that of left untreated, could kill us (it almost did kill my Grandma back in the 1970s).



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope he wins. He's got the right aesthetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting for a guy in a suit to come up and say he was the next best thing. Kinda telling how politics have been for the last couple of decades, if ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link