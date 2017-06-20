[celeb] apeach:up

The View talks about the attack ad used against Jon Ossoff




Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Today's an important day. It's the culmination of the battle for Georgia's Sixth Congressional District seat between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff. The panel talks about the attack ad being used against Ossoff that uses the events that happened to Steve Scalise. They talk about who holds PACs accountable.
