Selena Gomez's debut Coach campaign

I remember when having a Coach meant something, but they ended up so oversaturated they lost their "cool" factor.



Same with Michael Kors concerning oversaturation. Reply

a match made in basic heaven Reply

lol right? I can't think of anything more basic than Coach. Reply

mte Reply

lmao, mte. I love how Coach is trying to rebrand themselves and become a ~luxury designer. They've become too basic for that. Reply

GTFO with all of that fur Reply

Coach really is the ~*luxury*~ brand of the suburbs. I remember my mom and sister being so excited to get coach stuff on christmas. Reply

yeah, it was a huge deal when i was in HS, i remember my parents going to vegas to the coach outlet store and my sister having a list of shit she wanted them to bring back Reply

Coach is so tacky Reply

I generally find Coach too bland to be tacky, but their logo definitely is. Reply

I associate them so strongly with those logo bags/shoes/etc that are soooo ugly. For the price or maybe a little more ppl can get an actual nice leather bag instead of a logo-filled mess lol Reply

its kinda amazing how coach and kate spade won back cred. they were so cheesy in the early aughts Reply

I love Kate Spade. I give zero fucks. Though, I haven't purchased a new bag in a couple years. Reply

Their bags are so cute, I won't buy any tho cause most of them are leather. Reply

I remember Coach being a big deal when I was in high school and one of my sisters worked there and got everyone in my family Coach bags lol. Reply

people still buy Coach? Reply

Believe it or not, yes. I was at an outlet mall, which has a coach store and there was a line outside the store. This was also during Christmas but lol no other stores had that and it was really fucking cold out, people were there waiting to get a basic coach bag tho! Reply

I would never stand in line like that for a product. Especially Coach. At the mall I sometimes go to, there's a Coach store, and it's always overcrowded with the I want to speak to your manager soccer moms, and teens. Reply

It's hip now Reply

Oh yes. In the Midwest, it's all Michael Kors and Coach and a little Kate Spade. Reply

there was a huge line the other day outside of the NYC midtown 5th ave location - i had to do a double take because I couldn't believe people were actually waiting in line in the heat to get inside...the Coach store. Apparently it's in again. Reply

this is a pretty big deal, especially with a new album coming out in the near future Reply

i love all the ontd disdain for coach lol now i know y'all broke bitches aren't strutting down fifth with a chanel bag in tow

non-logo coach stuff is perfectly fine. selener looks good here but she's gonna age like a sack of milk with that wii bone structure Reply

lots of Chanel bags are fucking ugly too, come at me. Nice misogyny at the end there too. Reply

lmfao @ this woke era of yours. i preferred you when you were just a standard troll writing in that barely legible style about cock and sugar daddies Reply

Ontd is filled with heiresses Reply

They definitely needed that revamp, I'm not sure if it's been helping. I just liked the campaigns they did with Miranda Kerr's and Lady Gaga's dogs. Reply

She went from LV to Coach? Is she desperate for any designer that throws clothes at her or did she get the boot at LV?



Coach suits her personality/talent well tho. Reply

i always liked coach because their shoulder straps are actually long enough to not look awkward on my long ass body Reply

i have an old basic black leath coach bag (a super small one) that my late godmother/cousin gave me. it's so well-made and classic, i wish it were bigger so i could actually carry it and hold my life :( Reply

omg same, but fat for me lol. I bought a kate spade bag a few weeks ago and the strap is so short....it looks weird so i haven't worn it out (i like crossbody) Reply

i love it cuz it's her. idk why but she's like one of my legit celeb "crushes." Reply

