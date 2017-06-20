Director compares planned Transformers spin-off to Iron Giant
Transformers: “Bumblebee" Solo Film Compared to "Iron Giant” https://t.co/C1pR1FaKWs pic.twitter.com/mtw7aFtAJC— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 19, 2017
- “It reminds me a little bit of Iron Giant years ago when I did that movie at Warner Bros.,” says producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. “It just reminds me a little bit of that where it was very contained and yet it didn’t feel small.”
- Directed by Travis Knight — lead animator and CEO of Laika Entertainment and director of Kubo and the Two Strings — Bumblebee is expected to begin filming later this year for a projected 2018 release.
Tweet Source
Do you have faith in an Iron Giant-ish Transformers story, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-06-20 03:18 pm (UTC)
Same
Keep that beautiful, perfect movie out ya mouth. No way can this mess touch its majesty tbh.
but man I knew it would be bad I KNEW IT but I watched the 4th transformers movie the other night and lol it was soooo bad
I haven't seen one of these movies past the second one, and never will. I refuse to support anything with Mark Wahlberg.
and i may have a small collection of hogarth sketches that i got from them
the iron giant is my baby is what i'm trying to say here
don't even try, transformers