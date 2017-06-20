Merida

Director compares planned Transformers spin-off to Iron Giant




- “It reminds me a little bit of Iron Giant years ago when I did that movie at Warner Bros.,” says producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. “It just reminds me a little bit of that where it was very contained and yet it didn’t feel small.”

- Directed by Travis Knight — lead animator and CEO of Laika Entertainment and director of Kubo and the Two Strings — Bumblebee is expected to begin filming later this year for a projected 2018 release.

Tweet Source


Do you have faith in an Iron Giant-ish Transformers story, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,