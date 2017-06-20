Ariel Winter & boyfriend get matching tattoos
The matching tattoos are the latest step in this couple’s fast-moving relationship https://t.co/0O1JwBKmr0— Page Six (@PageSix) June 17, 2017
· Ariel (19) & her boyfriend Levi (29) got matching heart tattoos on their thumbs; Ariel also got a wedge of cheese tattooed to match (?) Levi's peanut butter jar tattoo
· Ariel & Levi have been together since November & living together since May
· Per google Ariel has 5 other tattoos (not including a new Dr Woo she got last week)
tweet source IG source 1 2
ONTD what's the dumbest thing you've done in a relationship? Would u ever get matching tattoos??
tbh i feel like this might just be the new norm
what?? in what world do those go together??
also that broken heart couples tattoo is indicative of their future now
Edited at 2017-06-20 02:19 pm (UTC)
the t.swift tattoo on her arm is cute tho
i also like it.
I legit think she is going to end up marrying him really soon and it just makes me upset. I think she is beginning UCLA this year, I hope she uses it to just learn, play the field and have fun and dump this fool.
Some plastic surgeon out there is excited for some modern money.
is like when people say orange and juice is disgusting and is literally the best drink in the world, fact.