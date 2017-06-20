senait

Ariel Winter & boyfriend get matching tattoos




· Ariel (19) & her boyfriend Levi (29) got matching heart tattoos on their thumbs; Ariel also got a wedge of cheese tattooed to match (?) Levi's peanut butter jar tattoo
· Ariel & Levi have been together since November & living together since May
· Per google Ariel has 5 other tattoos (not including a new Dr Woo she got last week)





tweet source IG source 1 2

ONTD what's the dumbest thing you've done in a relationship? Would u ever get matching tattoos??
