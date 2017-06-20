Ariel Winter & boyfriend get matching tattoos

i hope she's happy and healthy because literally everything she does seems like a cry for help Reply

MTE Reply

idk aside from the creepy age difference between herself and her bf, she's acting like every other attention-starved teenager her age



tbh i feel like this might just be the new norm Reply

lol yeah I feel like they're all like this. Even the (presumably) free-loading, too-old boyfriend comes standard at this point. Reply

sad if so Reply

I still think she needs help tbh Reply

i think its just a very extended rebellious phase after all of that shit that went down with her mom. shes gone full WHATEVA, WHATEVA, I DO WUT I WANT. Reply

lol girl every teen has been doing stupid shit like this for decades..you just see their stupidity online now Reply

This girl makes me sad Reply

Ariel also got a wedge of cheese tattooed to match (?) Levi's peanut butter jar tattoo



what?? in what world do those go together??



also that broken heart couples tattoo is indicative of their future now



Edited at 2017-06-20 02:19 pm (UTC) Reply

lol you're missing out a great combo. Reply

idk i love them both separately but it seems too rich together Reply

My mom used to eat Velveeta and peanut butter. I think it started off as a weird pregnancy craving, and then it just stuck. Reply

I heard that those are their nicknames for each other (she calls him cheese, he calls her peanut butter) or some other similar couple thing. Reply

physically they're a cute couple but a 29 year old dating a 19 year old creeps me out.



the t.swift tattoo on her arm is cute tho Reply

lol i see you.



i also like it. Reply

Wait, PB & Cheese.... is that a thing? First it's caramel and cheese popcorn and now this?! Reply

Caramel and cheese popcorn is the best. It's been around forever (at least in Chicago where I grew up). Every time I go home I come back with a huge container of Garrett's Chicago mix and end up sharing it all. At first there was a lot of convincing people to try, now it's just people begging me for some when they know I am headed back. Reply

He's 29?? I thought he was 21 Reply

is that a snake on her arm? I thought it was a bunch of scribbles and then a worm Reply

This is worse than Ciara's matching dreads.



I legit think she is going to end up marrying him really soon and it just makes me upset. I think she is beginning UCLA this year, I hope she uses it to just learn, play the field and have fun and dump this fool. Reply

Are we sure it is a real one, because I've seen better stick on tattoos. Reply

The shiny background makes me think they're not real Reply

That's what my tattoos looked like. They put this saran wrap stuff over it - they use the same things for burn victims. It helps the tattoo heal really fast and clean. Reply

Don't they put tegaderm over tattoos sometimes after they are done? Reply

she's a total mess :/ Reply

those are some awful tattoos omfg wtf is that snake Reply

Next will be their break-up. Sorry but matching tattoos make a relationship doomed lol Reply

Literally everyone knows this - and yet people still do it. Reply

RIGHT?! And like they all think, "We will be different."



Some plastic surgeon out there is excited for some modern money. Reply

I don't think that's bad bc it's just a simple heart, it's not like, dates or initials. IDG how cheese goes with PB though lol Reply

you've never had a cheese and PB sandwich? it's pretty good. Reply

maybe they love peanut butter and cream cheese together idk Reply

Me either that sounds nasty af Reply

is not, i promise.



is like when people say orange and juice is disgusting and is literally the best drink in the world, fact. Reply

Cheese goes well with everything sis, I've never had it with PB tho! Reply

When she's older she'll realize what a creep this dude was for dating her when she was so young, for now she's just gonna keep making mistakes Reply

I feel like this is exactly what I´d have done when I was 19 if my parents weren´t around and I had lots money and I was also somehow attractive. Thank god I was poor and fuck ugly Reply

damn, you harsh Reply

lol same, exactly Reply

Lmao Reply

Noo bb Reply

19 yr olds are dumb af. I have some ugly tattoos from that time to support this statement too Reply

mte Reply

