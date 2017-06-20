Kesha covers "You Dont Own Me"
Our fave pop songstress Kesha Rose has been out on the road playing gigs with her band The Creepies and in her latest show she decided to cover Lesley Gore's hit from the 1960s as she felt that the song's words almost came "out of her mouth". She also told the crowd that she hasnt released music in a bit and it wasnt by her choice but she has been steadily recording and has a lot of material that will hopefully hit the airwaves soon. Song starts @ 3:40. Towards the end a defiant Kesha says " No one can ever know no matter what they say or do...and dont ever give some other mother***** the keys to your happiness!"
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2JgemV
Whatever the case, I had fun. I'm not even a Kesha fan but I wanted to support her.
https://youtu.be/tCRUIwEoHTE