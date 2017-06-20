Kesha covers "You Dont Own Me"

I was there! It was a neat moment. Kesha is getting some hate for her set bc it didn't sound like her usual stuff, but I think legally she can't play the usual arrangements right?



Whatever the case, I had fun. I'm not even a Kesha fan but I wanted to support her.

Yeah from what I've read she cant stick too close to the original recordings so that's why she's changed all her famous songs up

she can't play her own songs anymore?? wtf??

everything she produces under her contract with Dr Luke belongs to his production company.

wow fuck dr luke

So she basically has to cover her own songs? That's such bullshit.

https://youtu.be/tCRUIwEoHTE Pretty much! Some of the versions were fun though. This wasn't bad:

isn't this something christina had to do at some point, too? i remember watching live shows and thinking the arrangement was weird af

What's the status of her case/career?

She seems to be doing pretty good. She looks great!

she sounds great! i'm so happy for her.

She sounds so terrible live

dusty springfield's version >>>>>

if you would have told 2010 me how much I would like Kesha in seven years I don't think I'd have believed you

