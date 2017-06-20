Barbie's Ken: now with bun

The man bun is plastic, so I cannot alter that monstrosity lol.



Lowkey, I like when guys put their non-greasy! hair in a bun, but when they have the fade and and hardly no damn hair, I want to fight them because they look a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

There are all these male Youtubers who are going bald but have their hair in a bun and I'm just like ?????. Who told them they look good?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men just have to start admitting when they go bald instead of the "longer in the back so it doesn't count" hairdo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love a good bun on a guy too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will they release one with a guy with a prolapsed bussy? Reply

Thread

Link

But still no facial hair? Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't there a "shaving Ken" or something like ages ago? where the beard was one of those paints that change colour with temperature?



Edited at 2017-06-20 02:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the man bun is ridic, but here for the other dolls. my little cousin has one of the ones from when they first revamped the line and she was so excited that it looked like her. it's an original body style but it has a wider nose and tan skin. the head molds are great. Reply

Thread

Link

Putting man or guy in front of words is such a pet peeve of mine, like manbag or guyliner. I just find it so irritating, a man wearing something doesn't change what it is. Reply

Thread

Link

MANDALS





But you're right, lemme change. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I've never heard of mandals before that is so ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same with girlcrush. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! A purse is a purse, a bun is a bun, etc. It's so stupid to put gender modifiers before certain words. If your masculinity is so fragile that you can't wear a hairstyle without identifying it as a "man" style, than maybe don't wear it (no please men of the world, stop with the silly little buns). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Thank you! It's not a manbun, it's just a bun. Why do they feel the need to gender everything? Dude, nobody is going to think you're gay because it gets called a bun instead of a MANbun. Masculinity is so fragile. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA. I saw "mandles" as in ~masculine~ candles the other day and my SO had to listen to me rant lol. Masculinity so fragile. Makes me think the "kit Kat for men" I stumbled across on Google may have been a real thing, somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen bronuts, as in donuts.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

murse!



I love my murse tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In line at the airport one time recently, the guy in front of me had the teeniest, tiniest bun on top of his head. It looked ridiculous, it was so SMALL. Like the tuft of hair in the bun was the size of a peach pit. Sir, sir, what are you doing, what are these choices, why??? Reply

Thread

Link

Do I spy a short Barbie?! Reply

Thread

Link

Yep, there's petite, tall, curvy now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the curvy dolls are barely so. at least they tried? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





recently found out that most guys with manbuns are really balding guys in disguise Reply

Thread

Link

oh my godddddd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg what is this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this catfishing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he also use makeup cause how would he have enough hair for that + what if the wind pucks up and moves it around i have so many qs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow



WOW







WOOOOOOOOOWWWW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men just continue to keep hiding their true selves, smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol too true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha i don't know why but this is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Awwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS IS FRAUD & HE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what?? that is so weird looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FALSE ADVERTISING! Imagine waking up with that? This is why I have trust issues! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no way the before/after pictures are accurate. There's not enough hair in the front of the bald picture to sweep back into the bun and hide the bald spot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that some of the girl doll's legs are thicker and more realistic. That's great Reply

Thread

Link

Man-Bun Ken skipped leg day Reply

Thread

Link





The man bun was unnecessary and they put him in jorts? Ew Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he was wearing a Romphim at first. missed opportunity. Reply

Thread

Link

we're making our dolls more diverse! with a man bun!



are we doing it right twitter? please like us Reply

Thread

Link

i like that the dolls are more diverse but no at this man bun Reply

Thread

Link

That last dude is really struggling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg that last one is killing me 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is ammunition for whenever men complain about makeup being false advertisement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really seeing the issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leave em alone! 😫😫😫😫 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is blowing my mind rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same I had no idea



I'm not really mad about it though, it's better than a comb over or toupee lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link