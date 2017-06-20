Barbie's Ken: now with bun
A diversifying Ken doll collection from @Barbie now includes man buns. https://t.co/498yucGOtG— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 20, 2017
- Mattel tries to be (a bit) more diverse, adds more skin tones, eye colours and three different body types
Our new Fashionistas feature even more skin tones, eye colors, and hairstyles. 💯 https://t.co/aZAerR32nU #TheDollEvolves pic.twitter.com/axw26k12Ch— Barbie (@Barbie) June 20, 2017
Do you still play with dolls, ONTD?
Lowkey, I like when guys put their non-greasy! hair in a bun, but when they have the fade and and hardly no damn hair, I want to fight them because they look a mess.
But you're right, lemme change.
I love my murse tho
WOW
WOOOOOOOOOWWWW
are we doing it right twitter? please like us
I'm not really mad about it though, it's better than a comb over or toupee lol