June 20th, 2017, 11:29 pm kodiak2004 Steve Harvey can't understand Robert Irwin on Family Feud -Robert Irwin pronounces carSource https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8Q3kmijNVw Tagged: australian celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
Exactly
Edited at 2017-06-20 03:28 pm (UTC)
I know Steve Harvey is the worst but I support that after he became host family feud became a lot more diverse. And I do enjoy the faces he makes when people say really dumb things lol