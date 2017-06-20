l: lovely lana

DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas



Showing up late to an already disgruntled and annoyed audience, DJ Khaled is claiming "they' sabotaged his set with technical difficulties at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

In an attempt to try and get the crowd hyped and chant his name after showing up so late, the crowd turned to booing Asahd's father and chanting Yellow Claw instead (who were allegedly performing after Khaled). You can check out the awkward video here:


Are you tired of DJ Khaled?

