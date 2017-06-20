DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas

"the crowd turned to booing Asahd's father"



the biggest disappointment would be if asahd turned out to be a huge asshole

Agreed

he will

They all need to apologize to Asahd!

i saw him open for beyonce at the formation tour and it was nothing special. i wouldn't actively pay to see him.

i've always been tired of asahd's father*



the crowd turned to booing Asahd's father



should've just sat asahd on the stage, being all cute and squishy.



Edited at 2017-06-20 01:23 pm (UTC)

10/10 suggestion, would attend this show

People are at the fest to dance and do drugs, not listen to you stop records and talk about yourself. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

i feel like i've seen this stuff happen at so many festivals. why do certain artists feel like they can just show up late and still get to perform their whole entire set? and why do certain artists feel like they can just say fuck it and go over their set time? like damn, their egos are that fucking big that they just think they can do whatever they want.

He's feeling himself a lot lately someone brought up how you can get drunk off ego and this is proof of it I was like damn:\\\

i wont lie, i have zero idea who this guy is lol but when artists start late at big festivals like this it just really pisses me off. you signed a contract to play from x to x time slot, show up on time and do it. unless there's a family emergency what is the problem.

people are inherently selfish and don't think about others

not just festivals but collaborative parties and all that shit, my friend was telling me about a party she went to this weekend where the DJs AGREED split the time between them equally then one of them randomly decided to fight the next DJ bc he was "stealing his set time"

i understand going over your set time if you don't show up late and the crowds energy is crazy and fun. otherwise 🤷🏽‍♀️

i went to see rae sremmurd (lol i didnt pay, don't play me!) and they turned up an hour late like they dont know london has a curfew? they got booed to hell lol

lol what did they expect going to an EDM concert

Sorry to go OT, but wtf happened to ONTD's format?

I don't know but I hate it it's such an eyesore

Okay, so it's not just me because I was wondering...

Thank you, this has me all confused and I was wondering if it was just me

I literally refreshed because I thought my phone loaded it wrong :/

Me too lol

it looks the same?

It's not hideous, but some things need to be improved.

Okay typing a comment on mobile is hard, fuck that shit

Reply

Not just me then. Do not want.

i mean, i dont think he can stand alone as a "performer" at an EDM festival of all places (hes way better as a producer) - but, to be fair, it seems like they were booing the fact that the DJ kept stopping and starting the songs and it was just a crappy set in general. It seemed like they were trying to get into it (singing along, etc) but there was just really nothing to get into.

what are you talking about didnt you see his awesome dancing? it looks like he was playing the floor is lava.

lol so true

An EDM festival is exactly where he should be. It's the place musicians go to play music off a laptop, turn the volume down from time to time to hype the crowd, then crank it again. There's no "performing" EDM.

i'm sad this took so long to be posted Reply

I am here for you!!!

lmao, i love this gif

I hate when artists are late, like dude how can you be like 1 hour late to your own show?? you only have one job!!

Mariah Carey was late 2 hours to a concert I went to during her Angels Advocate Tour. People actually started booing her.

she always does this right?



Everytime I go to see Garbage they start at the time they say they will, same thing with Judas Priest Reply

Parent

Making me sad.

I fucking hate EDC man. I live in Vegas and every year traffic becomes a nightmare and the strip is backed up for hours with people wantting to park at hotels and then take the shuttle down there. This year alone on day one there were over 400 calls to the polive most of them having to do with peopletaking something and not drinking enough water. Its about 115 out here and not drinking water is a really big mistake.

This is one of the reasons why I don't care about seeing most artists perform live. Most of them are so into themselves that they'll show up late as heck or will turn their concert into some sort of political rally or something and all I wanna hear is good music...on time. It's just usually not worth it, especially when the tickets are super expensive.

Do some research beforehand. I always look up live videos of an artist before I buy tickets. That way you know what to expect, for the most part

the last two concerts I went to (Ari Grande, The Weeknd) were like opener, 5 minute pause, opener, 10 minute pause, main person



just like blip blip blip



it was so snappy and quick I loved it, in the past when I've gone to concerts there's always like an hour wait in between opener and artist and it's soooo boring Reply

I would rather there not even be an opener...

"Congratulations you played yourself" is funny but besides that I loathe him and the people who think he's funny

