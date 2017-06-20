DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas
DJ Khaled says his set was sabotaged at EDC in Las Vegas this weekend. Watch the footage: https://t.co/icpvTtuWik pic.twitter.com/0jhQRgDTdU— XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 19, 2017
Showing up late to an already disgruntled and annoyed audience, DJ Khaled is claiming "they' sabotaged his set with technical difficulties at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.
In an attempt to try and get the crowd hyped and chant his name after showing up so late, the crowd turned to booing Asahd's father and chanting Yellow Claw instead (who were allegedly performing after Khaled). You can check out the awkward video here:
DJ Khaled missed his set at EDC & showed up right before Yellow Claw was about to go on & tried to get the crowd pumped. It didn't work! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Llgee4a5Xb— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) June 20, 2017
Are you tired of DJ Khaled?
Source, Source
Don't bring that angel into this. Lol
the crowd turned to booing Asahd's father
should've just sat asahd on the stage, being all cute and squishy.
Edited at 2017-06-20 01:23 pm (UTC)
Okay typing a comment on mobile is hard, fuck that shit
Everytime I go to see Garbage they start at the time they say they will, same thing with Judas Priest
just like blip blip blip
it was so snappy and quick I loved it, in the past when I've gone to concerts there's always like an hour wait in between opener and artist and it's soooo boring