Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Decades of LGBTQ Resistance
For Pride Month, I joined @Spotify to pay tribute to decades of LGBTQ resistance. Check out the inspiring story of Stonewall I narrated!!!! pic.twitter.com/dajWU4nBgs— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 19, 2017
Miley Cyrus joined Spotify in their tribute to honour Pride Month. In the video, she narrates the inspiring story of the Stonewall uprising*.
* The riot by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, NY, 1969.
Source
Edited at 2017-06-20 07:22 am (UTC)
being at stonewall isn't even the most important thing those women did but that's all you all ever talk about
from Making Gay History by Eric Marcus:
Sylvia Lee Rivera: Actually, it was the first time that I had been to the friggin’ Stonewall. The Stonewall wasn’t a bar for drag queens. Everybody keeps saying it was. The drag queen spot was the Washington Square Bar, at Third Street and Broadway. This is where I get into arguments with people. They say, “Oh, no, it was a drag queen bar, it was a black bar.” No, Washington Square Bar was the drag queen bar.
If you were a drag queen, you could get into the Stonewall if they knew you. And only a certain number of drag queens were allowed into the Stonewall at that time. I wasn’t in full drag that night anyway. I was dressed very pleasantly. When I dressed up, I always tried to pretend that I was a white woman. I always like to say that, but really I’m Puerto Rican and Venezuelan.
compton's cafeteria riot and the pre-stonewall LGBT history, in general, should be talked about more. it seems like most people mistakenly think that the LGBT movement in the US began with the stonewall riots.
Nvm, checked the tags: messss
Edited at 2017-06-20 06:57 am (UTC)
http://inferior-mirage.tumblr.com/p
It's like, looky here honey. Just because YOU just arrived on the scene doesn't mean you can change the vernacular I use amongst my gay friends.
Most old(er) gays prefer queer, as it's all encompassing.
Edited at 2017-06-20 06:48 am (UTC)
[citation needed]
The success of her lead single is also really disappointing to me, I hate how white artists can use black culture and dismiss it as trash before going into their 'clean' and 'back to my roots' eras and be rewarded for it without fail.