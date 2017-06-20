Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Decades of LGBTQ Resistance

Trans women of color started and led stonewall. We can not erase or minimize the impact of TWOC. Fuck erasure/ false narratives. Reply

does the story she narrates do that? i cant listen rn

This clip shows binary men and women and mentions gay but fails to name trans women explicitly. I don't have the desire to listen to the rest now.

false narratives? you call the people that were actually there false narratives? also love how yall never bring up the erasure of the butch lesbian that threw one of the first punches- . I'm sorry but no. There are plenty of people who have disputed whether sylvia (esp sylvia they said she was sleeping off a coke binge) or marsha were there at all or what exactly they did.What we all know for sure though is that the whole community (Gay, Bi and Trans) contributed to stonewall. no one group as a whole deserves all the credit. we all participated and did our part and I dunno why yall try so hard to spin stonewall into something it wasnt. stonewall was started by our community in response to the way our community was being treated by the police.



Edited at 2017-06-20 07:22 am (UTC)

you can acknowledge the presence of twoc without throwing everybody else under the bus and creating an ahistorical narrative of them "leading" a riot



being at stonewall isn't even the most important thing those women did but that's all you all ever talk about

o k

it was still an LG event for the most part rather than T. stonewall wasn't particularly drag/trans friendly afaik.

from Making Gay History by Eric Marcus:

Sylvia Lee Rivera: Actually, it was the first time that I had been to the friggin’ Stonewall. The Stonewall wasn’t a bar for drag queens. Everybody keeps saying it was. The drag queen spot was the Washington Square Bar, at Third Street and Broadway. This is where I get into arguments with people. They say, “Oh, no, it was a drag queen bar, it was a black bar.” No, Washington Square Bar was the drag queen bar.

If you were a drag queen, you could get into the Stonewall if they knew you. And only a certain number of drag queens were allowed into the Stonewall at that time. I wasn’t in full drag that night anyway. I was dressed very pleasantly. When I dressed up, I always tried to pretend that I was a white woman. I always like to say that, but really I’m Puerto Rican and Venezuelan.



compton's cafeteria riot and the pre-stonewall LGBT history, in general, should be talked about more. it seems like most people mistakenly think that the LGBT movement in the US began with the stonewall riots.

she's so extra in that gif set lol

Was there a post about her feuding with D&G? Lol



Nvm, checked the tags: messss



Edited at 2017-06-20 06:57 am (UTC)

gay pride 🏳️‍🌈!

lord I'm so sick of hearing about stonewall especially since these brand new queers act like they dont know any other moments of gay history lmao.

http://inferior-mirage.tumblr.com/p ost/161687118140 in fact I'm going to leave this link here to other historical moments in the fight for gay rights.

new gays are also telling people they're not allowed to use queer or faggot amongst eachother.

It's like, looky here honey. Just because YOU just arrived on the scene doesn't mean you can change the vernacular I use amongst my gay friends.

Most old(er) gays prefer queer, as it's all encompassing. Reply

Link

well the problem is not the word itself but the fact that this dumbass generation is letting any and everybody call themselves queer including straight kinksters and furries soooo



Edited at 2017-06-20 06:48 am (UTC)

Link

i don't have a problem with gay men reclaiming the word "faggot," but "queer" really drives me crazy. "queer" is just a term lame ass straight people claim so they can say that they're part of the community.

Most old(er) gays prefer queer, as it's all encompassing.

[citation needed]



[citation needed] Reply

I think it varies. I'm in the SF area and lots of older gays don't like "queer". I think the basic thing we all need to learn is to check in and don't start calling people anything that seems too personal unless you know them. I wouldn't call someone queer unless they id as such. I def wouldn't use fag*ot either unless someone it was their preference. I see some terms as oppressive but if folks are using it within their circles and they are a part of that group, then go ahead. Even the t-word, some older trans women use that word and who the fuck are we to tell them not to?

Link

aw, this is lovely

Link

I saw this on Twitter! Other same sex couples then replied with their own similar photos, it was so cute.

Link

This is adorable.

Link

I hate everyone who keeps giving her the idea that she is a legitimate voice in any conversations to do with inequality. Fuck this world.



The success of her lead single is also really disappointing to me, I hate how white artists can use black culture and dismiss it as trash before going into their 'clean' and 'back to my roots' eras and be rewarded for it without fail. Reply

mte, all of this.

Link

i 100% agree shes trash especially for her racism but she is bisexual so she is entitled to some voice in the LGBTIQ world

Link

Because she's an unapologetic racist (unapologetic and proud cultural appropriation, followed by a clear dismissal of black culture is racism to me), I don't see her voice as legitimate because she doesn't have respect for all LGBTIQ people. It's ironic that this is about Stonewall, which has always been whitewashed and is being whitewashed with Miley Cyrus of all people being chosen to tell the story.

Link

this bi erasure rn!

