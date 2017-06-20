Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Decades of LGBTQ Resistance




Miley Cyrus joined Spotify in their tribute to honour Pride Month. In the video, she narrates the inspiring story of the Stonewall uprising*.

* The riot by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, NY, 1969.

