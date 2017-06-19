AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x10 Post-Season Finale Discussion "Lantern" + Featurette & More
The cast and creators discuss the state of Jimmy’s morals, Mike's deepening partnership with Gus, and what's next for everyone as their paths cross more in the future.
Tonight's finale of @BetterCallSaul season 3 ended with tragedy: https://t.co/M5DY1Z9ckq #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/DKceneL2ks— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 20, 2017
Pill drop rehearsal #BehindTheScenes #BetterCallSaul (Episode 8 Spoiler Alert) 💊 pic.twitter.com/TpOQoGIMsT— Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) June 20, 2017
The day Bob and I almost lost our minds... #BetterCallSaul #altitudemakesucoucou @mrbobodenkirk pic.twitter.com/VGptn0YUGD— Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) June 17, 2017
---
All I want most of all is [Spoiler (click to open)]for both Kim and Nacho to survive this finale...and for Irene to get her friends back :(.
He was a shitty brother, but wow, watching him lose it this episode was hard to watch.
But damn at the Chuck/Howard scene.
I'm glad Jimmy was making things right for Irene, but he still made her cry and broke trust between her friends. He still went there and I think it's gonna be easier and easier for him to cross that line.
Kim <3
Please stay safe, Nacho!
Michael McKean did a great job as Chuck, it was so hard to watch the scene with him ripping his house up. Also I'm just glad that Jimmy went out of his way to repair Irene's friendship with the other ladies, I was so pissed at him during the last episode.
but it was upsetting in the end. rip
jimmy taking the l was nice but depressing. like i'm sure he could've found some other way to fix things and get the settlement $$$
That's all I have to say about this episode.
And it reminds me how good this show is.
Also, I guess I wasn't paying enough attention because I didn't realize it was only 2003... for some reason I thought it was, like, 2005-2007.
IRENE<3333
I loved Breaking Bad but I feel that this show is superior. It strikes more of a chord with me because of the Jimmy/Chuck relationship. I know what it's like to have an older sibling who pretty much actively despises you, and the hoops you'll jump through to win their affection and praise. It's just so heartbreaking. I cannot imagine how next season will play out given that finale.
Still worried about Nacho! And this season still isn't satisfying my Gus Fring needs.
RIP Blockbuster
I feel you on Gus!
Did you watch Talking Saul? Vince had a talking head bit where he discussed Gus's motivation for saving Hector and it was just glorious in the way of like damn - he did this for a payout that was stolen by Walt. I liked Giancarlo's segment too where he talked about how he was trying to play Gus as someone is still finding his footing and not quite as calculating as BrBa and I just thought "damn son!" If that's "inexperienced Gus" I don't know anything in this world!
Gah! Knowing how Gus and Hector's story ends... idk, it's sort of "beautiful"? Like Shakespearean or something.
I have an irrational dislike to Chris Hardwicke but I watched Talking Saul tonight just to see what Peter Gould had to say. Plus Nacho & Howard were the guests. There was a lot more talking head segments and actual interesting conversation than the circle jerk that is usually Talking Dead. If you have time, I'd recommend this one because they had Giancarlo, Vince, Bob segments and a very good interview with Michael McKean.
I've said all season the lantern was going to come back into play, but I never imagined it happening like that.
I'm always worried for Nacho and Kim. They're the only ones who we don't really know their fates.
And I legit got a little choked up when Jimmy says "a better wall" and you ~know what his next wall looks like.
And Ignacio's dad! That stare down with him and Hector had me shook. Hopefully Hector loses his memory of that exchange so all of Nacho's family is safe.
I really wish Gus and the cartel had their own show. I'd watch it. They're so entertaining. Ironically for me, I really disliked Gus during Breaking Bad and rooted for Hector. But watching Better Call Saul, I'm all about some Gus.
I feel like Mike has kind of fallen on the back burner. I'm really looking forward to seeing how his relationship with Gus blooms.
This was a good season finale. Watching Chuck fall apart like that was gut wrenching. Even before he started tearing the house apart, I asked my fiance, "where can they go with his storyline now? It's kind of over..."
Edited at 2017-06-20 11:25 am (UTC)