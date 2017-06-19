AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x10 Post-Season Finale Discussion "Lantern" + Featurette & More





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I had figured that gas lamp would come into play, but I never imagined Chuck would do it on purpose :/



He was a shitty brother, but wow, watching him lose it this episode was hard to watch.



But damn at the Chuck/Howard scene.



I'm glad Jimmy was making things right for Irene, but he still made her cry and broke trust between her friends. He still went there and I think it's gonna be easier and easier for him to cross that line.



Kim <3



Haven't watched yet, but those gifs ♥♥♥♥ One of my absolute fave Kim moments. I love her & I'm gonna be so smad when he torpedoes that relationship. Reply

This season has been depressing. Here's to one last 'Fuck Chuck' for the road 🙏



Michael McKean did a great job as Chuck, it was so hard to watch the scene with him ripping his house up. Also I'm just glad that Jimmy went out of his way to repair Irene's friendship with the other ladies, I was so pissed at him during the last episode. Reply

That was one of the most depressing endings to an episode I've ever seen. Damn. Reply

i read the synopsis and i can't say i'm unhappy about chuck but like. damn what a way to end. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

but it was upsetting in the end. rip



Damn.



That's all I have to say about this episode.



And it reminds me how good this show is. Reply

It still hasn't been renewed yet, right? Or did I miss the announcement?



Also, I guess I wasn't paying enough attention because I didn't realize it was only 2003... for some reason I thought it was, like, 2005-2007.



IRENE<3333 Reply

I'm totally on team Fuck Chuck after that (it was hard watching his last scene tho), but give Michael McKean all the Emmys tbh. So what happens next, does what the doctor said in Season One come to pass and Jimmy changes his name to escape the now-infamous McGill name? Reply

Sweet Jesus that was gut wrenching to watch.



I loved Breaking Bad but I feel that this show is superior. It strikes more of a chord with me because of the Jimmy/Chuck relationship. I know what it's like to have an older sibling who pretty much actively despises you, and the hoops you'll jump through to win their affection and praise. It's just so heartbreaking. I cannot imagine how next season will play out given that finale. Reply

michael mckeen deserves the emmy nom he's going to get for this season Reply

That ending was a lot darker than I expected.



Still worried about Nacho! And this season still isn't satisfying my Gus Fring needs.



RIP Blockbuster Reply

I feel you on Gus! Did you watch Talking Saul? Vince had a talking head bit where he discussed Gus's motivation for saving Hector and it was just glorious in the way of like damn - he did this for a payout that was stolen by Walt. I liked Giancarlo's segment too where he talked about how he was trying to play Gus as someone is still finding his footing and not quite as calculating as BrBa and I just thought "damn son!" If that's "inexperienced Gus" I don't know anything in this world! Reply

Link

I never watch the after show! I feel like indeed time to process the episodes myself, which is more fun for me. But I should record them and watch later.



Gah! Knowing how Gus and Hector's story ends... idk, it's sort of "beautiful"? Like Shakespearean or something. Reply

Link

I totally agree on processing time. Especially after tonight's doozy.



I have an irrational dislike to Chris Hardwicke but I watched Talking Saul tonight just to see what Peter Gould had to say. Plus Nacho & Howard were the guests. There was a lot more talking head segments and actual interesting conversation than the circle jerk that is usually Talking Dead. If you have time, I'd recommend this one because they had Giancarlo, Vince, Bob segments and a very good interview with Michael McKean. Reply

Link

That scene made me so nostalgic for Blockbuster, lol. I want to have a movie marathon with Kim and Francesca.



I've said all season the lantern was going to come back into play, but I never imagined it happening like that.



I'm always worried for Nacho and Kim. They're the only ones who we don't really know their fates. Reply

Link

Totally agree with a Kim/Francesca marathon! It's so obvious she likes skim more than Jimmy, so her "Oh... yeah... great" to Jimmy's future job offer was so funny.



Link

I noticed Francesca's reaction too and was like...? When did that happen? And now I just want to know what happens when Saul calls her up for his strip mall office with no Kim.



And I legit got a little choked up when Jimmy says "a better wall" and you ~know what his next wall looks like. Reply

Link

ooh wait, where did the lantern come up in previous eps? I live for foreshadowing. Reply

Link

And Ignacio's dad! That stare down with him and Hector had me shook. Hopefully Hector loses his memory of that exchange so all of Nacho's family is safe. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Chuck would die in a fire Too funny. I've literally been saying from the start that I wishedand it looks like I've finally gotten my wish!! Reply

Link

I guess I'm alone in not hating Chuck. Don't get me wrong, he was an asshole. But he was also mentally ill. I do not believe he didn't care about Jimmy. I think he had severe issues (a lot of which were justified by Jimmy's horrible actions) I don't know. Both Jimmy and Chuck are fucked up. I wish they had fixed their issues but then we may never fully have met Saul (or would we? Maybe Chuck was right all along....)



I really wish Gus and the cartel had their own show. I'd watch it. They're so entertaining. Ironically for me, I really disliked Gus during Breaking Bad and rooted for Hector. But watching Better Call Saul, I'm all about some Gus.



I feel like Mike has kind of fallen on the back burner. I'm really looking forward to seeing how his relationship with Gus blooms.



This was a good season finale. Watching Chuck fall apart like that was gut wrenching. Even before he started tearing the house apart, I asked my fiance, "where can they go with his storyline now? It's kind of over..." Reply

Link

I didn't hate Chuck, either. I'm really sorry he's gone now because he brought so much to the show; I loved watching the dynamic between Chuck and Jimmy. They're both abusive assholes, just in different ways, and they drove each other. Michael McKean's performance never faltered for a second and I loved watching him. Reply

Link