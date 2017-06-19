I just can't seem to get into this. Reply

Thread

Link

where are all the Sandra Rymes supporters? why aren't they clamoring and praising her for this like they do with How To Get Away With Murder *which she has nothing to do with btw*??? Reply

Thread

Link

"Sandra Rymes"



LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly enjoy this show. I can't get into the Prince and Rosaline loving each other because they truly suck together, but her and Benvigno I can get with. The Prince is awkward looking. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol that promotional shot of them at the end looks like a bad romance novel cover Reply

Thread

Link

I know this is gonna get cancelled, but I'm all over it like whoa. Reply

Thread

Link

how many episodes is this



also reign guy and olivia are moving fast lol 3rd ep already yall Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I knew that was gonna happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One thing I can't remember if they ever explained, If Rosaline was so opposed to this in the beginning and the Prince loved her, why did they just ask Livia if she was cool with marrying Benvolio? Reply

Thread

Link

Because that would make super sense. I don't like the Prince though Roselind need to let that go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't there a rule that the oldest child has to marry before the younger one's can or something? or that was the custom? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so into this show omg. general consensus seems to be that it'll be cancelled and i'm gonna be heartbroken when that happens :(



i need a rosaline or rosaline/benvolio icon Reply

Thread

Link

Omg. It's Harper from tvd and the dude from pll. I have such a crush on him. He's so beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link