June 19th, 2017, 11:05 pm professor_chaos Still Star-Crossed 1x04 Promo
LOL
I honestly enjoy this show. I can't get into the Prince and Rosaline loving each other because they truly suck together, but her and Benvigno I can get with. The Prince is awkward looking.
also reign guy and olivia are moving fast lol 3rd ep already yall
Lol I knew that was gonna happen.
Because that would make super sense. I don't like the Prince though Roselind need to let that go.
i need a rosaline or rosaline/benvolio icon
I tried to watch for Giles.