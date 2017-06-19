'Wheel of Fortune' features a background image with slaves

Whaaaa..... southern charm?



Ugh. Pat Sajak's nasty ass would. I will credit Oak Alley Plantation (which is not in NOLA, but relatively close), if they're at least including slaves in the narrative. I know they didn't always. Reply

I'm not shocked because I know how deeply racist our country is, but I'm also just BAFFLED on an emotional level at how we treat plantations as anything than places of human atrocity



the fascination with plantations is disturbing. Reply

I live in NOLA and went on quite a few plantation tours when I was younger. It's been a while, so some of this may be faulty memory, but as I recall, most of them didn't really mention the slavery aspect. I haven't been to one in years, and I do think that's changing, but I can't imagine the narrative is where it should be. The exception is the Whitney Plantation, which opened in the last few years, and is all about the slave's story and perspective. I haven't been yet, but it's supposed to be really well done. Reply

I don't understand how anyone looks at one doesn't immediately think of slavery. I would not feel comfortable attending a wedding at a plantation let alone having one there. Reply

I think the biggest thing is that people don't actually think of plantations as...plantations. Many people just think of them as grand old houses. Reply

I've visited Oak Alley when I went to New Orleans, and I was surprised that they did a great deal of explaining how selfish the original family was and how much they squandered their money. I was super hesitant at visiting it but I wasn't in charge of the trip planning, but it ended up being a better experience than I thought. They take you through this whole grandiose house and then afterwards you can also see recreations of how the slaves lived, and it was really jarring. There was also this one plaque that showed how much the slaves were sold for and it was so disturbing. I'm not sure how much anyone else got out of the tour (we were they only group in our entire tour that was of color), but we went in for the educational aspect.



I also saw a white gay couple having their ceremony at the plantation which I rolled my eyes at so hard. Idk how you could get married at a place like that, disturbing. Reply

(White) America is so keen on thinking it's above its foreign counterparts. We've never had concentration camps on our soil and we don't want to think that we have even come close. That's why the Native American genocide was never addressed until recently and we try to gloss over slavery. We don't want to be held accountable for actions where we only have ourselves to blame.

Combine this with southern pride and I don't see plantations' reputations changing any time soon. Reply

I went on a tour of Oak Alley on a school trip, and the majority of the tour is about the slaves. I can't remember anything about the family. Reply

I'm from the Northeast and had no idea plantations were still a thing. Reply

pat sajak is trash and probably greenlit this with fucking glee Reply

pat gets paid too much to care about set design or background graphics. Reply

Exactly. I hate Pat Sajak for life, but unforefunately this is an art department fuck up. Reply

It's interesting that they have the people portraying slaves work as tour guides, I always assumed they'd be purely porformance.



Its wild that no one looked at that one realized how bad of a choice using that image would be Reply

I'm pretty certain they aren't portraying slaves. They're just tour guides working at the plantation. They tend to try to skim over a lot of the slavery stuff. Reply

Well, there are plantations that do have actors playing slaves on them.



So I imagine they could have them as tour guides too...maybe every one doing the tours has to be in time period appropriate character? Idk they're defiantly in period costumes at the very least Reply

Was this episode produced by Blake Lively?

With special musical guest Ani DiFranco! Reply

Catering by Paula Deen! Reply

Her L'Oréal true match commercial kills me Reply

Fucking yikes. Reply

i love that vanna white has her own line of yarn lmao. also pat sajak remains awful.

She's a robot, right?



And yeah, he's the worst. Apparently he played a big part in bringing Rush Limbaugh to national prominence, so he's shit just for that. Reply

Bitch, she is an icon. Read her biography. She's been through hell and still made her fortune Reply

I liked her basic shoeware back in the day. Mama had some items that lasted almost 20 years. Reply

And they are nice yarns, too, I love working with them. Reply

I had such an obsession with Vanna when I was a kid. I read her autobiography like 4 times lol. Reply

Vanna is like, 40% the reason I wanna learn to crochet. I use her yarns to knit sometimes; they're really nice! Apparently she does a lot of crocheting on set during downtime. Reply

Even fucking WHEEL OF FORTUNE can't get by in 2017 without being problematic. Reply

I know, how random is this? Reply

lol not that shocking considering who hosts it Reply

Pat Sajak is confirmed garbage but shit like this doesn't surprise me



Stop the Wh*tes 2kforever Reply

Really? I've never heard anything about him, I mean I don't follow him or anything but he is the whitest of white so it doesn't surprise me. What has he done? Reply

He's your stereotypical older, white, Republican man. Just scroll through his tweets. Reply

I feel like the title of the post is a bit misleading. I was staring at the picture for a minute thinking there's no way they had color photographs/video back in the 1800s or earlier. Reply

I don't think so, they're actors portraying slaves.



It's pretty fucked up to use an image of slaves, even if its modern day people portraying them, with the theme "southern charm" Reply

Yeah, and they're real people who are doing their jobs and it seems a bit messed up to call them slaves when that's not what they're actually dressed up. Reply

yeah I was confused at this at first too Reply

You see two black actors in antebellum dress in front of a plantation, who else are they supposed to represent? The plantation economy was built on black slave labor. Reply

But in no way does that make the people in that video slaves. I'm sure they chose to work there of their own free will, and I seriously doubt they're not getting paid the same as everyone else. Reply

but that is what they're portraying. real or not. it doesn't make the situation any better. Reply

