'Wheel of Fortune' features a background image with slaves
Wheel of Fortune Producers 'Regret' Background That Appeared to Depict Slaves https://t.co/mNm2aEcYFB— People Magazine (@people) June 20, 2017
- “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast,” executive producer Harry Friedman said in a statement
- It was filmed as part of the game show’s “Southern Charm” week
- Apparently the image was taken on location for an episode of Wheel in New Orleans; it was a plantation and the women in the image were working as tour guides
Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their "Southern Charm Week" images? pic.twitter.com/IPCFo9wh1b— Joshua Itiola (@joshitiola) June 16, 2017
source + source
Whaaaa..... southern charm?
I also saw a white gay couple having their ceremony at the plantation which I rolled my eyes at so hard. Idk how you could get married at a place like that, disturbing.
Combine this with southern pride and I don't see plantations' reputations changing any time soon.
pat sajak is trash and probably greenlit this with fucking glee
Its wild that no one looked at that one realized how bad of a choice using that image would be
So I imagine they could have them as tour guides too...maybe every one doing the tours has to be in time period appropriate character? Idk they're defiantly in period costumes at the very least
😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒
And yeah, he's the worst. Apparently he played a big part in bringing Rush Limbaugh to national prominence, so he's shit just for that.
Stop the Wh*tes 2kforever
It's pretty fucked up to use an image of slaves, even if its modern day people portraying them, with the theme "southern charm"