'Wheel of Fortune' features a background image with slaves



- “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast,” executive producer Harry Friedman said in a statement
- It was filmed as part of the game show’s “Southern Charm” week
- Apparently the image was taken on location for an episode of Wheel in New Orleans; it was a plantation and the women in the image were working as tour guides





