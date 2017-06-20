‘The Mummy’ projected to lose $95 million





it was terrible!! so...

That's unfortunate, I've always liked Sofia Boutella. Tom in action sometimes too

He had to lose one of these days. Guess today is that day.

Besides all his wives and kids?

I was taking box office wise.

maybe the should've spend a little more (money and time) on the script.



sometimes I feel like there are people that will watch anything with action scenes. without even knowing what the plot is. I've been in line at the movies with people picking stuff saying: oh that has action. and that is it. idgi.

Reply

I... am a LIBRARIAN.

this movie made her a goddamn star. love her in it.

I watched the first movie just for her. saw the 'i am...a LIBRARIAN' scene and had to watch the whole thing.

I'm going to be honest, she is the main reason I watch the first two movies.

She is soooo beautiful



Tho tbh my fave part of these mummy posts was people thinking this version was a) the original, and b) any good. Reply

truly iconic tbh

loved her and her character in this movie. i had every line memorized when i was younger. i loved how smart she was, esp bc she was smarter than all the men :-D

I love this movie!

She's GLORIOUS and I'm glad to see y'all recognizing and paying your respects. Original Mummy queen, bye @ Tom Cruise who

Rewatching this movie made me realize it works so well because it's a 50's pulp novel come to life. Even the cinematography has a perpetually gold to sepia touch. Also loved the hell out of Evelyn walking a fine damsel in distress line--she has no fighting skills, but rather than be helpless she relies on her wits and knowledge to survive and it's so damn rare to see a heroine's source of strength be something other than physicality.

Reply

lol they honestly played themselves thinking that they could top this

Take the hint, Universal. This was bad, Dracula Untold was bad, The Wolfman and Van Helsing were bad way before that...letitgo.mp3

i loved van helsing nooo

Leave Van Helsing out of this, sis!

Goodbye @ this Van Helsing hate. My brother and I fucking loved the monster designs.

don't do van helsing dirty like this

I really liked Van Helsing's score. Dracula's hair really bugged me, though.

HDU Van Helsing was amazing... and Van Helsing actually made money.

I didn't realize the main Dracula wife in Van Helsing was Dr. Poison in WW

The Wolfman [was] bad



Hey now, them's fightin' words Reply

How long until Annabelle Wallis goes back to TV, lol. Two mega studio flops within only a month

I wish she was still on peaky blinders

'The Mummy' Director Alex Kurtzman Says "We Made A Film For Audiences And Not Critics" https://t.co/LleGZY2cXO pic.twitter.com/MHU7HARzNG — The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) June 19, 2017

LOL LOL





LOL LOL Reply

That's what they always say when a movie sucks.

loooool

I wish I could get away with that level of denial at my job.

considering how no one watched this and one of my friends even walked out of it apparently the audiences don't want it EITHER LOLOL

pulling a zack snyder i see

That's the response for every panned and/or flop ass film. I mean they can make it for the audience, but they can't make an audience go see it.

We don't want your trash, sir

This is so insulting to the people who actually watched the movie lol. And it's the go-to excuse. "We didn't make it to be good, we made it so people who like bad things would like it."

Classic excuse for flop movies. Where were the audiences on opening weekend? Lol

But most of us didn't like the movie either though lol

lmao at this excuse. so he saying the audience deserves shit???

People need to stop saying this.

To say such bullshit implies critics can't be fans themselves, or that the common folk have no idea how to properly enjoy something. Imagine if a restaurant got bad reviews and replied "We're not making our food to please critics, it's for the masses with troughs!"

Oh, fuck off with that bullshit. I'm an audience and I hated it. I hate you. I hate your cynical, oh-so-transparently desperate attempts at trying to get that Marvel money without taking even a single second to realize why the Marvel movies are so successful and that its formula cannot be simply copy-and-pasted with minor tweaks here and there and still expect success.

You suck, your movies suck, and I hope your career goes down the toilet.



You suck, your movies suck, and I hope your career goes down the toilet. Reply

did dawn of justice and suicide squad teach them NOTHING?!?!

Well and the audience told you pretty directly what it thinks lmao.

Which I did.



(Btw, I keep hearing something about a gif where someone added Tom's head to Benny but I can't find it? Is this real?



If not, someone with skills should get on that.)



Yeah, I mean if I wanted to spend ten bucks I could just buy the 1999 one off of Amazon and watch it on my computer... or get a DVD copy for less.Which I did. #No regrets.(Btw, I keep hearing something about a gif where someone added Tom's head to Benny but I can't find it? Is this real?If not, someone with skills should get on that?)

This one?

YES! That's the one. Thank you!

yyaassssssssssssssssss

LMAO

evil cackle

jesus, that's such an expensive movie. sometimes I forget how much projects cost and just how much is needed just to break even. damn.

sad for Sofia but woo @ Tom getting a flop



sad for Sofia but woo @ Tom getting a flop Reply

the trailer alone looked like an exhausting mess, i cannot image sitting through the whole movie

I wanted to watch for Sofia 😭

Just make edge of tomorrow 2

I googled the Dark Universe and Phantom of the Opera is one of the movies they'll do. I'm assuming by time they get to it it'd be 20 years since the 2004 version. Will Andrew Lloyd Weber even be alive?

It'll be based on the 1925 or 1943 Universal films and not the musical.

