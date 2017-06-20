‘The Mummy’ projected to lose $95 million
- Despite $75M domestic & a big $300M overseas (and Cruise's biggest global opening ever), The Mummy is estimated to lose $95M.
- Total revenues for Mummy across all streams including theatrical rental, net global TV & home entertainment, are estimated at $250M. Subtract $345M costs from $250M total monies and Mummy loses $95M.
- Production investment was $345M ($195M production cost + $150M distribution / ad expenses).
- Universal confirmed it will march forward with its other Dark Universe titles. Bill Condon’s The Bride of Frankenstein is next.
He had to lose one of these days. Guess today is that day.
I was taking box office wise.
sometimes I feel like there are people that will watch anything with action scenes. without even knowing what the plot is. I've been in line at the movies with people picking stuff saying: oh that has action. and that is it. idgi.
Tho tbh my fave part of these mummy posts was people thinking this version was a) the original, and b) any good.
Take the hint, Universal. This was bad, Dracula Untold was bad, The Wolfman and Van Helsing were bad way before that...letitgo.mp3
Hey now, them's fightin' words
LOL
You suck, your movies suck, and I hope your career goes down the toilet.
Which I did. #No regrets.
(Btw, I keep hearing something about a gif where someone added Tom's head to Benny but I can't find it? Is this real?
If not, someone with skills should get on that.)
Edited at 2017-06-20 02:51 am (UTC)
sad for Sofia but woo @ Tom getting a flop
Think, people.