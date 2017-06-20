Cat

‘The Mummy’ projected to lose $95 million



- Despite $75M domestic & a big $300M overseas (and Cruise's biggest global opening ever), The Mummy is estimated to lose $95M.
- Total revenues for Mummy across all streams including theatrical rental, net global TV & home entertainment, are estimated at $250M. Subtract $345M costs from $250M total monies and Mummy loses $95M.
- Production investment was $345M ($195M production cost + $150M distribution / ad expenses).
- Universal confirmed it will march forward with its other Dark Universe titles. Bill Condon’s The Bride of Frankenstein is next.

