J-Pop Megapost: Utada Hikaru, Namie Amuro x Koda Kumi, E-Girls, SMAP, Arashi, and More!
Utada Hikaru to Release Digital Single "Oozora de Dakashimete"
After enjoying the success of her comeback album "Fantôme", Hikki is releasing "Oozora de Dakashimete" as her latest digital single. The song serves as the CM song for Suntory Tennensui. Utada herself appears in these commercials hiking through the wilderness, greeting wildlife in French,
looking for Hillary Clinton, and occasionally singing parts of the song to herself. The single will be released worldwide on July 10th. No, this is not the KH3 song you're looking for.
Namie Amuro x Koda Kumi Collaboration Rumor? Instagram Post from PC Music feat. Charli XCX and Kanata Okajima
On June 12th, PC Music producer Danny L. Harle posted an Instagram picture with Charli XCX, founder and fellow PC Music producer A.G. Cook, and Kanata Okajima (Singer-songwriter who previously worked with Namie Amuro, EXILE, E-Girls, and Hey! Say! JUMP!) with the caption "J-Pop team assemble".
What's particularly telling is the hashtags used in the post: #namiamuro
Furthermore, Kanata Okajima's Instagram post specifically mentions her involvement as an avex collaboration. Considering that Koda Kumi and Namie Amuro are both avex artists under subsidaries rhythm zone and Dimension Point respectively, this adds more credibility into the collaboration rumor.
While it's hard to imagine how these two major figures in the Japanese female soloists scene would sound in a collaboration, a look into the producers allegedly involved in this rumored collaboration may give us some sense of what to expect. PC Music is known for their heavy use of synths and visuals in their productions. One PC Music associate in particular actually previously worked with Namie Amuro: SOPHIE. SOPHIE
Finally, Charli XCX also featured on DJ/producer Yasutaka Nakata's single "CRAZY CRAZY" along with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu.
This leaves us with many questions about the sound of this possible collaboration. Will it be a highly synthed electropop sound?
E-Girls to Release new single "Love ☆ Queen"
Literally dropped when I was working on this post, E-Girls decided to add more to my post by dropping the music video for their latest single "Love ☆ Queen". Filmed in various Nevada hotspots, the music video features the newly reformatted group
SMAP's Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, and Shingo Katori Officially Leave Johnny & Associates
After an extremely messy breakup involving internal power conflicts inside the jimusho, three of the five members of the boyband decided to leave the agency: Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, and Shingo Katori. In a letter written by Johnny Kitagawa himself and faxed to the media, Johnny reveals that the three members received offers from other agencies and have decided to accept those offers. He insists that there are no hard feelings between Johny & Associates and the three members, and he wishes them the best in their careers. He also wrote some sentimental shit about the abbreviation of SMAP at the end that I don't understand as an outsider/someone that isn't into JE, so for the fans that care, you can read it at the source. So far, no further information is provided regarding which agencies these members are moving into nor is there any information regarding their future solo activities.
The remaining two members (Masahiro Nakai and Kimura Takuya) are staying with Johnny & Associates. It should be noted that the rumors surrounding the breakup was a Kimura Takuya vs the rest of SMAP narrative, so one might wonder what made Nakai stay with J&A.
Arashi to Release New Single "Tsunagu"
Popular boyband Arashi will be releasing a new single entitled "Tsunagu" on June 28th. The single serves as the theme song for the upcoming ninja movie "Shinobi no Kuni" starring Arashi member Ohno Satoshi. The song features a blend of modern electric guitars and traditional shamisen to convey the spirit of the upcoming movie. A preview of the music video as well as covers and tracklist can be found below. A radio rip of the song can be found here.
Music Video Preview
Regular Edition (CD Only)
M1. Tsunagu
Lyrics: paddy/Music: Peter Nord, Kevin Borg/Arrangement: Peter Nord, 佐々木博史
M2. Reach for the sky ～Ten made Todoke
Lyrics: RUCCA/Music: Simon Janlöv, Funk Uchino/Arrangement: 藤間仁
M3. Dakishimetai
Lyrics: IROCO-STAR/Music: Simon Janlöv, Mr.Mustard/Arrangement: 前口渉
M4. Under the radar
Lyrics: 市川喜康/Music: Kevin Charge, Erik Lidbom/Arrangement: Kevin Charge
M5. Tsunagu (original karaoke track)
M6. Reach for the sky ～Ten made Todoke(original karaoke track)
M7. Dakishimetai (original karaoke track)
M8. Under the radar (original karaoke track)
Limited Edition (CD + DVD)
(CD)
M1. Tsunagu
Lyrics: paddy/Music: Peter Nord, Kevin Borg/Arrangement: Peter Nord, 佐々木博史
M2. Oki ni mesu mama
Lyrics: WINESS/Music: Justin Reinstein, Saw Arrow/Arrangement: Justin Reinstein
M3. Oki ni mesu mama (original karaoke track)
(DVD)
“Tsunagu” (music video + making-of)
Kana Nishino to Release New Single "Girls"
Popular singer-lyricist Kana Nishino is releasing her new single "Girls" on July 26th. The single serves as the theme song for the upcoming Professor Layton game: Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Kana described the lyrics of the song as a way for Kana to cheer on protagonist Katrielle Layton. With the image of Katrielle as a strong female character in mind, Kana said that the song encourages girls to chase their dreams and to give them strength to go through hardships whether it's a heartbreak
or feeling like you're on the verge of losing.
Kana herself also went through a massive change with the release of the single. The single cover features Kana with shorter hair as she chopped off 31cm off
A snippet of the song from the Layton game trailer as well as single cover and tracklist can be found below.
Kana herself also went through a massive change with the release of the single. The single cover features Kana with shorter hair as she chopped off 31cm off
Song preview/Game trailer
CD Only
01.Girls
02.Go Fight Win!
03.YOKUBARI
Limited Edition CD + DVD
01.Girls
02.Go Fight Win!
03.YOKUBARI
04.Girls（Instrumental）
＜Limited Edition Bonus＞
1. Girls” jacket photography making & interview DVD
2. Card size sticker Type A enclosed
AAA to Release New Single "No Way Back", Former Member Chiaki Ito Releases Baby Shower Pictures
Co-ed group AAA is releasing their latest single "No Way Back" on July 5th. The single will be the first single the group has released since former member Chiaki Ito graduated after announcing her pregnancy and marriage. The single comes in three editions: CD, CD + DVD, and a fanclub edition.
Meanwhile, Chiaki Ito recently had a baby shower. Guests included product designer Shigeru, ViVi magazine model Ami Haruna, and actress Waka Inoue. Pictures from the baby shower have been released from various attendees' blogs and social media (Pictures are linked to a fullsize version).
havent posted one of these in a while, so there's been quite a bit that has been released that haven't been covered (e.g., Otsuka Ai, Namie Amuro, FEMM, etc). any releases that got you excited outside of the ones mentioned in the post?
I hope that Kumi/Amuro collab actually happens, and I hope people care about it. I know for a fact this would've been huge 10 years ago but you never know these days.
As for AAA, Misako looks great but kind of out of place now that she's the only female in the group, though I'm glad they seem to be going strong still. The new song is alright. Shuuta and Hidakkun look like K-Pop guys. Also Chiaki looks very happy, which's good I guess. It's weird that no AAA member attended though... I hope they're on good terms.
As for Namie / Kuu I was thinking when I heard this that it would've been FIRE in the news 5-8 years ago. IDK, I'm excited if it's true cause it's too long coming, but can you imagine if this happened pre-dekichatta kuu / post second coming namie?
And if Kumi and Namie collab, especially with Charli, boiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii I...
Charli, Koda Kumi, CupcakKe collab needs to happen.
and i was already worried about the new e-girls lineup and this just strengthens those concerns. the vocalists all sound the same now (come back ruri!)
It's a boring generic ballad tbh, but it's been slaying the digital charts due to it being the theme song of a drama.
I would be here for a KumixNamiexCharli collab.
As for SMAP, I know it happened but I'm still surprised. This was never how I expected them to go. How very kpop of them. I'm not suprised Nakai stayed though. I was never a direct SMAP fan, but as a Jimusho fan I feel that he has the most to lose by striking out on his own - I got the impression most of his popular shi/what he likes to do is directly tied into Mary/JE/Kimutaku. I can believe that it was all of them vs him but when it came down to it Nakai got cold feet
The Hikkanaissance is well deserved <3
It actually has origins as the literal Japanese ONTD via AramaTheyDidnt! until they decided to move away from LJ and establish a more restricted/moderated publication system.