J-Pop Megapost: Utada Hikaru, Namie Amuro x Koda Kumi, E-Girls, SMAP, Arashi, and More!

Utada Hikaru to Release Digital Single "Oozora de Dakashimete"

After enjoying the success of her comeback album "Fantôme", Hikki is releasing "Oozora de Dakashimete" as her latest digital single. The song serves as the CM song for Suntory Tennensui. Utada herself appears in these commercials hiking through the wilderness, greeting wildlife in French, looking for Hillary Clinton, and occasionally singing parts of the song to herself. The single will be released worldwide on July 10th. No, this is not the KH3 song you're looking for.



30 second CM





60 second CM





Promotional Images (All images are linked to a fullsize version)

















Namie Amuro x Koda Kumi Collaboration Rumor? Instagram Post from PC Music feat. Charli XCX and Kanata Okajima

On June 12th, PC Music producer Danny L. Harle posted an Instagram picture with Charli XCX, founder and fellow PC Music producer A.G. Cook, and Kanata Okajima (Singer-songwriter who previously worked with Namie Amuro, EXILE, E-Girls, and Hey! Say! JUMP!) with the caption "J-Pop team assemble".





What's particularly telling is the hashtags used in the post: paris hilton taught ha #kumikoda #安室奈美恵 #倖田來未

Furthermore, Kanata Okajima's Instagram post specifically mentions her involvement as an avex collaboration. Considering that Koda Kumi and Namie Amuro are both avex artists under subsidaries rhythm zone and Dimension Point respectively, this adds more credibility into the collaboration rumor.



While it's hard to imagine how these two major figures in the Japanese female soloists scene would sound in a collaboration, a look into the producers allegedly involved in this rumored collaboration may give us some sense of what to expect. PC Music is known for their heavy use of synths and visuals in their productions. One PC Music associate in particular actually previously worked with Namie Amuro: SOPHIE. SOPHIE What's particularly telling is the hashtags used in the post: #namiamuro Furthermore, Kanata Okajima's Instagram post specifically mentions her involvement as an avex collaboration. Considering that Koda Kumi and Namie Amuro are both avex artists under subsidaries rhythm zone and Dimension Point respectively, this adds more credibility into the collaboration rumor.While it's hard to imagine how these two major figures in the Japanese female soloists scene would sound in a collaboration, a look into the producers allegedly involved in this rumored collaboration may give us some sense of what to expect. PC Music is known for their heavy use of synths and visuals in their productions. One PC Music associate in particular actually previously worked with Namie Amuro: SOPHIE. SOPHIE gave Namie Amuro his scraps was involved in the production of the Namie Amuro x Hatsune Miku collaboration "B Who I Want 2 B" featured on Namie Amuro's last album "_genic". The music video for "B Who I Want 2 B" can be seen below.



Finally, Charli XCX also featured on DJ/producer Yasutaka Nakata's single "CRAZY CRAZY" along with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu.





This leaves us with many questions about the sound of this possible collaboration. Will it be a highly synthed electropop sound? Will it be a pussy-popping-bottle-fucking-audience-hu mping bop? Or will it be a hand-me-down EDM song with 99% English lyrics? Only time will tell how this collaboration will sound let alone if this rumored collaboration is even true.



E-Girls to Release new single "Love ☆ Queen"



Literally dropped when I was working on this post, E-Girls decided to add more to my post by dropping the music video for their latest single "Love ☆ Queen". Filmed in various Nevada hotspots, the music video features the aka washio reina ft. everyone else aka flower 2.0 showing off their dancing skills that established the girl group's brand. The single will be released on July 26th. Literally dropped when I was working on this post, E-Girls decided to add more to my post by dropping the music video for their latest single "Love ☆ Queen". Filmed in various Nevada hotspots, the music video features the newly reformatted group showing off their dancing skills that established the girl group's brand. The single will be released on July 26th.



SMAP's Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, and Shingo Katori Officially Leave Johnny & Associates

extremely



The remaining two members (Masahiro Nakai and Kimura Takuya) are staying with Johnny & Associates. It should be noted that the rumors surrounding the breakup was a Kimura Takuya vs the rest of SMAP narrative, so one might wonder what made Nakai stay with J&A. After an messy breakup involving internal power conflicts inside the jimusho, three of the five members of the boyband decided to leave the agency: Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, and Shingo Katori. In a letter written by Johnny Kitagawa himself and faxed to the media, Johnny reveals that the three members received offers from other agencies and have decided to accept those offers. He insists that there are no hard feelings between Johny & Associates and the three members, and he wishes them the best in their careers. He also wrote some sentimental shit about the abbreviation of SMAP at the end that I don't understand as an outsider/someone that isn't into JE, so for the fans that care, you can read it at the source . So far, no further information is provided regarding which agencies these members are moving into nor is there any information regarding their future solo activities.The remaining two members (Masahiro Nakai and Kimura Takuya) are staying with Johnny & Associates. It should be noted that the rumors surrounding the breakup was a Kimura Takuya vs the rest of SMAP narrative, so one might wonder what made Nakai stay with J&A.



Arashi to Release New Single "Tsunagu"





Music Video Preview Popular boyband Arashi will be releasing a new single entitled "Tsunagu" on June 28th. The single serves as the theme song for the upcoming ninja movie "Shinobi no Kuni" starring Arashi member Ohno Satoshi. The song features a blend of modern electric guitars and traditional shamisen to convey the spirit of the upcoming movie. A preview of the music video as well as covers and tracklist can be found below. A radio rip of the song can be found here









Regular Edition (CD Only)

M1. Tsunagu

Lyrics: paddy/Music: Peter Nord, Kevin Borg/Arrangement: Peter Nord, 佐々木博史

M2. Reach for the sky ～Ten made Todoke

Lyrics: RUCCA/Music: Simon Janlöv, Funk Uchino/Arrangement: 藤間仁

M3. Dakishimetai

Lyrics: IROCO-STAR/Music: Simon Janlöv, Mr.Mustard/Arrangement: 前口渉

M4. Under the radar

Lyrics: 市川喜康/Music: Kevin Charge, Erik Lidbom/Arrangement: Kevin Charge

M5. Tsunagu (original karaoke track)

M6. Reach for the sky ～Ten made Todoke(original karaoke track)

M7. Dakishimetai (original karaoke track)

M8. Under the radar (original karaoke track)







Limited Edition (CD + DVD)

(CD)

M1. Tsunagu

Lyrics: paddy/Music: Peter Nord, Kevin Borg/Arrangement: Peter Nord, 佐々木博史

M2. Oki ni mesu mama

Lyrics: WINESS/Music: Justin Reinstein, Saw Arrow/Arrangement: Justin Reinstein

M3. Oki ni mesu mama (original karaoke track)



(DVD)

“Tsunagu” (music video + making-of)



Kana Nishino to Release New Single "Girls"

Popular singer-lyricist Kana Nishino is releasing her new single "Girls" on July 26th. The single serves as the theme song for the upcoming Professor Layton game: Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Kana described the lyrics of the song as a way for Kana to cheer on protagonist Katrielle Layton. With the image of Katrielle as a strong female character in mind, Kana said that the song encourages girls to chase their dreams and to give them strength to go through hardships whether it's a heartbreak revive the aitakute aitakute era pls or feeling like you're on the verge of losing.



Kana herself also went through a massive change with the release of the single. The single cover features Kana with shorter hair as she chopped off 31cm off yassss revive the aitakute aitakute era . A snippet of the song from the Layton game trailer as well as single cover and tracklist can be found below.



Song preview/Game trailer









CD Only

01.Girls

02.Go Fight Win!

03.YOKUBARI





Limited Edition CD + DVD

01.Girls

02.Go Fight Win!

03.YOKUBARI

04.Girls（Instrumental）

＜Limited Edition Bonus＞

1. Girls” jacket photography making & interview DVD

2. Card size sticker Type A enclosed



AAA to Release New Single "No Way Back", Former Member Chiaki Ito Releases Baby Shower Pictures

Co-ed group AAA is releasing their latest single "No Way Back" on July 5th. The single will be the first single the group has released since former member Chiaki Ito graduated after announcing her pregnancy and marriage. The single comes in three editions: CD, CD + DVD, and a fanclub edition.



Meanwhile, Chiaki Ito recently had a baby shower. Guests included product designer Shigeru, ViVi magazine model Ami Haruna, and actress Waka Inoue. Pictures from the baby shower have been released from various attendees' blogs and social media (Pictures are linked to a fullsize version).

Meanwhile, Chiaki Ito recently had a baby shower. Guests included product designer Shigeru, ViVi magazine model Ami Haruna, and actress Waka Inoue. Pictures from the baby shower have been released from various attendees' blogs and social media (Pictures are linked to a fullsize version).