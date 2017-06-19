Celebs tweet about #Trumpcare as Dems try to drag it out
Hard to imagine a healthcare bill that's even more cruel than the House #Trumpcare bill, but leave it to Republicans https://t.co/9e1l0uhG9J— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2017
+ Senate Republicans have yet to hold any type of hearing on their version of #Trumpcare. They've told details of the bill to lobbyists and donors but have kept it hidden from Democrats. Democrats have finally listened to their constituents and are currently in the middle of a talk-a-thon in order to slow down the bill. The bill is said to be worse than the House version that Mango Mussolini called "mean".
Been watching! THANK YOU!! @SenateDems stay STRONG! Americans deserve to KNOW what @GOP are doing with their Health Care. https://t.co/Ay1sOhklmF— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 20, 2017
Why does #trumpcare need to be negotiated behind closed doors. This is not how a democracy works. #HOLDTHEFLOOR— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 20, 2017
Imagine if Jesus had a preexisting condition.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 19, 2017
Americans deserve to know what is in the Senate AHCA bill. That @SenateMajLdr is keeping it hidden from us and our Senators is tyranny.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 20, 2017
If I can do it, and I am terribly awkward on phones, anyone can.
https://trumpcaretoolkit.org/
these fucks have gotta go.
I'm seriously paranoid about going to the doctor because even *with* insurance medical care costs way too much here.
it's like this entire admin has a fucking checklist of 'shit obama did' and they just check next to it when they undo it.
fuck. them. all.