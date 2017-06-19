Celebs tweet about #Trumpcare as Dems try to drag it out

spicy is out!!!!! Reply

Nope. He won't be press sec but they're moving him into a more senior role. Reply

WHAT DO YOU KNOW, SEAN?! Reply

Does he get to meet the pope Reply

Whaaat, we're not gonna have sweaty spice as a press secretary anymore??? Reply

1: Based on what I'm hearing, I'd wager a 55% chance we defeat Trumpcare. Razor close but winnable. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 20, 2017 Reply

We have to stop it. We just have to. I'm so worried about this Reply

Keep calling. Capito, Flake, Collins, Heller, and Murkowski are holding out. Reply

If I can do it, and I am terribly awkward on phones, anyone can.



https://trumpcaretoolkit.org/ NO time to get complacent. I called both my senators (Kaine and Warner) offices today to tell them how mad I'd be if they did not do all they can to stop this. I flubbed my words because I am terrible at this shit, but they got the point. My dad has diabetes and already pays hundreds of dollars month for medicine. He can't afford to pay thousands.If I can do it, and I am terribly awkward on phones, anyone can. Reply

unfortunately even if it does get defeated this time it'll likely pass eventually in the next year. it's not like they will just drop it. i assume it can be changed again if we ever get some decent dems making headway in an election sometime in the next decade Reply

Republicans that vote for this are drinking their own 2018 poison. Reply

I hate that turtle faced fuck so much Reply

apparently the senate's cbo score is even worse than the houses.



these fucks have gotta go. Reply

It'd be nice if they'd wait to vote until the CBO score has been out for a few weeks and they can get feedback from their constituents. Hahahahaha they're not going to do that though. They're going to vote ASAP before anyone can tell them to vote no. Reply

#HoldTheFloor because Americans deserve to be represented in the House and Senate, not subjected to bills written in secret by 13 people. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 20, 2017

I was just about to make a post, excellent timing lol. Reply

Kinda pissed MSNBC is still talking Russia and not showing this live streamed. CNN just switched to it, thank you Don Lemon. Reply

Russia has been their ratings cash cow so I'm not shocked. They just go where the money is which is why it's important to change the channel so they get the message. Reply

What people who aren't sure if they're impacted by a Trumpcare should see.



There are no sidelines in the Trumpcare debate. pic.twitter.com/EkpFS4h4kw — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) May 14, 2017







We try every single day to get Senate Republicans to simply come on and explain the bill and defend it. Zero takers. Every day. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 19, 2017

Just reading this makes me cry - I want to say that I don't give a shit for people who relied on public aid who voted for him, but it's not like stripping away only has consequences for them. It makes me sick. Reply

The mess that is our healthcare system really makes me wish I had a reason to leave this country. Like Obamacare was supposed to be our step in the right direction, it wasn't perfect but it was supposed to get us going towards universal healthcare and I just cannot deal with the fact that we're going in the opposite direction instead.



I'm seriously paranoid about going to the doctor because even *with* insurance medical care costs way too much here. Reply

The more I read about tomorrows election, the more I think Ossoff will lose by a small amount. I'm just going to prepare myself for the worst. Reply

IA, its too close Reply

One poll showed him up 7 just a week ago. Now it's a tossup :/ 2016 gave me trust issues lmao Reply

me too sadly. I am tired of these moral victories, I want (metaphorical) blood in the water. Reply

I wish actual progressives would run. Ossoff is a centrist and far from the ideal candidate. Reply

the thought of him not winning makes me sick Reply

I've always expected it, honestly. Because the state's made it clear they wouldn't do anything on the up and up. Reply

same Reply

I'll be shocked if he wins tbh Reply

For sure he will. I'm not getting my hopes up at all. Reply

she may be the worst person on his cabinet which is saying something considering how awful everyone else is. Reply

Every day it's like a new match of Anti-American Gladiators. Reply

she really is Reply

fuck susan collins for not putting an end to this when she could have Reply

Seriously why do they WANT to hurt people? Reply

I hope she croaks Reply

Thank god her kids went to private school



Edited at 2017-06-20 03:01 am (UTC) Reply

WHERE THE FUCK IS MY DEATH NOTE Reply

she looks flammable Reply

this. fucking. asshole.



it's like this entire admin has a fucking checklist of 'shit obama did' and they just check next to it when they undo it.



fuck. them. all. Reply

NEW: Flynn did not disclose a trip to the Middle-East which involved work on a joint Russian-US venture. https://t.co/sbufoV9IMg pic.twitter.com/75Nf3z6qw2 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 19, 2017 Reply

How many other treasonous adventures did he get up to and "forget" to disclose, I wonder? Unreal... Reply

I have multiple family members who voted 45 and who are all reliant on the ACA. I was driving my aunt somewhere and she was going on and on about how amazing Obamacare is for her and her kids, and how she doesn't know how she'll survive without it. I almost broke my steering wheel I was clenching my fingers so hard. This is also someone who was genuinely hurt and confused by a former friend who unfriended her after she posted a 45ish meme. Reply

How in the world can someone like this justify voting for Tr*mp when he literally campaigned on repealing the ACA? Reply

I doubt she even knew he campaigned on that. She isn't someone who seems super informed. Reply

And what was your response to her? Reply

No offence, but fuck your aunt Reply

that's almost funny Reply

i've got zero compassion or sympathy for anyone who voted 45 yet is reliant on the ACA. if they want to screw themselves, i could not care less. but dragging the rest of the country down with them is vile. Reply

Your aunt sounds stupid as fuck. Reply

The most worrisome part about this to me is that they don't seem concerned about not being reelected after they pass this shitshow of a bill that will for sure kick millions of their own supporters off of their insurance. Are we THAT gerrymandered that there is no hope of Dems winning elections ever again, or are these devils just seeking to pad the pockets of the rich before they get thrown out of office into cushy, well-paying jobs? Reply

