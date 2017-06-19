Batman Returns turns 25! Cast/Crew discuss bts antics
#BatmanReturns is 25. pic.twitter.com/BbFEgsSlE1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 19, 2017
-Michelle Phieffer was devastated over not originally getting the role of Catwoman
-The scene where Catwoman puts the bird in her mouth was entirely real and only took 1 take, looking back Michelle is terrified that she just went for it
-Catwoman's 9 lives was not originally a part of the script or movie. Catwoman was left for dead in the films original cut until test audiences took the character so they added on the end of the film 2 weeks before it premiered
-The suit was AWFUL to get in/out of
-It took DeVito 4 1/2 hrs to transform into Penguin
-Batman killing the clown was not in the script
-Danny Elfman quit the film after producers wanted a pop heavy score, that ended up changing and he was brought back in
-The studio pushed Burton out of the franchise after Returns did not meet their expectations and wanted a more toy friendly/family friendly film in the future
-The studio had received thousands of letters from parents complaining the movie had scared their children
