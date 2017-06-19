Batman Returns turns 25! Cast/Crew discuss bts antics

Best Batman movie ♥ Reply

I agree. It's def. my fav. My mom took me to see it in theaters when I was 8, and I wasn't scared at all. I remember enjoying how dark and ~quirky it was. Although looking back, I should have known then I was gay by my reaction to Pfeiffer's Catwoman lolllll

absolutely. it's dark, but fun, visually gorgeous, stylized. it feels like a comic book.

Yes, the perfect balance of campiness and darkness.

Ia this is the only acceptable answer to best live action batman

best batman.

Those children were weak, I loved this film as a kid and it still stands as my favorite live action Batman film.

Right? It came out when I was 8. I saw it in theaters and LOVED it

this movie is perfect.

Hilarious how parents back in 1992 considered this movie 'too dark' for kids. It's so OTT compared to the more recent Batman movies now, lol



I don't think this film has aged that well, but Danny still has the best Batman themes/scores of all time



Reply

Danny Elfman is still one of my fav composers, he's responsible for so many iconic themes.

I think the movies have aged amazingly bc a lot of it is practical effects and it's not a CGI bloated mess

this

hIS MUSIC GIVES ME CHIIIIILLS

The soundtracks for the first two movies are two of my all time favorites.



But the Batman Returns soundtrack >>>>> Reply

One of my favorite Christmas movies, and def my fave Batman movie.

When I was like 10, my sister and I would watch this movie every day for like months.

This is the best Batman movie. I love the art direction so much.

Early Burton movies was what got me inspired to research German Expressionism in film school, it's one of my all-time fav aesthetics.

The catwoman transformation scene awakened my homosexuality

omg same! I just said that via a response comment above hahaha

Same tbh

I rewatched this movie over and over solely for Catwoman.

Omg I never noticed he licks his lips afterwards. Why is this hot???

i totally remember him doing that and was like damn! i bet michael keaton ad-libbed it too

Haha! I love it. He was "remembering" that he already tasted her before.

Their chemistry was purrrfect

they were so perfect together; i could've watched an anthology of michael and michelle on screen

their chemistry was unreal

I remember getting such a raging boner in this scene and 7 yr old me didn't know what was going on

This scene was a sexual awakening for me. One of my fav movie scenes of all time.

I know I'm late but I loved this part more than I should have at 10 years old.

I loved this movie so much as a kid. I think it might've been one of the tapes my brother and I wore down to static.

I was totally one of those scarred children who saw it in theatres at age 7. I was crying hysterically by the end during the penguin funeral lol.

this movie had my 5 year old ass HYPED! and i still am.



michelle should have gotten an oscar nom tbh. that year would have been iconic with her and marisa. Reply

also iconiq



Reply

this is my favorite scene, so gooood

I love this scene

her hair is everything in this movie, lol

IKR i've been wanting it for years

I have her hair rn!! I bet I look like shit in blonde tho so lemme just keep it in black

same! michelle was my intro to catwoman and i remember feeling so betrayed by the new adventures of batman selina having (her canonically) brunette hair when BtAS!selina was blonde

gah so good



ppl in the previous Batman movie post saying batman and robin was the best one lmao 😂😂😂 Reply

cinematic perfection, 8 year old me was shook

Parent

