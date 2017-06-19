Baba-who? Why Cuca Is the LGBT Icon We Need





Queen Cuca is coming for wigs pic.twitter.com/ZWTCIDTWZR — Duke (@dukespearzz) June 17, 2017

can't wait for cuca to shake up the pop scene and top the charts. kkkamilla who? Reply

queen!!!!



Better than floptina and gaga. Reply

That song is a BOP!! GODNEY always delivers tbh Reply

Godney still delivering bops while lemonade flopped! lol Reply

when does ha vegas residency start?! Reply

*sold out Asian tour Reply

That hand choreography. Reply

The best song off of Glory tbh. Reply

lmao, what is this show?! Reply

I loved that tweet that was like I used to be afraid of babadook in the basement but now I'm like little gay babadook is just down there doing his thing lmao Reply

lmao i do too its so funny Reply

ahahaha cute Reply

Edited at 2017-06-20 01:56 am (UTC) Reply

tbh i still don't get where all these babadook is a gay icon things came from, but i haven't seen the movie so maybe that's why



i really love all these cuca gifs/videos Reply

Bored tumblr gays Reply

I think it's because netflix accidentally had 'The Babadook' in the LGBT section Reply

Nah, that was part of the meme. It all started with one guy's post that somehow became super popular on tumblr. Reply

Anything that breathes is a gay icon according to straight people. Reply

MTE Reply

d e l e t e this Reply

fuck ha!!! Reply

LMAO Reply

lol i was wondering where this was from. she looks like leann rimes Reply

lol. savage.



although, somehow i see it... Reply

Dont do homewrecking Leann like this sis... Reply

Fuckkkkkkk lol Reply

OMG, she does look like LeAnne, lol! Reply

SCREAAAMMMIING



Don't hold back! Reply

Damn son 😂 Reply

leann is much better looking than britney

+ leann isnt braindead Reply

Go back to the Candle chat sis. Reply

lmao noooooo Reply

noooooo lmao Reply

screaming at this accuracy Reply

This one feels a little too forced to me. I'll stick with Baba. Reply

This, plus it's uncomfortable how it's being posed as black women Reply

I can't help but laugh because "cuca" is Venezuelan slang for vagina.



There's also a Spanish seafood brand named Cuca and, lol. Reply

Link

Lmao I came her to say that.



It's either pussy or a parrot.



Kinda of like how every Latino calls a cat mishu every parrot is cuca. Reply

Kinda of like how every Latino calls a cat mishu



really? tell me more Reply

lol, in Colombia we use it on the same way so same lmao.



Also there are cookies called "cucas" and of course people love to make the joke about "comer cuca" lolol Reply

lol this! I read the title of this post and was really confused initially. Reply

Dominican/Puerto Rican too (probably Cuban as well) Reply

Never thought I'd see Cuca again tbh lol it's so random. I was never a big fan of Sítio and as I grew older realized its racist tone, then I learned Monteiro Lobato was a KKK lover so

iirc they tried to ban one of his books because of his racist shit. I think it was caçadas de pedrinho? Reply

All of this.

Só fico triste de ter percebido isso pq estragou tanta coisa da minha vida. Pequena eu de 9 anos se interessou por mitologia grega por causa dos 12 trabalhos de Hércules e agora tudo q consigo pensar é em como essas criancas ficavam forçando a Anastácia a fazer coisas das quais ela morria de medo pq precisavam de alguém pra fazer o trabalho pesado por eles, por exemplo.

Reply

then I learned Monteiro Lobato was a KKK lover so



this breaks my heart, his books were the first I read in Portuguese :( Reply

That's really sad to me to learn that Monteiro Lobato was racist, I loved Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo when I was a child :( Reply

This reminds me that Nicki calling out Miley was so pathetic and embarrassing. Reply

Can't have a black gay icon for more than a week can we 🙄🙄🙄



Keep this new girl Reply

Buguei aqui pic.twitter.com/6Vfzf4chOJ — felpys (@feIpys) 19 de junho de 2017

BORA PARAR COM ESSA APROPRIAÇÃO CULTURAL AI. A CUCA É ELEMENTO DA CULTURA FOLCLÓRICA BRASILEIRA. migas do ONTD, qual será o próximo meme que o Brasil vai dar pro mundo? Reply

honestly idk why #cometobrazil exists when brazilians already have the best to offer!!!!!

A internet quer a Caipora mas eu sou parcial pela Morgana, o Dr. Abobrinha ou o Etevaldo

















Minha torcida é por algum personagem do Castelo Ra-Tim-Bum.
A internet quer a Caipora mas eu sou parcial pela Morgana, o Dr. Abobrinha ou o Etevaldo

Omg I just commented before seeing u post, I was obsessed with Castelo Ratimbum Reply

omg Castelo <3 Reply

Now that's one I loved ❤️ I still need to visit that Castelo expo here Reply

Nada, que los gringos se jodan, bloqueen esa vaina para todos menos ustedes y latino-amèrica tbh. Reply

Quero ver esse velhinho virar meme:



Primeiro Nazaré, agora Cuca? Os gringos tão roubando TUUUUDO.
Quero ver esse velhinho virar meme:

Castelo Ratibum? Kkkkkkk 😂 Reply

tbh we don't deserve these beautiful memes lol hey, do you mind if i ask you a question? Reply

"I AM NOT JASMINE, I AM ALADDIN! SO FAR AHEAD THESE BUMS IS LAGGIN'! SEE ME IN THAT NEW THANG BUMS IS GAGGIN'!" 🗣 pic.twitter.com/GyB3cCtONB — N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) June 15, 2017

too many to pick a fave!! Reply

Brazil is the world's best country, I'm almost convinced. Reply

dangerous af tho Reply

We have really nice parts tho! It just gets overlooked by the populated/popular areas. Reply

lmao Reply

Depends where you go tho. Reply

They're not at war or don't have an Orange Puppet as president so it doesn't sound that dangerous to me. Reply

That title belongs to Canada. Reply

i see gringos got upset Reply

