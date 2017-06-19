Baba-who? Why Cuca Is the LGBT Icon We Need
Walk into the swamp, purse first with Cuca! https://t.co/LDQUsDE7bE pic.twitter.com/szM1USXOCk— Logo 🏳️🌈 (@LogoTV) June 19, 2017
Cuca has taken over social media by storm. Just as we were still debating why Babadook was the new gay icon, Cuca stormed in with sass and Beyonce's weave and right into our hearts.
The reptilian villain originally appeared in the Brasilian TV adaptation of the Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo novels, a series of books by author Monteiro Lobato that focus on two children who go on adventures with their living toys.
Cuca started showing up on the internet last week in memes and she quickly took awf.
Fans quickly interjected ha in various personalities and pop cultural moments. Examples:
WENDY WILLIAMS (cuca) IS A SAVAGE: a thread... pic.twitter.com/VuqCMRBavl— D4RBY 🅴 (@qicle) June 16, 2017
Miley what's good? pic.twitter.com/x1SmCEGzDL— Uma Kompton (@KomptonMusic) June 16, 2017
Source 1 2 2
are you babashook, ONTD?
Better than floptina and gaga.
Edited at 2017-06-20 01:56 am (UTC)
i really love all these cuca gifs/videos
although, somehow i see it...
Don't hold back!
+ leann isnt braindead
There's also a Spanish seafood brand named Cuca and, lol.
It's either pussy or a parrot.
Kinda of like how every Latino calls a cat mishu every parrot is cuca.
really? tell me more
Also there are cookies called "cucas" and of course people love to make the joke about "comer cuca" lolol
Never thought I'd see Cuca again tbh lol it's so random. I was never a big fan of Sítio and as I grew older realized its racist tone, then I learned Monteiro Lobato was a KKK lover so
Só fico triste de ter percebido isso pq estragou tanta coisa da minha vida. Pequena eu de 9 anos se interessou por mitologia grega por causa dos 12 trabalhos de Hércules e agora tudo q consigo pensar é em como essas criancas ficavam forçando a Anastácia a fazer coisas das quais ela morria de medo pq precisavam de alguém pra fazer o trabalho pesado por eles, por exemplo.
this breaks my heart, his books were the first I read in Portuguese :(
Keep this new girl
honestly idk why #cometobrazil exists when brazilians already have the best to offer!!!!!
A internet quer a Caipora mas eu sou parcial pela Morgana, o Dr. Abobrinha ou o Etevaldo
Edited at 2017-06-20 02:34 am (UTC)
Quero ver esse velhinho virar meme: