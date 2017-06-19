carly

Baba-who? Why Cuca Is the LGBT Icon We Need



Cuca has taken over social media by storm. Just as we were still debating why Babadook was the new gay icon, Cuca stormed in with sass and Beyonce's weave and right into our hearts.

The reptilian villain originally appeared in the Brasilian TV adaptation of the Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo novels, a series of books by author Monteiro Lobato that focus on two children who go on adventures with their living toys.

Cuca started showing up on the internet last week in memes and she quickly took awf.
Fans quickly interjected ha in various personalities and pop cultural moments. Examples:







Source 1 2 2

are you babashook, ONTD?
