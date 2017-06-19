



IDK their names but I like this one Reply

Thread

Link

that looks so painful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Continuing that Wilson Phillips legacy! Reply

Thread

Link

these new songs have been underwhelming me tbh



days are gone is amazing from start to finish tho, can't pick just one Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like most of their songs are just them repeating the same phrase over and over and over again Reply

Thread

Link

isn't that like 80% of music? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this song is SO MUCH better than the lead single Reply

Thread

Link

They played this song at ACL and I was so pissed at how much they had regressed lyrically. Reply

Thread

Link

this gives me Shania Twain teas and I live Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO your comment above mine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh shit i see what you mean tho. i get that vibe too. like a 2002 up! era shania. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally just said to my girlfriend that it was too late 90s pop country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also



Great cover ❤️ @HAIMtheband, let's go girls! pic.twitter.com/rs2NC40IEk — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 19, 2017

i've been getting into them lately!! i love the wire. i'm excited for the new album just bc i NEED new music.also Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved days are gone but why do all these songs sound like b-sides? if you're gonna go away for four years then i'm going 2 assume you'll be coming back w/ something fresh, not just a tired retread of the same sound you were already squeezing every last drop out of b4



it's a no from me dawg Reply

Thread

Link

i have no issue with them sticking with the same sound but the songs are just BORING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they came back w/ bops of days are gone level then i'd still be here for it but ia they're just dull songs, very adult contemporary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the other new song better than this one, but I am not in love with either one. Reply

Thread

Link

im still obsessed with their first album but im not feeling these new tracks as much



thought this particular one is far better than the other ones released Reply

Thread

Link

Loved their first album but none of their stuff from the new one is resonating with me :( Reply

Thread

Link

-If I Could Change Your Mind

-Let Me Go

-Better Off (Wasn't on the album, don't think) Reply

Thread

Link

And this song sucks.



What happened Africa? Reply

Thread

Link

Where are the bops??? Reply

Thread

Link

I'd listen to Danielle sing the obituary section of my local paper Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The song is catchy and I like the production but it's too repetitive lyrically. Reply

Thread

Link