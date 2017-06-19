June 19th, 2017, 09:16 pm lyrabjadesss HAIM - Little of Your Love (Audio) HAIM's sophomore album,'Something To Tell You' comes out July 7. Favorite new track? Favorite from Days Are Gone? Favorite HAIM sister? (Danielle, obvs)SOURCE Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (pop), music / musician (rock), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
days are gone is amazing from start to finish tho, can't pick just one
also
it's a no from me dawg
thought this particular one is far better than the other ones released
Favorite Tracks (Days Are Gone)
-Let Me Go
-Better Off (Wasn't on the album, don't think)
What happened Africa?
My song 5, honey and i, let me go, send me down, days are gone are faves from their last album